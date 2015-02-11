openbase logo
rti

ray-triangle-intersection

by James Halliday
1.0.3

intersect a ray and triangle in 3 dimensions

Overview

942

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ray-triangle-intersection

calculate the intersection of a ray and a triangle in three dimensions using the Möller-Trumbore intersection algorithm with culling enabled

example

var intersect = require('ray-triangle-intersection');

var tri = [[5,5,5],[10,15,4],[15,5,3]];
var pt = [9,5,-5];
var dir = [0.1,0.1,0.8];

console.log(intersect([], pt, dir, tri));

output:

[ 10.121951219512194, 6.121951219512195, 3.97560975609756 ]

methods

var intersect = require('ray-triangle-intersection')

intersect(out, pt, dir, tri)

Compute the intersection of the triangle tri and a ray described by a point pt and a direction dir.

tri should be an array of [x,y,z] coordinate arrays.

If the ray did not intersect tri, return null.

Otherwise return and update out with the coordinates on tri where the ray intersected.

install

With npm do:

npm install ray-triangle-intersection

license

MIT

