Mimic Rust's
std::result.
npm install rust-result
var fs = require('fs');
var Result = require('./');
// If you want async just get a promise or something.
var readFile = function (path, encoding) {
try {
return Result.Ok(fs.readFileSync(path, encoding))
}
catch (ex) {
return Result.Err(ex)
}
}
var result = readFile(__filename);
var v, err;
if (Result.isOk(result)) {
v = Result.Ok(result);
console.log('got ' + v.length + ' bytes')
}
else if (Result.isErr(result)) {
err = Result.Err(result);
console.error('oops!', err.message)
}
result = readFile(__filename + 'I do not exist')
if (Result.isOk(result)) {
v = Result.Ok(result)
console.log('got ' + v.length + ' bytes')
}
else if (Result.isErr(result)) {
err = Result.Err(result)
console.error('oops!', err.message)
}
type OkResult<T> : {
v: T
}
type ErrResult<E <: Error> : {
err: E
}
rust-result : {
Ok: ((T) => OkResult<T>) |
((OkResult<T>) => T) |
((ErrResult<E>) => void),
isOk: ((OkResult<T>) => true) |
((ErrResult<E>) => false)
Err: ((E <: Error) => ErrResult<E>) |
((ErrResult<E>) => E) |
((OkResult<T>) => void),
isErr: ((ErrResult<E>) => true) |
((OkResult<T>) => false)
}
Result.Ok
The
Result.Ok function is overloaded to do one of two things.
It can create a new
Ok instance or it can check whether
the argument is an instance of
Ok
If you call
Result.Ok with a plain value it will return an
instance of
Ok that boxes your plain value.
If you call
Result.Ok with either an
Err or an
Ok instance
then it will return
undefined for the
Err and return the
value boxed in the
Ok
Result.isOk
The
Result.isOk function just checks whether the argument
is an instance of
Ok.
This predicate function returns true if you pass it an
Ok and
returns false if you pass it an
Err
Result.Err
The
Result.Err function is overloaded to do one of two things.
It can create a new
Err instance or it can check whether
the argument is an instance of
Err
If you call
Result.Err with a plain error it will return an
instance of
Err that boxes your plain error.
If you call
Result.Err with either an
Err or an
Ok instance
then it will return
undefined for the
Ok and return the
value err in the
Err
Result.isErr
The
Result.isErr function just checks whether the argument
is an instance of
Err.
This predicate function returns true if you pass it an
Err and
returns false if you pass it an
Ok