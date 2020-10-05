A Three.js renderer which utilizes path tracing to render a scene with true photorealism. The renderer supports global illumination, reflections, soft shadows, and realistic environment lighting.
RayTracingRenderer is the early alpha stage of development. Features are incomplete and subject to change, and the renderer is unstable on certain hardware.
Or if you use npm, run
npm install ray-tracing-renderer
Ray Tracing Renderer relies on WebGL2, and any browser supporting WebGL2 also supports ES6. Thus, you should only use the ES5 build if the renderer inside your appliaction is optional, and your application must support older browsers.
Ray Tracing Renderer requires Three.js, so make sure it is included in your html first. Then include,
<script src="RayTracingRenderer.js"></script>
You can then use the renderer in your app.
const renderer = new THREE.RayTracingRenderer();
If you installed via npm, simply import the renderer as follows.
import { RayTracingRenderer } from 'ray-tracing-renderer'
Or if you downloaded the renderer as a file,
import { RayTracingRenderer } from './RayTracingRenderer.js'
The renderer can then be used in your app.
const renderer = new RayTracingRenderer();
Ray Tracing Renderer serves as a drop-in replacement to Three.js's WebGLRenderer. By simply swapping renderers, you can get instant photorealistic lighting.
Ray Tracing Renderer runs on WebGL2, and does so by implementing a path tracing algorithm inside a shader. It supports arbitrary Three.js scenes, with some restrictions.
For a more detailed guide on how to use the renderer, please read the User Guide .
We want to increase test coverage and maintanability of the repo. If you would like to contribute, take a look at the following and submit Pull Requests:
Take a look to this page with more details about submitting changes to the project.
This repository started as a side-project and the time we invest on it is limited. It may take us a few days to get back to you but please bring your ideas forward. We'll do our best to respond promptly.