React Align Component. Wrapper around https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align.
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8100/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/align/examples/
var Align = require('rc-align');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
ReactDOM.render(<Align align={{}} target={function(){}}><div></div></Align>, container);
will align child with target when mounted or align is changed
|name
|type
|default
|description
|align
|Object
|same with alignConfig from https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align
|onAlign
|function(source:HTMLElement, align:Object)
|called when align
|target
|function():HTMLElement || { pageX: number, pageY: number } || { clientX: number, clientY: number }
|function(){return window;}
|a function which returned value or point is used for target from https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align
|monitorWindowResize
|Boolean
|false
|whether realign when window is resized
rc-align is released under the MIT license.