RBush-3D is 3D version of RBush.
Install with NPM (
npm install rbush-3d), and Chinese user could use CNPM(
cnpm install rbush-3d).
Or use CDN links for browsers: rbush3d.js, rbush3d.min.js
import { RBush3D } from 'rbush-3d';
const tree = new RBush3D();
An optional argument to
RBush3D defines the maximum number of entries in a tree node.
16 (used by default) is a reasonable choice for most applications.
Higher value means faster insertion and slower search, and vice versa.
const tree = new RBush3D(16);
Insert an item:
const item = {
minX: 20,
minY: 40,
minZ: 60,
maxX: 30,
maxY: 50,
maxZ: 70,
foo: 'bar'
};
tree.insert(item);
Remove a previously inserted item:
tree.remove(item);
By default, RBush-3D removes objects by reference.
However, you can pass a custom
equals function to compare by value for removal,
which is useful when you only have a copy of the object you need removed (e.g. loaded from server):
tree.remove(itemCopy, function (a, b) {
return a.id === b.id;
});
Remove all items:
tree.clear();
By default, RBush-3D assumes the format of data points to be an object
with
minX,
minY,
minZ,
maxX,
maxY and
maxZ properties.
You can customize this by providing an array with corresponding accessor strings
as a second argument to
rbush3d like this:
const tree = rbush3d(16, ['[0]', '[1]', '[2]', '[0]', '[1]', '[2]']); // accept [x, y, z] points
tree.insert([20, 50, 80]);
Bulk-insert the given data into the tree:
tree.load([item1, item2, ...]);
Bulk insertion is usually ~2-3 times faster than inserting items one by one. After bulk loading (bulk insertion into an empty tree), subsequent query performance is also ~20-30% better.
Note that when you do bulk insertion into an existing tree, it bulk-loads the given data into a separate tree and inserts the smaller tree into the larger tree. This means that bulk insertion works very well for clustered data (where items in one update are close to each other), but makes query performance worse if the data is scattered.
const result = tree.search({
minX: 40,
minY: 20,
minZ: 50,
maxX: 80,
maxY: 70,
maxZ: 90
});
Returns an array of data items (points or rectangles) that the given bounding box intersects.
Note that the
search method accepts a bounding box in
{minX, minY, minZ, maxX, maxY, maxZ} format
regardless of the format specified in the constructor (which only affects inserted objects).
const allItems = tree.all();
Returns all items of the tree.
const result = tree.collides({minX: 40, minY: 20, minZ: 50, maxX: 80, maxY: 70, maxZ: 90});
Returns
true if there are any items intersecting the given bounding box, otherwise
false.
// export data as JSON object
const treeData = tree.toJSON();
// import previously exported data
const tree = rbush3d(16).fromJSON(treeData);
Importing and exporting as JSON allows you to use RBush-3D on both the server (using Node.js) and the browser combined, e.g. first indexing the data on the server and and then importing the resulting tree data on the client for searching.
Note that the
nodeSize option passed to the constructor must be the same in both trees for export/import to work properly.
The following sample performance test was done by generating
random uniformly distributed rectangles of ~0.01% area and setting
maxEntries to
16
(see
debug/perf.ts script).
Performed with Node.js v8.9.1 on a MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017).
|Test
|RBush-3D
|RBush (2D version)
|insert 1M items one by one
|4.30s
|2.94s
|1000 searches of 0.01% area
|0.02s
|0.03s
|1000 searches of 1% area
|0.09s
|0.31s
|1000 searches of 10% area
|0.73s
|1.80s
|remove 1000 items one by one
|0.02s
|0.02s
|bulk-insert 1M items
|1.40s
|1.17s
npm install # install dependencies
npm test # check the code with JSHint and run tests
npm run perf # run performance benchmarks
npm run cover # report test coverage (with more detailed report in coverage/lcov-report/index.html)
npm run viz # show 3d visualization in browser