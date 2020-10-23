Rawmodel is a strongly-typed JavaScript object with support for validation and error handling. It's a lightweight open source framework for the server and browser (using module bundler), written with TypeScript. It's actively maintained, well tested and already used in production environments. The source code is available on GitHub where you can also find our issue tracker.
Rawmodel provides a mechanism for creating strongly-typed data objects with built-in logic for unified data validation and error handling. It has a simple and intuitive API and tends to be a powerful, magic-free, minimalistic and unopinionated framework for writing application data layers where you have a complete control. It could be a perfect fit when writing an Express.js action, GraphQL resolver or similar and it's easily extendable.
Run the command below to install the package.
$ npm install --save @rawmodel/core
$ npm install --save @rawmodel/handlers // OPTIONAL
$ npm install --save @rawmodel/parsers // OPTIONAL
$ npm install --save @rawmodel/schema // OPTIONAL
$ npm install --save @rawmodel/validators // OPTIONAL
This package uses promises thus you need to use Promise polyfill when promises are not supported.
The code below shows a basic usage example.
import { Model, prop } from '@rawmodel/core';
// defining a basic model
class User extends Model {
@prop()
public name: string;
}
// usage example
const model = new User({
'name': 'John Smith',
});
model.name; // => 'John Smith'
Below we explain some of the most important features that this framework provides. Please check the API section to see a complete list of features.
Model properties are defined using the
prop ES6 decorator. The code below is an example of a basic model class with a
name property.
import { Model, prop } from '@rawmodel/core';
class User extends Model {
@prop()
public name: string;
}
const user = new User();
user.name = 'John Smith';
user.name; // -> "John Smith"
Each property has a built-in system for type casting, thus we can force a value to be automatically converted to a specific type when setting a value.
import { ParserKind } from '@rawmodel/core';
import { stringParser } from '@rawmodel/parsers';
class User extends Model {
@prop({
parser: {
resolver: stringParser(),
},
})
public name: string;
}
Common types are supported by default. A
Model also represents a type and you can create your own parsers when needed. Please see the API section for further details.
As mentioned above, a model class is already a type. This way you can create complex nested structures by nesting models as shown in the example below.
import { Model, ParserKind, prop } from '@rawmodel/core';
class Address extends Model {
@prop()
public country: string;
}
class Friend extends Model {
@prop()
public name: string;
}
class User extends Model {
@prop({
parser: {
resolver: Address,
},
})
public address: Address;
@prop({
parser: {
array: true,
resolver: Friend,
},
})
public friends: Friend[];
}
We can set a
defaultValue for each property which will automatically populate a property on creation.
The
defaultValue can also be a method which returns a dynamic value. This function shares the context of the associated model.
@prop({
defaultValue() { return new Date() },
})
public now: string;
Similar to default values, we can set a
fakeValue for each property, to populate a property with fake data when calling the
fake() method. This is useful when writting automated tests.
The
fakeValue can also be a method which returns a dynamic value. This function shares the context of the associated model.
@prop({
fakeValue() { return new Date() },
})
public today: string;
By default, all defined properties are set to
null. Similar to default and fake values we can set an
emptyValue option for each property, to automatically replace
null values.
The
emptyValue can also be a method which returns a dynamic value. This function shares the context of the associated model.
@prop({
emptyValue() { return '' },
})
public name: string;
A property can have a custom
getter and a custom
setter. This function shares the context of the associated model.
@prop({
getter(value) { return value },
setter(value) { return value },
})
public name: string;
Model's properties are like properties of a Javascript Object. We can easily assign a value to a property through its setter method (e.g.
model.name = 'value';). Instead of assigning properties one by one, we can use the
populate() method to assign values to multiple enumerable properties.
model.populate({
'name': 'John Smith',
'age': 35,
});
We can allow only selected properties to be populated by using population strategies (e.g. useful when populating data received from a form).
class User extends Model {
@prop({
populatable: ['internal'], // list population strategy names
})
public id: string;
@prop({
populatable: ['input', 'internal'], // list population strategy names
})
public name: string;
}
const data = {
'id': 100,
'name': 'John Smith'
};
const user = new User();
user.populate(data); // -> { "id": 100, "name": "John Smith" }
user.populate(data, 'internal'); // -> { "id": 100, "name": "John Smith" }
user.serialize(data, 'input'); // -> { id: null, "name": "John Smith" }
Model properties also support dynamic data assignments. In translation, this means that we can populate a property using a function that shares the context of the associated model and is realized on property assignment.
user.name = () => 'Join';
It's encouraged to use the
populate() method for assigning values unless you know how RawModel works in-depth. Adding items to an array through the native
push method, directly assigning model instances and similar data manipulation can lead to strange effects.
Model provides useful methods for object serialization and filtering. All enumerable properties are serializable by default and are thus included in the result object returned by the
serialize() method. We can customize the output and include or exclude properties for different situations by using serialization strategies.
class User extends Model {
@prop({
serializable: ['output'], // list serialization strategy names
})
public id: string;
@prop({
serializable: ['input', 'output'], // list serialization strategy names
})
public name: string;
}
const user = new User({
'id': 100,
'name': 'John Smith',
});
user.serialize(); // -> { "id": 100, "name": "John Smith" }
user.serialize('input'); // -> { "name": "John Smith" }
user.serialize('output'); // -> { "id": 100, "name": "John Smith" }
A model can also be serialized into an array by using the
flatten() method. We can thus easily scroll through all model values in a loop. The method also supports strategies thus we can customize the output and include or exclude properties for different situations.
user.flatten(); // [{ path, value, prop }, ...]
user.flatten('input');
user.flatten('output');
RawModel tracks changes for all properties and provides a mechanism for committing values and rollbacks.
class User extends Model {
@prop()
public name: string;
}
const user = new User();
user.name = 'Mandy Taylor'; // changing property's value
user.isChanged(); // -> true
user.commit(); // set `initialValue` of each property to the value of `value`
user.isChanged(); // -> false
user.name = 'Tina Fey'; // changing property's value
user.rollback(); // -> reset `value` of each property to its `initialValue` (last committed value)
Note that the
commit method will memorize a serialized data and the
rollback method will apply it back. Assigning functions or instances to properties is discourages.
RawModel provides a simple mechanism for validating properties. All validators shares the context of the associated model.
class User extends Model {
@prop({
validators: [ // property validation setup
{ // validator recipe
resolver(v) { return !!v }, // [required] validator function
code: 422, // [optional] error code
},
],
})
public name: string;
}
const user = new User();
user.validate().catch((err) => {
user.collectErrors(); // -> [{ path: ['name'], code: 422 }]
});
RawModel provides a mechanism for handling property-related errors. The logic is aligned with the validation thus the validation and error handling can easily be managed in a unified way. This is great because we always deal with validation errors and can thus directly send these errors back to a user in a unified format. All handlers shares the context of the associated model.
class User extends Model {
@prop({
handlers: [ // property error handling setup
{ // handler recipe
resolver(e) { return e.message === 'foo' }, // [required] error resolve function
code: 31000, // [optional] error code
},
],
})
public name: string;
}
const error = new Error();
const user = new User();
user.handle(error).then(() => {
user.collectErrors(); // -> [{ path: ['name'], code: 31000 }]
});
This mechanism is especially handful when saving data to a database. MongoDB database, for example, throws a uniqueness error (E11000) if we try to insert a value that already exists in the database. We can catch that error by using the
handle() method and then return a unified validation error message to a user.
JSON Schema is a pretty popular standard for describing JSON objects. It's sufficient for general use cases, but it's not powerful enough to cover all RawModel features. RawModel provides its own schema syntax which allows for the creation of generic models from a JSON definition.
We use
createModelClass method to generate a new generic model class from a JSON definition. A model with a single property
name could look something like this:
import { createModelClass } from '@rawmodel/schema';
const schema = { // raw model schema
props: [ // properties definition
{
name: 'email', // property name
},
],
};
const Model = createModelClass(schema); // creates model class
We can define static or dynamic default values. Dynamic values must have a resolver under the
defaultValues option. If the property's
defaultValue matches the resolver name, then the dynamic resolver is applied, otherwise, the static value of the
defaultValue is copied. Similar logic applies to getters, setters, fake and empty values.
const schema = {
defaultValues: {
currentDate() { return new Date() },
},
props: [
{
name: 'email',
defaultValue: 'Noname',
},
{
name: 'date',
defaultValue: 'currentDate', // referencing currentDate()
},
],
};
Validators and handlers can be defined in a similar way.
import { stringLengthValidator } from '@rawmodel/validators';
const schema = {
validators: { // schema validators
stringLength: stringLengthValidator, // validator resolver
},
props: [ // schema properties
{ // property definition
name: 'title', // property name
validators: [
{
resolver: 'stringLength', // validator resolver name
code: 30001, // validation error code
options: { min: 5 }, // validator arguments
},
],
},
],
};
Schema supports basically all RawModel features. Check the API section for all the details.
RawModel can be a perfect framework for writing GraphQL resolvers. An instance of a root model, in our case the
App class, can represent GraphQL's
rootValue.
import { Model } from '@rawmodel/core';
import { graphql, buildSchema } from 'graphql';
class App extends Model { // root resolver
public hello() { // `hello` property resolver
return 'Hello World!';
}
}
const schema = buildSchema(`
type Query {
hello: String
}
`);
const root = new App(); // root resolver
graphql(schema, '{ hello }', root).then((response) => {
console.log(response);
});
createModelClass(config)
Create the Model class from a list of property definitions.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|config.$.name
|String
|Yes
|-
|Property name.
|config.$.prop.setter
|Function
|No
|-
|Custom setter.
|config.$.prop.getter
|Function
|No
|-
|Custom getter.
|config.$.prop.parser
|Parser
|No
|-
|Data type parser (see supported types).
|config.$.prop.defaultValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Prop default value.
|config.$.prop.fakeValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Prop fake value.
|config.$.prop.emptyValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Prop empty value.
|config.$.prop.validators
|Array
|No
|-
|List of validator recipes.
|config.$.prop.handlers
|Array
|No
|-
|List of error handler recipes.
|config.$.prop.populatable
|String[]
|No
|-
|List of strategies for populating the property value.
|config.$.prop.serializable
|String[]
|No
|-
|List of strategies for serializing the property value.
|config.$.prop.enumerable
|Boolean
|No
|true
|Indicates that the property is enumerable.
const Model = createModelClass([
{
name: 'name',
prop: {
defaultValue: 'John Smith',
},
},
]);
Model(data, config)
Abstract class which represents a strongly-typed JavaScript object.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|data
|Any
|No
|-
|Data for populating model properties.
|config.context
|Any
|No
|-
|Arbitrary context data.
|config.parent
|Model
|Only when used as a submodel
|-
|Parent model instance.
class User extends Model {
@prop({
set(v) { return v; }, // [optional] custom setter
get(v) { return v; }, // [optional] custom getter
parser: { // [optional] property type casting
array: true, // [optional] forces to array conversion when `true`
resolver: User, // [optional] parser function or Model
},
defaultValue: 'Noname', // [optional] property default value (value or function)
fakeValue: 'Noname', // [optional] property fake value (value or function)
emptyValue: '', // [optional] property empty value (value or function)
validators: [ // [optional] value validator recipes
{ // validator recipe (check validatable.js for more)
resolver(v) { return !!v; }, // [required] validator resolve function (supports async)
code: 422, // [optional] error code
},
],
handlers: [ // [optional] error handling recipies
{ // handler recipe
resolver(e) { return e.message === 'foo'; }, // [required] handler resolve function (supports async)
code: 31000, // [required] error code
},
],
populatable: ['input', 'internal'], // [optional] population strategies
serializable: ['input', 'output'], // [optional] serialization strategies
enumerable: true, // [optional] when set to `false` the property is not enumerable (ignored by `Object.keys()`)
})
public name: string; // [required] typescript property definition
}
Model.@prop(config)
Model property decorator
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|config.setter
|Function
|No
|-
|Custom setter.
|config.getter
|Function
|No
|-
|Custom getter.
|config.parser
|Parser
|No
|-
|Data type parser (see supported types).
|config.defaultValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Prop default value.
|config.fakeValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Prop fake value.
|config.emptyValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Prop empty value.
|config.validators
|Array
|No
|-
|List of validator recipes.
|config.handlers
|Array
|No
|-
|List of error handler recipes.
|config.populatable
|String[]
|No
|-
|List of strategies for populating the property value.
|config.serializable
|String[]
|No
|-
|List of strategies for serializing the property value.
|config.enumerable
|Boolean
|No
|true
|Indicates that the property is enumerable.
Model.prototype.__config: Object
Model configuration data.
Model.prototype.__props: Object
Model property instances.
Model.prototype.applyErrors(errors): Model
Deeply populates properties with the provided
errors.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|errors.$.path
|Array
|Yes
|-
|Property path array.
|errors.$.code
|Integer
|Yes
|-
|Error code.
model.applyErrors([
{
path: ['books', 1, 'title'], // property path
code: 422, // error code
},
]);
Model.prototype.clone(data): Model
Returns a new Model instance which is the exact copy of the original.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|data
|Object
|No
|-
|Data to override initial data.
Model.prototype.collectErrors(): Array
Returns a list of errors for all the properties ({path, code}[]).
model.collectErrors(); // => { path: ['name'], code: 300 }
Model.prototype.commit(): Model
Sets initial value of each model property to the current value of a property. This is how property change tracking is restarted.
Model.prototype.empty(): Model
Sets all model properties to
nullor other empty values.
Model.prototype.fake(): Model
Sets each model property to its fake value if the fake value generator is defined.
Model.prototype.flatten(strategy): Array
Converts the model into an array of properties.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|strategy
|String
|No
|-
|When the strategy name is provided, the output will include only the properties where the
serializable option includes this strategy name. If the parameter is not provided then all properties are included in the result.
user.flatten(); // -> [{ path, prop, value }, ...]
Model.prototype.freeze(): Model
Makes each model property not settable.
Model.prototype.getAncestors(): Model[]
Returns a list of all parent model instances.
Model.prototype.getContext(): Context
Returns model context data.
Model.prototype.getParent(): Model
Returns the parent model instance in a tree of models.
Model.prototype.getProp(...keys): Prop
Returns a class instance of a property at path. Note that array values do not have properties but refer to object property.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|keys
|Array
|Yes
|-
|Path to a property (e.g.
['book', 0, 'title']).
Model.prototype.handle(error, { quiet }): Promise(Model)
Tries to handle the
erroragainst each property handlers and populates the model with possible errors.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|error
|Any
|Yes
|-
|Error to be handled.
|quiet
|Boolean
|No
|true
|When set to
false, a handled validation error is thrown. This doesn't affect the unhandled errors (they are always thrown).
try {
await model.validate(); // imagine it throws an error
} catch (e) {
await model.handle(e);
}
Model.prototype.hasProp(...keys): Boolean
Returns
truewhen a property path exists. Note that array values do not have properties but refer to object property.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|keys
|Array
|Yes
|-
|Path to a property (e.g.
['book', 0, 'title']).
Model.prototype.isChanged(): Boolean
Returns
trueif at least one model property has been changed.
Model.prototype.isEqual(value): Boolean
Returns
truewhen the provided
valuerepresents an object with the same properties as the model itself.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|value
|Any
|Yes
|-
|Arbitrary value.
Model.prototype.isValid(): Boolean
Returns
truewhen all model properties are valid. Make sure that you call the
validate()method first.
Model.prototype.invalidate(): Model
Clears
errorson all properties.
Model.prototype.populate(data, strategy): Model
Populates enumerable properties with data.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|data
|Object
|Yes
|-
|Data object.
|strategy
|String
|No
|-
|When the strategy name is provided, only the properties where the
populatable option includes this strategy name are populated. If the parameter is not provided then all properties are included in the process.
Model.prototype.reset(): Model
Sets each model property to its default value.
Model.prototype.rollback(): Model
Sets each model property to its initial value (last committed value). This is how you can discharge model changes.
Model.prototype.serialize(strategy): Object
Converts a model into serialized data object. The result will include only enumerable properties.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|strategy
|String
|No
|-
|When the strategy name is provided, the output will include only the properties where the
serializable option includes this strategy name. If the parameter is not provided then all properties are included in the result.
Model.prototype.validate({ quiet }): Promise(Model)
Validates model properties, populates the model with possible errors and throws a validation error if not all properties are valid unless the
quietis set to
true.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|quiet
|Boolean
|No
|true
|When set to
false, a validation error is thrown.
try {
await model.validate(); // throws a validation error when invalid properties exist
} catch (e) {
// `e` is a 422 validation error
}
Prop(config)
A model property.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|config.setter
|Function
|No
|-
|Custom setter.
|config.getter
|Function
|No
|-
|Custom getter.
|config.parser
|Parser
|No
|-
|Data type parser (see supported types).
|config.defaultValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Prop default value.
|config.fakeValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Prop fake value.
|config.emptyValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Prop empty value.
|config.validators
|Array
|No
|-
|List of validator recipes.
|config.handlers
|Array
|No
|-
|List of error handler recipes.
|config.populatable
|String[]
|No
|-
|List of strategies for populating the property value.
|config.serializable
|String[]
|No
|-
|List of strategies for serializing the property value.
|config.enumerable
|Boolean
|No
|true
|Indicates that the property is enumerable.
|config.model
|Model
|No
|null
|Parent model instance.
Prop.prototype.__config: Object
Property configuration object.
Prop.prototype.empty(): Prop
Sets property and related sub-properties to
null.
Prop.prototype.commit(): Prop
Sets initial value to the current value. This is how property change tracking is restarted.
Prop.prototype.fake(): Prop
Sets property to a generated fake value.
Prop.prototype.freeze(): Prop
Makes property not settable.
Prop.prototype.getErrorCode(): Number
Returns property error code (sets the
validatemethod).
Prop.prototype.getInitialValue(): Any
Returns property initial value.
Prop.prototype.getValue(): Any
Returns current property value.
Prop.prototype.getRawValue(): Any
Returns current property raw value.
Prop.prototype.handle(error): Promise(Prop)
Handles the
errorand populates the property with error.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|error
|Any
|Yes
|-
|Error to be handled.
Prop.prototype.isArray(): Boolean
Returns
trueif the property is an array.
Prop.prototype.isEmpty(): Boolean
Returns
trueif the property has no value.
Prop.prototype.isEqual(value): Boolean
Returns
truewhen the provided
valuerepresents an object that looks the same.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|value
|Any
|Yes
|-
|A value to compare with.
Prop.prototype.isChanged(): Boolean
Returns
trueif the property or at least one sub-property have been changed.
Prop.prototype.isPopulatable(strategy): Boolean
Returns
trueif the property can be set.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|strategy
|String
|No
|-
|Populating strategy.
Prop.prototype.isSerializable(strategy): Boolean
Returns
trueif the property can be serialized.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|strategy
|String
|No
|-
|Serialization strategy.
Prop.prototype.isValid(): Boolean
Returns
trueif the property and all sub-properties are valid (inverse of
hasErrors()). Make sure that you call the
validate()method first.
Prop.prototype.invalidate(): Prop
Clears the property error (the reverse of
validate()).
Prop.prototype.reset(): Prop
Sets the property to its default value.
Prop.prototype.rollback(): Prop
Sets the property to its initial value (last committed value). This is how you can discharge property's changes.
Prop.prototype.serialize(strategy)
Returns a serialized property value. Note that only enumerable properties are serializable.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|strategy
|String
|No
|-
|Serialization strategy.
Prop.prototype.setValue(value)
Sets current property value.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|value
|String
|Yes
|-
|Arbitrary value.
Prop.prototype.validate(): Promise(Prop)
Validates the
valueand populates the property with error.
createModelClass(recipe):Class
Returns a new generic model class build from the provided schema
recipe.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|recipe.getters
|Object
|No
|-
|Hash of getter functions which return a resolver.
|recipe.setters
|Object
|No
|-
|Hash of setters functions which return a resolver.
|recipe.defaultValues
|Object
|No
|-
|Hash of default value functions which return a resolver or static values.
|recipe.fakeValues
|Object
|No
|-
|Hash of fake value functions which return a resolver or static values.
|recipe.emptyValues
|Object
|No
|-
|Hash of empty value functions which return a resolver or static values.
|recipe.parsers
|Object
|No
|-
|Hash of parser functions which return a resolver.
|recipe.validators
|Object
|No
|-
|Hash of validator functions which return a resolver.
|recipe.handlers
|Object
|No
|-
|Hash of handler functions which return a resolver.
|recipe.props
|Array
|No
|-
|Hash of property definitions.
|recipe.props.$.set
|String
|No
|-
|Setter resolver name.
|recipe.props.$.get
|String
|No
|-
|Getter resolver name.
|recipe.props.$.parser
|Object
|No
|-
|Data type parser recipe.
|recipe.props.$.parser.array
|Boolean
|No
|false
|When
true the input data will automatically be converted to array.
|recipe.props.$.parser.resolver
|String
|No
|-
|Parser resolver name
|recipe.props.$.defaultValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Default value resolver name or a value.
|recipe.props.$.fakeValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Fake value resolver name or a value.
|recipe.props.$.emptyValue
|Any
|No
|-
|Empty value resolver name or a value.
|recipe.props.$.validators
|Array
|No
|-
|List of validator recipes.
|recipe.props.$.validators.code
|Integer
|Yes
|-
|Validator error code.
|recipe.props.$.validators.resolver
|String
|Yes
|-
|Validator resolver name.
|recipe.props.$.validators.options
|Object
|No
|-
|Validator resolver arguments.
|recipe.props.$.handlers
|Array
|No
|-
|List of error handler recipes.
|recipe.props.$.handlers.code
|Integer
|Yes
|-
|Handler error code.
|recipe.props.$.handlers.resolver
|String
|Yes
|-
|Handler resolver name.
|recipe.props.$.handlers.options
|Object
|No
|-
|Handler resolver arguments.
|recipe.props.$.populatable
|Array
|No
|-
|List of strategies for populating the property value.
|recipe.props.$.serializable
|Array
|No
|-
|List of strategies for serializing the property value.
|recipe.props.$.enumerable
|Boolean
|No
|true
|Indicates that the property is enumerable.
const Model = createModelClass({
getters: {
customGetter(options: any) { // custom getter function which returns a resolver
return function(v: any) { return v; } // context aware resolver
},
},
setters: {}, // see getters
defaultValues: {
dynamicValue(options: any) { // custom default value function which returns a resolver
return function(v: any) { return v; } // context aware resolver
},
staticValue(options: any) { // custom default value function which returns a static value
return 'foo';
},
fakeValues: {}, // see defaultValues
emptyValues: {}, // see defaultValues
parsers: {
toString() { // custom parser function which returns a resolver
return function(v: any) { return v.toString(); }; // context aware resolver
},
},
validators: {
isPresent() { // custom validator function which returns a resolver
return function(v: any) { return !!v }; // context aware resolver (function or promise)
},
};
handlers: {}, // see validators
props: [
name: 'firstName', // property name
getter: 'customGetter', // getter name (defined in `getters`)
setter: 'customSetter', // setter name (defined in `setters`)
parser: {
array: true, // when `true` the input is converted to array
resolver: 'toString', // parser resolver name
},
defaultValue: 'none', // static default value
fakeValue: 'none', // static fake value
emptyValue: '', // static empty value
validators: [
{
code: 30001, // validator error code
resolver: 'isPresent', // validator resolver name
},
],
handlers: [], // see validators
populatable: ['input', 'db'], // populatable strategies
serializable: ['input', 'db'], // serializable strategies
enumerable: true, // property is enumerable
],
});
NOTE: Every model can be used as a parser
resolver.
booleanParser(): Function
Converts a value to a boolean value.
const recipe = {
array: true, // optional
resolver: booleanParser(),
}
bsonObjectIdStringParser(): Function
Converts a value to a valid BSON ObjectId string.
dateParser(): Function
Converts a value to a date object.
floatParser(): Function
Converts a value to a decimal number.
integerParser(): Function
Converts a value to an integer number.
stringParser: Function
Converts a value to a string.
Please note that the validators do not trigger if no value is present (on
undefined or
null). Make sure your custom validators follow the same concept. The exception are validators which verify value presence or absence.
absenceValidator(): Function
Validates that the specified property is blank.
import { absenceValidator } from '@rawmodel/validators';
const recipe = {
resolver: absenceValidator(),
code: 422,
};
arrayExclusionValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified array property is not in an array of values.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.values
|Array
|Yes
|-
|Array of restricted values.
arrayInclusionValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified array property is in an array of values.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.values
|Array
|Yes
|-
|Array of allowed values.
arrayLengthValidator(options): Function
Validates the size of an array.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.min
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed minimum items count.
|options.minOrEqual
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed minimum items count (allowing equal).
|options.max
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed maximum items count.
|options.maxOrEqual
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed maximum items count (allowing equal).
base64Validator(): Function
Validates that the specified property is base64 encoded string.
bsonObjectIdValidator(): Function
Validates that the specified property is BSON ObjectId encoded string.
dateValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified property is a date string.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.iso
|Boolean
|No
|false
|When
true only ISO-8601 date format is accepted.
downcaseStringValidator(): Function
Validates that the specified property is lowercase.
emailValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified property is an email.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.allowDisplayName
|Boolean
|No
|false
|When set to true, the validator will also match
name <address>.
|options.allowUtf8LocalPart
|Boolean
|No
|false
|When set to false, the validator will not allow any non-English UTF8 character in email address' local part.
|options.requireTld
|Boolean
|No
|true
|When set to false, email addresses without having TLD in their domain will also be matched.
ethAddressValidator(): Function
Checks if the string represents an Ethereum address.
exclusionValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified property is not in an array of values.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.values
|Array
|Yes
|-
|Array of restricted values.
fqdnValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified property is a fully qualified domain name (e.g. domain.com).
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.requireTld
|Boolean
|No
|true
|Require top-level domain name.
|options.allowUnderscores
|Boolean
|No
|false
|Allow string to include underscores.
|options.allowTrailingDot
|Boolean
|No
|false
|Allow string to include a trailing dot.
hexColorValidator(): Function
Validates that the specified property is a hexadecimal color string.
hexValidator(): Function
Validates that a specified property is a hexadecimal number.
inclusionValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified property is in an array of values.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.values
|Array
|Yes
|-
|Array of allowed values.
jsonStringValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified property is a JSON string.
matchValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified property matches the pattern.
|Key
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.regexp
|RegExp
|Yes
|-
|Regular expression pattern.
numberSizeValidator(options): Function
Validates the size of a number.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.min
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed minimum value.
|options.minOrEqual
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed minimum value (allowing equal).
|options.max
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed maximum value.
|options.maxOrEqual
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed maximum value (allowing equal).
presenceValidator(): Function
Validates that the specified property is not blank.
stringExclusionValidator(options): Function
Checks if the string does not contain the seed.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.seed
|String
|Yes
|-
|The seed which should exist in the string.
stringInclusionValidator(): Function
Checks if the string contains the seed.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.seed
|String
|Yes
|-
|The seed which should exist in the string.
stringLengthValidator(options): Function
Validates the length of the specified property.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.bytes
|Boolean
|No
|false
|When
true the number of bytes is returned.
|options.min
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed minimum number of characters.
|options.minOrEqual
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed minimum value number of characters (allowing equal).
|options.max
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed maximum number of characters.
|options.maxOrEqual
|Number
|No
|-
|Allowed maximum number of characters (allowing equal).
upcaseStringValidator(): Function
Validates that the specified property is uppercase.
uuidValidator(options): Function
Validates that the specified property is a UUID.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.version
|Integer
|No
|-
|UUID version (1, 2, 3, 4 or 5).
mongoUniquenessHandler(options): Function
Checks if the error represents a MongoDB unique constraint error.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|options.indexName
|String
|No
|-
|MongoDB collection's unique index name.
import { mongoUniquenessHandler } from '@rawmodel/handlers';
const recipe = { // make sure that this index name exists in your MongoDB collection
resolver: mongoUniquenessHandler({ indexName: 'uniqueEmail' }),
code: 422,
};
|Package
|Description
|Version
|@rawmodel/core
|Model and property classes.
|@rawmodel/handlers
|Collection of error handlers.
|@rawmodel/parsers
|Collection of data parsers.
|@rawmodel/schema
|Rawmodel schema definition utils.
|@rawmodel/utils
|Helper functions.
|@rawmodel/validators
|Collection of validators.
See CONTRIBUTING.md for how to help out.
See LICENSE for details.