calculate the intersection of a ray and a triangle in three dimensions using the Möller-Trumbore intersection algorithm with culling enabled

example

var intersect = require ( 'ray-triangle-intersection' ); var tri = [[ 5 , 5 , 5 ],[ 10 , 15 , 4 ],[ 15 , 5 , 3 ]]; var pt = [ 9 , 5 , -5 ]; var dir = [ 0.1 , 0.1 , 0.8 ]; console .log(intersect([], pt, dir, tri));

output:

[ 10.121951219512194 , 6.121951219512195 , 3.97560975609756 ]

methods

var intersect = require ( 'ray-triangle-intersection' )

Compute the intersection of the triangle tri and a ray described by a point pt and a direction dir .

tri should be an array of [x,y,z] coordinate arrays.

If the ray did not intersect tri , return null .

Otherwise return and update out with the coordinates on tri where the ray intersected.

install

With npm do:

npm install ray-triangle-intersection

license

MIT