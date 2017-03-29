This is a native C++ Wrapper for the Chroma SDK, currently only supporting Keyboard. It's a modernized fork of Chrode, extending it with a metric ton of features, making it more flexible, and all around ensuring that it's ready for production.
For more details, check out the samples in
./samples! All parameters are also documented inline in JSDOC/ESDOC.
npm install razer-chroma
const chroma = require('razer-chroma')
if (chroma.initialize()) {
const thisColor = { red: 255, green: 0, blue: 20 }
const thatColor = { red: 255, green: 0, blue: 20 }
const {Keyboard} = chroma
// Go ahead, go add some effects!
Keyboard.setBreathing(thisColor, thatColor)
Keyboard.setBreathingRandom()
Keyboard.setReactive(thisColor)
Keyboard.setSpectrumCycling()
Keyboard.setStarlight(thisColor, thatColor)
Keyboard.setWave('leftToRight')
Keyboard.setStatic(thisColor)
// Later
chroma.terminate()
}
MIT, please see
LICENSE.md for details.