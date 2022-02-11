Razorpay Node SDK

Official nodejs library for Razorpay API.

Read up here for getting started and understanding the payment flow with Razorpay: https://docs.razorpay.com/docs/getting-started

Installation

npm i razorpay

Documentation

Documentation of Razorpay's API and their usage is available at https://docs.razorpay.com

Basic Usage

Instantiate the razorpay instance with key_id & key_secret . You can obtain the keys from the dashboard app (https://dashboard.razorpay.com/#/app/keys)

var instance = new Razorpay({ key_id : 'YOUR_KEY_ID' , key_secret : 'YOUR_KEY_SECRET' , });

The resources can be accessed via the instance. All the methods invocations follows the namespaced signature

instance.payments.fetch(paymentId);

Every resource method returns a promise.

instance.payments .all({ from : '2016-08-01' , to : '2016-08-20' , }) .then( response => { }) .catch( error => { });

If you want to use callbacks instead of promises, every resource method will accept a callback function as a last parameter. The callback functions will behave as Error First Callbacks

instance.payments.all( { from : '2016-08-01' , to : '2016-08-20' , }, (error, response) => { if (error) { } else { } } );

Supported Resources

Development

npm install

Testing

npm test

Release

Switch to master branch. Make sure you have the latest changes in the local master Update the CHANGELOG.md & bump the version in package.json Commit Tag the release & push to Github Create a release on GitHub using the website with more details about the release Publish to npm with npm publish command

Licence

MIT Licensed. See LICENSE.txt for more details