rc-animate

by react-component
3.1.1 (see all)

anim react element easily

Overview

Readme

rc-animate

Animate React Component easily.

NPM version build status Test coverage Dependencies DevDependencies npm download bundle size

Install

rc-animate

Usage

import Animate from 'rc-animate';

export default () => (
  <Animate animation={{ ... }}>
    <p key="1">1</p>
    <p key="2">2</p>
  </Animate>
);

Compatibility

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

API

props

name type default description
component React.Element/String 'span' wrap dom node or component for children. set to '' if you do not wrap for only one child
componentProps Object {} extra props that will be passed to component
showProp String using prop for show and hide. [demo](http://react-component.github.io/animate/examples/hide-todo.html)
exclusive Boolean whether allow only one set of animations(enter and leave) at the same time.
transitionName String|Object specify corresponding css, see ReactCSSTransitionGroup
transitionAppear Boolean false whether support transition appear anim
transitionEnter Boolean true whether support transition enter anim
transitionLeave Boolean true whether support transition leave anim
onEnd function(key:String, exists:Boolean) true animation end callback
animation Object {} to animate with js. see animation format below.

animation format

with appear, enter and leave as keys. for example:

  {
    appear: function(node, done){
      node.style.display='none';
      $(node).slideUp(done);
      return {
        stop:function(){
          // jq will call done on finish
          $(node).stop(true);
        }
      };
    },
    enter: function(){
      this.appear.apply(this,arguments);
    },
    leave: function(node, done){
      node.style.display='';
      $(node).slideDown(done);
      return {
        stop:function(){
          // jq will call done on finish
          $(node).stop(true);
        }
      };              
    }
  }

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8200/examples/index.md

online example: http://react-component.github.io/animate/examples/

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-animate is released under the MIT license.

