watch mode for browserify builds
Update any source file and your browserify bundle will be recompiled on the spot.
$ watchify main.js -o static/bundle.js
Now as you update files,
static/bundle.js will be automatically
incrementally rebuilt on the fly.
The
-o option can be a file or a shell command (not available on Windows)
that receives piped input:
watchify main.js -o 'exorcist static/bundle.js.map > static/bundle.js' -d
watchify main.js -o 'uglifyjs -cm > static/bundle.min.js'
You can use
-v to get more verbose output to show when a file was written and how long the bundling took (in seconds):
$ watchify browser.js -d -o static/bundle.js -v
610598 bytes written to static/bundle.js (0.23 seconds) at 8:31:25 PM
610606 bytes written to static/bundle.js (0.10 seconds) at 8:45:59 PM
610597 bytes written to static/bundle.js (0.14 seconds) at 8:46:02 PM
610606 bytes written to static/bundle.js (0.08 seconds) at 8:50:13 PM
610597 bytes written to static/bundle.js (0.08 seconds) at 8:58:16 PM
610597 bytes written to static/bundle.js (0.19 seconds) at 9:10:45 PM
Use
watchify with all the same options as
browserify except that
-o (or
--outfile) is mandatory. Additionally, there are also:
Standard Options:
--outfile=FILE, -o FILE
This option is required. Write the browserify bundle to this file. If
the file contains the operators `|` or `>`, it will be treated as a
shell command, and the output will be piped to it.
--verbose, -v [default: false]
Show when a file was written and how long the bundling took (in
seconds).
--version
Show the watchify and browserify versions with their module paths.
Advanced Options:
--delay [default: 100]
Amount of time in milliseconds to wait before emitting an "update"
event after a change.
--ignore-watch=GLOB, --iw GLOB [default: false]
Ignore monitoring files for changes that match the pattern. Omitting
the pattern will default to "**/node_modules/**".
--poll=INTERVAL [default: false]
Use polling to monitor for changes. Omitting the interval will default
to 100ms. This option is useful if you're watching an NFS volume.
var watchify = require('watchify');
watchify is a browserify plugin, so it can be applied like any other plugin.
However, when creating the browserify instance
b, you MUST set the
cache
and
packageCache properties:
var b = browserify({ cache: {}, packageCache: {} });
b.plugin(watchify);
var b = browserify({
cache: {},
packageCache: {},
plugin: [watchify]
});
By default, watchify doesn't display any output, see events for more info.
b continues to behave like a browserify instance except that it caches file
contents and emits an
'update' event when a file changes. You should call
b.bundle() after the
'update' event fires to generate a new bundle.
Calling
b.bundle() extra times past the first time will be much faster due
to caching.
Important: Watchify will not emit
'update' events until you've called
b.bundle() once and completely drained the stream it returns.
var fs = require('fs');
var browserify = require('browserify');
var watchify = require('watchify');
var b = browserify({
entries: ['path/to/entry.js'],
cache: {},
packageCache: {},
plugin: [watchify]
});
b.on('update', bundle);
bundle();
function bundle() {
b.bundle()
.on('error', console.error)
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('output.js'))
;
}
You can to pass an additional options object as a second parameter of watchify. Its properties are:
opts.delay is the amount of time in milliseconds to wait before emitting
an "update" event after a change. Defaults to
100.
opts.ignoreWatch ignores monitoring files for changes. If set to
true,
then
**/node_modules/** will be ignored. For other possible values see
Chokidar's documentation on "ignored".
opts.poll enables polling to monitor for changes. If set to
true, then
a polling interval of 100ms is used. If set to a number, then that amount of
milliseconds will be the polling interval. For more info see Chokidar's
documentation on
"usePolling" and "interval".
This option is useful if you're watching an NFS volume.
var b = browserify({ cache: {}, packageCache: {} });
// watchify defaults:
b.plugin(watchify, {
delay: 100,
ignoreWatch: ['**/node_modules/**'],
poll: false
});
Close all the open watch handles.
When the bundle changes, emit the array of bundle
ids that changed.
When a bundle is generated, this event fires with the number of bytes.
When a bundle is generated, this event fires with the time it took to create the bundle in milliseconds.
This event fires after a bundle was created with messages of the form:
X bytes written (Y seconds)
with the number of bytes in the bundle X and the time in seconds Y.
If your custom transform for browserify adds new files to the bundle in a non-standard way without requiring. You can inform Watchify about these files by emiting a 'file' event.
module.exports = function(file) {
return through(
function(buf, enc, next) {
/*
manipulating file content
*/
this.emit("file", absolutePathToFileThatHasToBeWatched);
next();
}
);
};
With npm do:
$ npm install -g watchify
to get the watchify command and:
$ npm install watchify
to get just the library.
It may be related to a bug in
fsevents (see #250
and stackoverflow).
Try the
--poll flag
and/or renaming the project's directory - that might help.
To ensure errors are reported you have to add a event listener to your bundle stream. For more information see (browserify/browserify#1487 (comment) and stackoverflow)
Example:
var b = browserify();
b.bundle()
.on('error', console.error)
...
;
MIT