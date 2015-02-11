calculate the intersection of a ray and a triangle in three dimensions using the Möller-Trumbore intersection algorithm with culling enabled
var intersect = require('ray-triangle-intersection');
var tri = [[5,5,5],[10,15,4],[15,5,3]];
var pt = [9,5,-5];
var dir = [0.1,0.1,0.8];
console.log(intersect([], pt, dir, tri));
output:
[ 10.121951219512194, 6.121951219512195, 3.97560975609756 ]
var intersect = require('ray-triangle-intersection')
Compute the intersection of the triangle
tri and a ray described by a point
pt and a direction
dir.
tri should be an array of
[x,y,z] coordinate arrays.
If the ray did not intersect
tri, return
null.
Otherwise return and update
out with the coordinates on
tri where the ray
intersected.
With npm do:
npm install ray-triangle-intersection
MIT