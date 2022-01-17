English | 简体中文

An universal framework based on Rax

Features

🐂 Universal ：Support Web/MiniApp/Kraken

：Support Web/MiniApp/Kraken 🐴 App lifecycle ：Provide useS6+、TypeScript、Less、Sass、 CSS Modules，etc

：Provide useS6+、TypeScript、Less、Sass、 CSS Modules，etc 🦊 Routing ：Powerful Routing System, supporPageShow、usePageHide etc.

：Powerful Routing System, supporPageShow、usePageHide etc. 🐒 Engineering ：Out of the box support for Ets configured routing and conventions routing

：Out of the box support for Ets configured routing and conventions routing 🐯 State management ：Built-in icestore, lightweight state management solution based on React Hooks

：Built-in icestore, lightweight state management solution based on React Hooks 🐦 Config ：Modes and Environment Variables configuration in the config file

：Modes and Environment Variables configuration in the config file 🦁 Application configuration ：Provide powerful and extensible application configuration

：Provide powerful and extensible application configuration 🐌 Plugin system ：The plugin system provides rich features and allow the community to build reusable solutions

：The plugin system provides rich features and allow the community to build reusable solutions 🐘 TypeScript：Support TypeScript

Quick start

Setup by Iceworks

We recommend creating a new rax app using Iceworks:

See Quick start by Iceworks for more details.

Setup by CLI

Use npm init:

$ npm init rax <project-name>

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Start local server to launch project:

$ cd <project-name> $ npm install $ npm run start

It's as simple as that!

Examples

Ecosystem

Project Version Docs Description rax docs Progressive React framework for building universal application rax-app docs An universal framework based on rax.js miniapp docs An mordern and high performance miniapp solution based on rax-app icestore docs Simple and friendly state for React like iceworks docs Visual Intelligent Development Assistant

