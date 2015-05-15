Whether a 3D picking ray intersects with a plane. The plane is defined as having a
normal [x, y, z] and
distance.
var intersect = require('ray-plane-intersection')
var origin = [1, 0, 4]
var dir = [0, 0, -1]
var normal = [0, 0, 1]
var distance = 0
var hit = intersect(out, origin, dir, normal, distance)
if (hit) { //collision occurred
console.log(hit) // [1, 0, 0]
}
The distance can be determined with a second point on the plane, like so:
var d = -dot(normal, point)
PRs welcome.
hit = intersect(out, origin, direction, normal, distance)
Test whether the ray
(origin, direction) intersects with the plane
(normal, distance).
If an intersection occurs, it is stored in
out [x, y, z] and returned. Otherwise
null is returned.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.