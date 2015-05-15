openbase logo
rpi

ray-plane-intersection

by Matt DesLauriers
1.0.0 (see all)

whether a picking ray intersects with a plane

2K

17

7yrs ago

0

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

ray-plane-intersection

stable

Whether a 3D picking ray intersects with a plane. The plane is defined as having a normal [x, y, z] and distance. 

var intersect = require('ray-plane-intersection')
var origin = [1, 0, 4]
var dir = [0, 0, -1]
var normal = [0, 0, 1]
var distance = 0

var hit = intersect(out, origin, dir, normal, distance) 

if (hit) { //collision occurred 
  console.log(hit) // [1, 0, 0]
}

The distance can be determined with a second point on the plane, like so:

var d = -dot(normal, point)

PRs welcome.

Usage

NPM

hit = intersect(out, origin, direction, normal, distance)

Test whether the ray (origin, direction) intersects with the plane (normal, distance).

If an intersection occurs, it is stored in out [x, y, z] and returned. Otherwise null is returned.

See Also

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

