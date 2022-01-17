openbase logo
rax-babel-config

by raxjs
2.0.1 (see all)

Rax App Framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

441

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

12

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

English | 简体中文

Downloads Version GitHub license PRs Welcome Gitter

An universal framework based on Rax

Features

  • 🐂 Universal：Support Web/MiniApp/Kraken
  • 🐴 App lifecycle：Provide useS6+、TypeScript、Less、Sass、 CSS Modules，etc
  • 🦊 Routing：Powerful Routing System, supporPageShow、usePageHide etc.
  • 🐒 Engineering：Out of the box support for Ets configured routing and conventions routing
  • 🐯 State management：Built-in icestore, lightweight state management solution based on React Hooks
  • 🐦 Config：Modes and Environment Variables configuration in the config file
  • 🦁 Application configuration：Provide powerful and extensible application configuration
  • 🐌 Plugin system：The plugin system provides rich features and allow the community to build reusable solutions
  • 🐘 TypeScript：Support TypeScript

Quick start

Setup by Iceworks

We recommend creating a new rax app using Iceworks:

demo

See Quick start by Iceworks for more details.

Setup by CLI

Use npm init:

$ npm init rax <project-name>

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Start local server to launch project:

$ cd <project-name>
$ npm install
$ npm run start # running on http://localhost:3333.

It's as simple as that!

Examples

Ecosystem

ProjectVersionDocsDescription
raxrax-statusdocsProgressive React framework for building universal application
rax-apprax-app-statusdocsAn universal framework based on rax.js
miniappminiapp-statusdocsAn mordern and high performance miniapp solution based on rax-app
icestoreicestore-statusdocsSimple and friendly state for React like
iceworksiceworks-statusdocsVisual Intelligent Development Assistant

Community

DingTalk communityGitHub issues
issues

