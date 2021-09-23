Webpack raw-loader implemented as babel-plugin-macros

Installation

In order to use raw.macro in your own project, you can use one of the following commands:

$ yarn add # or $ npm install

Make sure babel-plugin-macros already installed. If you're using Create React App, it's installed by default.

Usage

raw.macro is similar to Node’s require call:

import raw from "raw.macro" ; const markdown = raw( "./README.md" );

Note: Because raw.macro uses babel internally to replace raw() calls, your transpiled code won't be changed if you only change the file that you import. This is because from babel perspective, your JS file is unchanged

One workaround that you can do that doesn't involve restarting your build system is making small changes where you put raw() calls, for example by adding console.log() with different content.

Dynamic path import

You can also use import dynamic path using template literal. You can even use them inside a function / React component!

import raw from "raw.macro" ; function Article ( props ) { const content = raw( `../content/ ${props.locale} .md` ); return < Markdown content = {content} /> ; }

This method has 2 caveats:

You can only use up to two variables inside template literal. 1 for directory name, and 1 for file name. Using dynamic path import will includes all files that matches your dynamic path, which can make your JS bundle a lot bigger. This is also partly the reason of limitation described in #1

License

MIT