An universal framework based on Rax
We recommend creating a new rax app using Iceworks:
See Quick start by Iceworks for more details.
Use npm init:
$ npm init rax <project-name>
npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+
Start local server to launch project:
$ cd <project-name>
$ npm install
$ npm run start # running on http://localhost:3333.
It's as simple as that!
|Project
|Version
|Docs
|Description
|rax
|docs
|Progressive React framework for building universal application
|rax-app
|docs
|An universal framework based on rax.js
|miniapp
|docs
|An mordern and high performance miniapp solution based on rax-app
|icestore
|docs
|Simple and friendly state for React like
|iceworks
|docs
|Visual Intelligent Development Assistant
