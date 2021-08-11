openbase logo
Readme

rc-align

React Align Component. Wrapper around https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align.

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8100/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/align/examples/

Feature

  • support ie8,ie8+,chrome,firefox,safari

Keyboard

install

rc-align

Usage

var Align = require('rc-align');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
ReactDOM.render(<Align align={{}} target={function(){}}><div></div></Align>, container);

will align child with target when mounted or align is changed

API

props

name type default description
align Object same with alignConfig from https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align
onAlign function(source:HTMLElement, align:Object) called when align
target function():HTMLElement || { pageX: number, pageY: number } || { clientX: number, clientY: number } function(){return window;} a function which returned value or point is used for target from https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align
monitorWindowResize Boolean false whether realign when window is resized

License

rc-align is released under the MIT license.

