npm install rbx or
yarn add rbx
import "rbx/index.css";
import React from "react";
import { Columns } from "rbx";
export const MyPage = () => (
<Columns>
<Columns.Column>First Column</Columns.Column>
<Columns.Column>Second Column</Columns.Column>
<Columns.Column>Third Column</Columns.Column>
<Columns.Column>Fourth Column</Columns.Column>
</Columns>
);
Documentation for all the components, information on customization, a defense of design, and more is available at the canonical rbx documentation
rbx is available under the MIT License.
The sneaker logo is a modified version of the Twitter Twemoji running shoe under the Creative Commons Attribution License.
This package was forked from
react-bulma-components, and re-written in its entirety to support the latest version of Bulma, use TypeScript, and fix many outstanding bugs.