Raygun4Node

Raygun.io package for Node, written in TypeScript.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install raygun

const raygun = require ( 'raygun' ); const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : 'your API key' });

You can also use import , which is useful for loading TypeScript definitions. In order to load type definitions, you can use import * as Raygun from 'raygun' , or import the Client class directly from the module.

import * as Raygun from 'raygun' ; const raygunClient = new Raygun.Client().init({ apiKey: 'your API key' });

You can directly send errors to Raygun, either by making the error yourself or passing a caught error.

raygunClient.send( new Error ( 'Something impossible happened!' ));

If you use express, you can report the errors that express catches to Raygun by using the middleware.

app.use(raygunClient.expressHandler);

You can directly catch errors in your application code and report them to Raygun.

try { } catch (e) { raygunClient.send(e); }

A similar example for Node style callbacks:

function handleResult ( error, result ) { if (error) { raygunClient.send(error); return ; } }

If you're working directly with promises, you can pass raygunClient.send directly to .catch .

const axios = require ( 'axios' ); axios .get( 'example.com' ) .then(handleResponse) .catch(raygunClient.send);

Expressjs 4.0 and above

The Express documentation says Though not strictly required, by convention you define error-handling middleware last, after other app.use() calls , but that is incorrect. If the app.use(raygunClient.expressHandler); call is not immediately before the app.listen call, then errors will not be handled by Raygun.

Note that the Express middleware handler will pick up and transmit any err objects that reach it. If the app code itself chooses to handle states that result in 4xx/5xx status codes, these will not result in an error payload sent to Raygun.

Documentation

Callbacks

The callback should be a node-style callback: function(err, response) { /*...*/ } . Note: If the callback only takes one parameter ( function(response){ /*...*/ } ) it will only be called when the transmission is successful. This is included for backwards compatibility; the Node-style callback should be preferred.

Sending custom data

You can pass custom data in on the Send() function, as the second parameter. For instance (based off the call in test/raygun_test.js):

client.send( new Error (), { 'mykey' : 'beta' }, function ( response ) { });

Sending custom data with Expressjs

If you're using the raygunClient.expressHandler , you can send custom data along by setting raygunClient.expressCustomData to a function. The function will get two parameters, the error being thrown, and the request object.

const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : "yourkey" }); raygunClient.expressCustomData = function ( err, req ) { return { 'level' : err.level }; };

Callback

client.send( new Error (), {}, function ( response ) { });

The argument to the 3rd argument callback is the response from the Raygun API - there's nothing in the body, it's just a status code response. If everything went ok, you'll get a 202 response code. Otherwise we throw 401 for incorrect API keys, 403 if you're over your plan limits, or anything in the 500+ range for internal errors. We use the nodejs http/https library to make the POST to Raygun, you can see more documentation about that callback here: https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback

Sending request data

You can send the request data in the Send() function, as the fourth parameter. For example:

client.send( new Error (), {}, function ( ) {}, request);

If you want to filter any of the request data then you can pass in an array of keys to filter when you init the client. For example:

const raygun = require ( 'raygun' ); const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : 'your API key' , filters : [ 'password' , 'creditcard' ] });

You can add tags to your error in the Send() function, as the fifth parameter. For example:

client.send( new Error (), {}, function ( ) {}, {}, [ 'custom tag 1' , 'important error' ]);

Tags can also be set globally using setTags

client.setTags([ 'Tag1' , 'Tag2' ]);

Customers

New in 0.4: You can set raygunClient.user to a function that returns the user name or email address of the currently logged in user.

An example, using the Passport.js middleware:

const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : "yourkey" }); raygunClient.user = function ( req ) { if (req.user) { return { identifier : req.user.username, email : req.user.email, fullName : req.user.fullName, firstName : req.user.firstName, uuid : req.user.deviceID }; } }

Param: req: the current request. Returns: The current user's identifier, or an object that describes the user.

This will be transmitted with each message sent, and a count of affected customers will appear on the dashboard in the error group view. If you return an email address, and the user has associated a Gravatar with it, their picture will be also displayed.

If you return an object, it may have any of the following properties (only identifier is required):

identifier is the user identifier. This will be used to uniquely identify the user within Raygun. This is the only required parameter, but is only required if you are using customers tracking.

isAnonymous is a bool indicating whether the user is anonymous or actually has a user account. Even if this is set to true, you should still give the user a unique identifier of some kind.

email is the user's email address.

fullName is the user's full name.

firstName is the user's first or preferred name.

uuid is the identifier of the device the app is running on. This could be used to correlate user accounts over multiple machines.

Any other properties will be discarded.

Note: setUser deprecated in 0.4

Release 0.3 previously had a setUser function that accepted a string or function to specify the user, however it did not accept arguments. This method is considered deprecated and will be removed in the 1.0 release, thus it is advised to update your code to set it with the new user function.

Version tracking

Call setVersion(string) on a RaygunClient to set the version of the calling application. This is expected to be of the format x.x.x.x, where x is a positive integer. The version will be visible in the dashboard.

Inner Errors

Starting from 0.10.0 support for inner errors was added. Provide option innerErrorFieldName to specify a field or a function on the error object to use for retrieval of an inner error. Inner errors will be retrieved recursively until there is no more errors. Option innerErrorFieldName defaults to cause which is used in VError, therefore VError is supported out of the box.

Reporting uncaught exceptions

You can enable reporting uncaught exceptions to Raygun by setting the reportUncaughtExceptions option to true when initializing the client.

const {Raygun} = require ( 'raygun' ); const raygunClient = new Raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : process.env.RAYGUN_API_KEY, reportUncaughtExceptions : true });

This will cause any uncaught exceptions to be sent to Raygun prior to the process exiting.

Please note that this feature requires raygun>=0.13.0 and at least Node v12.17.0 or v13.7.0. This is due to the use of the uncaughtExceptionMonitor event, which allows monitoring uncaught exceptions without impacting standard process exit logic.

This feature is preferable to using the domains module for this purpose, as domains is both deprecated and carries a heavy performance overhead.

Changing the API endpoint

You can change the endpoint that error messages are sent to by specifying the host , port , and useSSL properties in the raygunClient.init() options hash. By default, host is api.raygun.io , port is 443 , and useSSL is true .

onBeforeSend

Call Raygun.onBeforeSend() , passing in a function which takes up to 5 parameters (see the example below). This callback function will be called immediately before the payload is sent. The first parameter it gets will be the payload that is about to be sent. Thus from your function you can inspect the payload and decide whether or not to send it.

You can also pass this in as an option to init() like this: raygunClient.init({ onBeforeSend: function(payload) { return payload; } });

From the supplied function, you should return either the payload (intact or mutated as per your needs), or false.

If your function returns a truthy object, Raygun4Node will attempt to send it as supplied. Thus, you can mutate it as per your needs - preferably only the values if you wish to filter out data that is not taken care of by the filters. You can also of course return it as supplied.

If, after inspecting the payload, you wish to discard it and abort the send to Raygun, simply return false.

By example:

const myBeforeSend = function ( payload, exception, customData, request, tags ) { console .log(payload); return payload; } Raygun.onBeforeSend(myBeforeSend);

Batched error transport

You can enable a batched transport mode for the Raygun client by passing {batch: true} when initializing.

const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : 'API-KEY' , batch : true , batchFrequency : 5000 });

The batch transport mode will collect errors in a queue and process them asynchronously. Rather than sending each error one at a time as they occur, errors will be batched and sent at regular intervals.

If your application generates and reports large volumes of errors, especially in a short duration, the batch transport mode will perform better and operate with less network overhead.

You can control how often batches are processed and sent by providing a batchFrequency option, which is a number in milliseconds.

In a future version the batch transport will likely be enabled by default.

Offline caching

Raygun can cache errors thrown by your Node application when it's running in 'offline' mode. By default the offline cache is disabled. Raygun4Node doesn't detect network state change, that is up to the application using the library.

Raygun includes an on-disk cache provider out of the box, which required write permissions to the folder you wish to use. You cal also pass in your own cache storage.

Getting setup with the default offline provide

When creating your Raygun client you need to pass through a cache path

const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : 'API-KEY' , isOffline : false , offlineStorageOptions : { cachePath : 'raygunCache/' , cacheLimit : 1000 } });

Changing online/offline state

The Raygun client allows you to set it's online state when your application is running.

To mark as offline

raygunClient .offline ();

To mark as online

raygunClient .online ();

When marking as online any cached errors will be forwarded to Raygun.

Custom cache provider

You're able to provide your own cache provider if you can't access to the disk. When creating your Raygun client, pass in the storage provider on the offlineStorage property

Example:

const sqlStorageProvider = new SQLStorageProvider(); const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : 'API-KEY' , isOffline : false , offlineStorage : sqlStorageProvider, offlineStorageOptions : { table : 'RaygunCache' } });

Required methods

init(offlineStorageOptions) - Called when Raygun is marked as offline. offlineStorageOptions is an object with properties specific to each offline provider

save(transportItem, callback) - Called when marked as offline

retrieve(callback) - Returns an array of cached item filenames/ids

send(callback) - Sends the backlog of errors to Raygun

See lib/raygun.offline.ts for an example.

We recommend that you limit the number of errors that you are caching so that you don't swamp the clients internet connection sending errors.

Custom error grouping

You can provide your own grouping key if you wish. We only recommend this you're having issues with errors not being grouped properly.

When initializing Raygun, pass through a groupingKey function.

const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : 'YOUR_KEY' , groupingKey : function ( message, exception, customData, request, tags ) { return "CUSTOMKEY" ; } });

Custom error objects

By default Raygun4Node tries to convert unknown objects into a human readable string to help with grouping, this doesn't always make sense.

To disable it:

const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : 'YOUR_KEY' , useHumanStringForObject : false });

If your custom error object inherits from Error as its parent prototype, this isn't necessary however and these will be sent correctly.

Report column numbers

By default Raygun4Node doesn't include column numbers in the stack trace. To include column numbers add the option reportColumnNumbers set to true to the configuration.

const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey : 'YOUR_KEY' , reportColumnNumbers : true });

Including column numbers can enable source mapping if you have minified or transpiled code in your stack traces.

Examples

View a screencast on creating an app with Node.js and Express.js, then hooking up the error handling and sending them at http://raygun.io/blog/2013/07/video-nodejs-error-handling-with-raygun/

Debug Logging

You can enable logging of debug information from the Raygun client by setting the environment variable DEBUG=raygun . The client will then log information about transporting and storing errors, including timing information.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using "npm test".

Release History

View the changelog here

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Raygun Limited

Licensed under the MIT license.