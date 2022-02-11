openbase logo
Readme

Razorpay Node SDK

npm

Official nodejs library for Razorpay API.

Read up here for getting started and understanding the payment flow with Razorpay: https://docs.razorpay.com/docs/getting-started

Installation

npm i razorpay

Documentation

Documentation of Razorpay's API and their usage is available at https://docs.razorpay.com

Basic Usage

Instantiate the razorpay instance with key_id & key_secret. You can obtain the keys from the dashboard app (https://dashboard.razorpay.com/#/app/keys)

var instance = new Razorpay({
  key_id: 'YOUR_KEY_ID',
  key_secret: 'YOUR_KEY_SECRET',
});

The resources can be accessed via the instance. All the methods invocations follows the namespaced signature

// API signature
// {razorpayInstance}.{resourceName}.{methodName}(resourceId [, params])

// example
instance.payments.fetch(paymentId);

Every resource method returns a promise.

instance.payments
  .all({
    from: '2016-08-01',
    to: '2016-08-20',
  })
  .then(response => {
    // handle success
  })
  .catch(error => {
    // handle error
  });

If you want to use callbacks instead of promises, every resource method will accept a callback function as a last parameter. The callback functions will behave as Error First Callbacks 

instance.payments.all(
  {
    from: '2016-08-01',
    to: '2016-08-20',
  },
  (error, response) => {
    if (error) {
      // handle error
    } else {
      // handle success
    }
  }
);

Supported Resources

Development

npm install

Testing

npm test

Release

  1. Switch to master branch. Make sure you have the latest changes in the local master
  2. Update the CHANGELOG.md & bump the version in package.json
  3. Commit
  4. Tag the release & push to Github
  5. Create a release on GitHub using the website with more details about the release
  6. Publish to npm with npm publish command

Licence

MIT Licensed. See LICENSE.txt for more details

100
sneha v24 Ratings0 Reviews
Computer science passionate
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I have used razor-pay library for a e commerce application. The main thing I have noticed about razor-pay is the great documentation. no compromise for that . And one I have to use payment links for my application at that time its only available in pure API only not included in library because its a new feature this is the only thing I found as a drawback .

3
crazyankit2470
ankitiv
vaniakaashvani
Ankit Raj32 Ratings0 Reviews
building for the world
16 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Razorpay sdk heps to quicky setup payments gateway in any of you application. This is secure and being trusted by thousands. This also has been actively mantained for any vulnerability. Having used this across sever projects and hobby projects. This has never disappointed. Documentation is quite detailed. However this is not an ideal solution for complex e-comm platform. For small projects definitely recommended.

2
shubham-jangid
Amarjeetkhasyap
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago

