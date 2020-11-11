rc-banner-anim
React BannerAnim Component
Browser Support
|IE 10+ ✔
|Chrome 31.0+ ✔
|Firefox 31.0+ ✔
|Opera 30.0+ ✔
|Safari 7.0+ ✔
Development
npm install
npm start
Example
http://localhost:8012/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/banner-anim/
install
Usage
var BannerAnim = require('rc-banner-anim');
var React = require('react');
const { Element } = BannerAnim;
const BgElement = Element.BgElement;
React.render(<BannerAnim>
<Element key="a">
<BGElement key="bg" style={{ background: 'url(img)' }}/>
<TweenOne key='0'>test text</TweenOne>
</Element>
<Element key="b">
<BGElement key="bg" style={{ background: 'url(img)' }}/>
<TweenOne key='0'>test text</TweenOne>
</Element>
</BannerAnim>, container);
API
BannerAnim
`ref` control jump: <BannerAnim ref={(c) => { this.banner = c; }}/>
prev: this.banner.prev();
next: this.banner.next();
jump: this.banner.slickGoTo(number); number from 0;
|name
|type
|default
|description
|type
|string / array
|All animType
|Provide
across,
vertical,
acrossOverlay,
verticalOverlay, (
gridBar,
grid) => duration is a single block of animation time, video bg no use
|duration
|number
|450
|Single switch time.
|delay
|number
|0
|switch delay.
|ease
|string
easeInOutQuad
|easing.
|initShow
|number
|0
|start show
|arrow
|boolean
true
Arrow is children, this is null and void. else is default arrow
|thumb
|boolean
true
|^
|autoPlay
|boolean
false
|auto play
|autoPlaySpeed
|number
|5000
|auto play delay
|autoPlayEffect
|boolean
true
|auto play when mouse leave
|onChange
|func
|-
|onChange(
before or
after, currentShowInt)
|prefixCls
|string
|-
|user class
|children
|react.component
|-
Element(must),
Arrow,
Thumb
|sync
|boolean
|false
Element the children and
Element the same time animation
|dragPlay
|boolean
|true
|drag play next or prev
|component
|string
|'div'
|component tag
Element
children is
TweenOne, animation type must
from;
|name
|type
|default
|description
|leaveChildHide
|boolean
|false
|children leave switch animation. Replace the
hideProps.
|sync
|boolean
|false
|children and
Element the same time animation
|prefixCls
|string
|-
|user class
|followParallax
|object
|null
|follow mouse anim
|component
|string
|'div'
|component tag
|componentProps
|object
|null
|component is React.Element, component tag props, not add
style
followParallax is object
|name
|type
|default
|description
|delay
|number
|null
|open followParallax delay
|data
|array
|null
|content: { key: string, value: number, type: array or string, bgPosition: string }; key: children key; value: animation interval value, example: value is 20 => [left: -20, center: 0 , right: 20] ; type: style or
x
y, bgPosition: if type is backgroundPosition, this is bg default position, else is invalid.
|ease
|string
easeOutQuad
|animate ease. refer
|minMove
|number
|null
|ease.easeInOutQuad(start, minMove, 1, end); The mouse to move once, the minimum point of moving graphics, a second to reach the position of the mouse.
Element.BgElement
|name
|type
|default
|description
|className
|string
|-
|className
|scrollParallax
|object
|null
|{ y: 100 }, from bottom to top of browser, element leave display area y is 100
|videoResize
|boolean
|true
|children is video, video follow window resize
|component
|string
|'div'
|component tag
|componentProps
|object
|null
|component is React.Element, component tag props, not add
style
Arrow
|name
|type
|default
|description
|arrowType
|'prev' | 'next'
|-
|arrow type
|prefixCls
|string
|-
|user class
|component
|string / React.Element
div
|component tag
|componentProps
|object
|null
|component is React.Element, component tag props, not add
style
Thumb
|name
|type
|default
|description
|children
|React.Element
|-
|must
|prefixCls
|string
|-
|user class
|component
|string / React.Element
div
|component tag
|componentProps
|object
|null
|component is React.Element, component tag props, not add
style