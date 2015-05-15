Whether a 3D picking ray intersects with a plane. The plane is defined as having a normal [x, y, z] and distance .

var intersect = require ( 'ray-plane-intersection' ) var origin = [ 1 , 0 , 4 ] var dir = [ 0 , 0 , -1 ] var normal = [ 0 , 0 , 1 ] var distance = 0 var hit = intersect(out, origin, dir, normal, distance) if (hit) { console .log(hit) }

The distance can be determined with a second point on the plane, like so:

var d = -dot(normal, point)

Usage

hit = intersect(out, origin, direction, normal, distance)

Test whether the ray (origin, direction) intersects with the plane (normal, distance) .

If an intersection occurs, it is stored in out [x, y, z] and returned. Otherwise null is returned.

