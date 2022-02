English | 简体中文

An universal framework based on Rax

Features

🐂 Universal :Support Web/MiniApp/Kraken

:Support Web/MiniApp/Kraken 🐴 App lifecycle :Provide useS6+、TypeScript、Less、Sass、 CSS Modules,etc

:Provide useS6+、TypeScript、Less、Sass、 CSS Modules,etc 🦊 Routing :Powerful Routing System, supporPageShow、usePageHide etc.

:Powerful Routing System, supporPageShow、usePageHide etc. 🐒 Engineering :Out of the box support for Ets configured routing and conventions routing

:Out of the box support for Ets configured routing and conventions routing 🐯 State management :Built-in icestore, lightweight state management solution based on React Hooks

:Built-in icestore, lightweight state management solution based on React Hooks 🐦 Config :Modes and Environment Variables configuration in the config file

:Modes and Environment Variables configuration in the config file 🦁 Application configuration :Provide powerful and extensible application configuration

:Provide powerful and extensible application configuration 🐌 Plugin system :The plugin system provides rich features and allow the community to build reusable solutions

:The plugin system provides rich features and allow the community to build reusable solutions 🐘 TypeScript:Support TypeScript

Quick start

Setup by Iceworks

We recommend creating a new rax app using Iceworks:

See Quick start by Iceworks for more details.

Setup by CLI

Use npm init:

$ npm init rax <project-name>

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Start local server to launch project:

$ cd <project-name> $ npm install $ npm run start

It's as simple as that!

Examples

Ecosystem

Project Version Docs Description rax docs Progressive React framework for building universal application rax-app docs An universal framework based on rax.js miniapp docs An mordern and high performance miniapp solution based on rax-app icestore docs Simple and friendly state for React like iceworks docs Visual Intelligent Development Assistant

Community