rbx – The Comprehensive Bulma UI Framework for React

Features

up-to-date Bulma implementation (0.7.5)

written with TypeScript 3 for React 16

well tested and documented

extensive customization support

quite unopinionated, if you ask me

very simple to get started

To install

npm install rbx or yarn add rbx

To use

import "rbx/index.css"; import React from "react"; import { Columns } from "rbx"; export const MyPage = () => ( <Columns> <Columns.Column>First Column</Columns.Column> <Columns.Column>Second Column</Columns.Column> <Columns.Column>Third Column</Columns.Column> <Columns.Column>Fourth Column</Columns.Column> </Columns> );

Documentation for all the components, information on customization, a defense of design, and more is available at the canonical rbx documentation

License

rbx is available under the MIT License.

The sneaker logo is a modified version of the Twitter Twemoji running shoe under the Creative Commons Attribution License.

