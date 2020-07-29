(Hierarchical Role Based Access Control)
RBAC is the authorization library for NodeJS.
🎉 We have supported DynamoDB storage now by implementation of dynamoose.
I needed hierarchical role based access control for my projects based on ExpressJS. I had one requirement. This structure must be permanently stored in various storages. For example in memory or Mongoose. Because there is a lot of options for storing of data and many of them are asynchronous. I created asynchronous API. Please, if you found any bug or you need custom API, create an issue or pull request.
Read more about API in documentation
npm install rbac
import { RBAC } from 'rbac'; // ES5 var RBAC = require('rbac').default;
const rbac = new RBAC({
roles: ['superadmin', 'admin', 'user', 'guest'],
permissions: {
user: ['create', 'delete'],
password: ['change', 'forgot'],
article: ['create'],
rbac: ['update'],
},
grants: {
guest: ['create_user', 'forgot_password'],
user: ['change_password'],
admin: ['user', 'delete_user', 'update_rbac'],
superadmin: ['admin'],
},
});
await rbac.init();
import express from 'express';
import { RBAC } from 'rbac';
import secure from 'rbac/controllers/express';
// your custom controller for express
function adminController(req, res, next) {
res.send('Hello admin');
}
const app = express();
const rbac = new RBAC({
roles: ['admin', 'user'],
});
await rbac.init();
// setup express routes
app.use('/admin', secure.hasRole(rbac, 'admin'), adminController);
const can = await rbac.can('admin', 'create', 'article');
if (can) {
console.log('Admin is able create article');
}
// or you can use instance of admin role
const admin = await rbac.getRole('admin');
if (!admin) {
return console.log('Role does not exists');
}
const can = await admin.can('create', 'article');
if (can) {
console.log('Admin is able create article');
}
Please take a look on plugin mongoose-hrbac
npm run doc
npm run test
npm run build
