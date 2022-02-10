user-event Fire events the same way the user does

Read The Docs



The problem

From testing-library/dom-testing-library#107:

[...] it is becoming apparent the need to express user actions on a web page using a higher-level abstraction than fireEvent

The solution

user-event tries to simulate the real events that would happen in the browser as the user interacts with it. For example userEvent.click(checkbox) would change the state of the checkbox.

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

See Bugs

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

See Feature Requests

❓ Questions

For questions related to using the library, please visit a support community instead of filing an issue on GitHub.

Contributors

We most sincerely thank the people who make this project possible. Contributions of any kind are welcome! 💚

License

MIT