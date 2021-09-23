Webpack
raw-loaderimplemented as
babel-plugin-macros
In order to use raw.macro in your own project, you can use one of the following commands:
$ yarn add --dev raw.macro
# or
$ npm install --save-dev raw.macro
Make sure
babel-plugin-macros already installed. If you're using Create React App, it's installed by default.
raw.macro is similar to Node’s
require call:
import raw from "raw.macro";
const markdown = raw("./README.md");
Note: Because raw.macro uses babel internally to replace
raw() calls, your transpiled code won't be changed if you only change the file that you import. This is because from babel perspective, your JS file is unchanged
One workaround that you can do that doesn't involve restarting your build system is making small changes where you put
raw() calls, for example by adding
console.log() with different content.
You can also use import dynamic path using template literal. You can even use them inside a function / React component!
import raw from "raw.macro";
function Article(props) {
const content = raw(`../content/${props.locale}.md`);
return <Markdown content={content} />;
}
This method has 2 caveats:
