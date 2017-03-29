Chroma for Node

This is a native C++ Wrapper for the Chroma SDK, currently only supporting Keyboard. It's a modernized fork of Chrode, extending it with a metric ton of features, making it more flexible, and all around ensuring that it's ready for production.

Usage

For more details, check out the samples in ./samples ! All parameters are also documented inline in JSDOC/ESDOC.

npm install razer-chroma

const chroma = require ( 'razer-chroma' ) if (chroma.initialize()) { const thisColor = { red : 255 , green : 0 , blue : 20 } const thatColor = { red : 255 , green : 0 , blue : 20 } const {Keyboard} = chroma Keyboard.setBreathing(thisColor, thatColor) Keyboard.setBreathingRandom() Keyboard.setReactive(thisColor) Keyboard.setSpectrumCycling() Keyboard.setStarlight(thisColor, thatColor) Keyboard.setWave( 'leftToRight' ) Keyboard.setStatic(thisColor) chroma.terminate() }

License