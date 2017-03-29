openbase logo
rc

razer-chroma

by Felix Rieseberg
0.2.4 (see all)

🔥 Control your Razer Keyboard, right from Node

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Chroma for Node

This is a native C++ Wrapper for the Chroma SDK, currently only supporting Keyboard. It's a modernized fork of Chrode, extending it with a metric ton of features, making it more flexible, and all around ensuring that it's ready for production.

Usage

For more details, check out the samples in ./samples! All parameters are also documented inline in JSDOC/ESDOC.

npm install razer-chroma

const chroma = require('razer-chroma')

if (chroma.initialize()) {

  const thisColor = { red: 255, green: 0, blue: 20 }
  const thatColor = { red: 255, green: 0, blue: 20 }

  const {Keyboard} = chroma

  // Go ahead, go add some effects!
  Keyboard.setBreathing(thisColor, thatColor)
  Keyboard.setBreathingRandom()
  Keyboard.setReactive(thisColor)
  Keyboard.setSpectrumCycling()
  Keyboard.setStarlight(thisColor, thatColor)
  Keyboard.setWave('leftToRight')
  Keyboard.setStatic(thisColor)

  // Later
  chroma.terminate()
}

License

MIT, please see LICENSE.md for details.

