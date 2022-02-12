













The missing documentation tool for your Angular application.





Live Demo

A live demo is available — see it in action !

The demo features documentation generated for a simple TodoMVC application.

Features

Clean, simple design — Navigate the documentation on the left side, read it on the right.

Beautiful themes — Seven themes are available from well known documentation tools like Gitbook, Read the Docs and projects like Vagrant, Laravel, Postmark and Stripe.

Search — Includes a powerful search engine (lunr.js) for easily finding what you're looking for.

Automatic table of contents — API table of contents is generated using elements found during files parsing.

JSDoc light support — Support for @param , @returns , @link , @ignore and @example tags.

Documentation coverage — Get the documentation coverage report of your project.

Angular CLI-friendly — Supports Angular CLI projects out-of-the-box.

Offline — No server needed, no sources uploaded online, documentation generated entirely offline.

Open-source and on npm — Use it directly in your project using npm and a single script—that's it!

Documentation

Official documentation has moved to https://compodoc.github.io/website/.

Installation

Ready to get started? Read installation instructions.

🏅 Backers

Thank you to all our backers ! Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. Become a backer

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. Become a sponsor

Contributing

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent!

Read up on our guidelines for contributing.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all these people.

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs

License

Everything in this repository is licensed under the MIT License unless otherwise specified.

Copyright (c) 2016 – 2019 Vincent Ogloblinsky