Official nodejs library for Razorpay API.
Read up here for getting started and understanding the payment flow with Razorpay: https://docs.razorpay.com/docs/getting-started
npm i razorpay
Documentation of Razorpay's API and their usage is available at https://docs.razorpay.com
Instantiate the razorpay instance with
key_id &
key_secret. You can obtain the keys from the dashboard app (https://dashboard.razorpay.com/#/app/keys)
var instance = new Razorpay({
key_id: 'YOUR_KEY_ID',
key_secret: 'YOUR_KEY_SECRET',
});
The resources can be accessed via the instance. All the methods invocations follows the namespaced signature
// API signature
// {razorpayInstance}.{resourceName}.{methodName}(resourceId [, params])
// example
instance.payments.fetch(paymentId);
Every resource method returns a promise.
instance.payments
.all({
from: '2016-08-01',
to: '2016-08-20',
})
.then(response => {
// handle success
})
.catch(error => {
// handle error
});
If you want to use callbacks instead of promises, every resource method will accept a callback function as a last parameter. The callback functions will behave as Error First Callbacks
instance.payments.all(
{
from: '2016-08-01',
to: '2016-08-20',
},
(error, response) => {
if (error) {
// handle error
} else {
// handle success
}
}
);
npm install
npm test
master branch. Make sure you have the latest changes in the local master
CHANGELOG.md & bump the version in
package.json
npm publish command
MIT Licensed. See LICENSE.txt for more details
I have used razor-pay library for a e commerce application. The main thing I have noticed about razor-pay is the great documentation. no compromise for that . And one I have to use payment links for my application at that time its only available in pure API only not included in library because its a new feature this is the only thing I found as a drawback .
Razorpay sdk heps to quicky setup payments gateway in any of you application. This is secure and being trusted by thousands. This also has been actively mantained for any vulnerability. Having used this across sever projects and hobby projects. This has never disappointed. Documentation is quite detailed. However this is not an ideal solution for complex e-comm platform. For small projects definitely recommended.