React Align Component. Wrapper around https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align.

Development

npm install npm start

Example

http://localhost:8100/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/align/examples/

Feature

support ie8,ie8+,chrome,firefox,safari

install

Usage

var Align = require ( 'rc-align' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); ReactDOM.render( < Align align = {{}} target = {function(){}} > < div > </ div > </ Align > , container);

will align child with target when mounted or align is changed

API

props

name type default description align Object same with alignConfig from https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align onAlign function(source:HTMLElement, align:Object) called when align target function():HTMLElement || { pageX: number, pageY: number } || { clientX: number, clientY: number } function(){return window;} a function which returned value or point is used for target from https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align monitorWindowResize Boolean false whether realign when window is resized

License

rc-align is released under the MIT license.