openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rax-clone-element

by alibaba
1.0.0 (see all)

🐰 Rax is a progressive framework for building universal application. https://rax.js.org

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73

GitHub Stars

7.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

137

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rax

Rax is a progressive framework for building universal applications.

gzip size

💌 Write Once, Run Anywhere: write one codebase, run with Web, Weex, Node.js, Alibaba MiniApp, WeChat MiniProgram and could work with more container that implements driver specification.

Fast: use better performance and tinier size(📦~6KB) alternative to React with the same API.

📤 Easy: quick start with zero configuration, all features like Progressive Web App (PWA), Server-Side Rendering (SSR) and Function as a service (FaaS) can be used out of the box.

Quick Start 🥢🍚

Start from command line

Create a new Rax project using create-rax:

$ npm init rax <YourProjectName>

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Start local server to launch project:

$ cd <YourProjectName>
$ npm install
$ npm run start

Start from VS Code

You need to install the AppWorks Pack and invoke the Create Application command from the VS Code command palette (Ctrl + Shift + P or Cmd + Shift + P on Mac):

vscode

Developer Tools 🛠

You can inspect and modify the state of your Rax components at runtime using the Rax Developer Tools browser extension, and extension not works in production mode.

  1. Install the Chrome Rax Developer Tools extension
  2. Reload and go to the 'Rax' tab in the browser's development tools

VS Code Extension

You can use AppWorks Pack to get better development experience.

Awesome Things 📝

You can find some awesome things in awesome-rax.

Contributing 🧼

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing.

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Community support

For general help using Rax, please refer to the official site. For additional help, you can use one of these channels to ask a question:

  • GitHub (Bug reports, contributions)
  • Twitter (Get the news fast)
  • Medium (Get blogs and articles)
  • 知乎专栏 (Get blogs and articles in Simplified Chinese)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial