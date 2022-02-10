Fire events the same way the user does
From testing-library/dom-testing-library#107:
[...] it is becoming apparent the need to express user actions on a web page using a higher-level abstraction than
fireEvent
user-event tries to simulate the real events that would happen in the browser
as the user interacts with it. For example
userEvent.click(checkbox) would
change the state of the checkbox.
The more your tests resemble the way your software is used, the more confidence they can give you.
