This module implements raw sockets for Node.js.
This module has been created primarily to facilitate implementation of the net-ping module.
This module is installed using node package manager (npm):
# This module contains C++ source code which will be compiled
# during installation using node-gyp. A suitable build chain
# must be configured before installation.
npm install raw-socket
It is loaded using the
require() function:
var raw = require ("raw-socket");
Raw sockets can then be created, and data sent using Node.js
Buffer objects:
var socket = raw.createSocket ({protocol: raw.Protocol.None});
socket.on ("message", function (buffer, source) {
console.log ("received " + buffer.length + " bytes from " + source);
});
socket.send (buffer, 0, buffer.length, "1.1.1.1", function (error, bytes) {
if (error)
console.log (error.toString ());
});
The raw sockets exposed by this module support IPv4 and IPv6.
Raw sockets are created using the operating systems
socket() function, and
the socket type
SOCK_RAW specified.
Raw sockets behave in different ways depending on operating system and version, and may support different socket options.
Some operating system versions may restrict the use of raw sockets to
privileged users. If this is the case an exception will be thrown on socket
creation using a message similar to
Operation not permitted (this message
is likely to be different depending on operating system version).
For MAC OS X platforms, when raw socket creation fails, this module will
re-attempt to create a socket using the
SOCK_DGRAM socket type for when the
protocol specified is
IPPROTO_ICMP before throwing an exception. This
interface on the MAC OS X platform provides non-privileged users access to the
ICMP protocol without requiring root-level access. More information on this
subject can be found in the MAC OS X documentation.
The appropriate operating system documentation should be consulted to understand how raw sockets will behave before attempting to use this module.
Under load raw socket can experience packet loss, this may vary from system to
system depending on hardware. On some systems the
SO_RCVBUF socket option to
will help to alleviate packet loss.
This module uses the
libuv library to integrate into the Node.js
event loop - this library is also used by Node.js. An underlying
libuv library
poll_handle_t event watcher is used to monitor the
underlying operating system raw socket used by a socket object.
All the while a socket object exists, and the sockets
close() method has not
been called, the raw socket will keep the Node.js event loop alive
which will prevent a program from exiting.
This module exports four methods which a program can use to control this behaviour.
The
pauseRecv() and
pauseSend() methods stop the underlying
poll_handle_t
event watcher used by a socket from monitoring for readable and writeable
events. While the
resumeRecv() and
resumeSend() methods start the
underlying
poll_handle_t event watcher used by a socket allowing it to
monitor for readable and writeable events.
Each socket object also exports the
recvPaused and
sendPaused boolean
attributes to determine the state of the underlying
poll_handle_t event
watcher used by a socket.
Socket creation can be expensive on some platforms, and the above methods offer an alternative to closing and deleting a socket to prevent it from keeping the Node.js event loop alive.
The Node.js net-ping module offers a concrete example
of using these methods. Since Node.js offers no raw socket support
this module is used to implement ICMP echo (ping) support. Once all ping
requests have been processed by the net-ping module the
pauseRecv() and
pauseSend() methods are used to allow a program to exit if
required.
The following example stops the underlying
poll_handle_t event watcher used
by a socket from generating writeable events, however since readable events
will still be watched for the program will not exit immediately:
if (! socket.recvPaused)
socket.pauseRecv ();
The following can the be used to resume readable events:
if (socket.recvPaused)
socket.resumeRecv ();
The following example stops the underlying
poll_handle_t event watcher used
by a socket from generating both readable and writeable events, if no other
event watchers have been setup (e.g.
setTimeout()) the program will exit.
if (! socket.recvPaused)
socket.pauseRecv ();
if (! socket.sendPaused)
socket.pauseSend ();
The following can the be used to resume both readable and writeable events:
if (socket.recvPaused)
socket.resumeRecv ();
if (socket.sendPaused)
socket.resumeSend ();
When data is sent using a sockets
send() method the
resumeSend() method
will be called if the sockets
sendPaused attribute is
true, however the
resumeRecv() method will not be called regardless of whether the sockets
recvPaused attribute is
true or
false.
The following sections describe constants exported and used by this module.
This object contains constants which can be used for the
addressFamily
option to the
createSocket() function exposed by this module. This option
specifies the IP protocol version to use when creating the raw socket.
The following constants are defined in this object:
IPv4 - IPv4 protocol
IPv6 - IPv6 protocol
This object contains constants which can be used for the
protocol option to
the
createSocket() function exposed by this module. This option specifies
the protocol number to place in the protocol field of IP headers generated by
the operating system.
The following constants are defined in this object:
None - protocol number 0
ICMP - protocol number 1
TCP - protocol number 6
UDP - protocol number 17
ICMPv6 - protocol number 58
This object contains constants which can be used for the
level parameter to
the
getOption() and
setOption() methods exposed by this module.
The following constants are defined in this object:
SOL_SOCKET
IPPROTO_IP
IPPROTO_IPV6
This object contains constants which can be used for the
option parameter to
the
getOption() and
setOption() methods exposed by this module.
The following constants are defined in this object:
SO_RCVBUF
SO_RCVTIMEO
SO_SNDBUF
SO_SNDTIMEO
IP_HDRINCL
IP_OPTIONS
IP_TOS
IP_TTL
IPV6_TTL
IPV6_UNICAST_HOPS
IPV6_V6ONLY
The
IPV6_TTL socket option is not known to be defined by any operating
system, it is provided in convenience to be synonymous with IPv4
For Windows platforms the following constant is also defined:
IPV6_HDRINCL
For Linux platforms the following constant is also defined:
SO_BINDTODEVICE
Raw sockets are represented by an instance of the
Socket class. This
module exports the
createSocket() function which is used to create
instances of the
Socket class.
The module also exports a number of stubs which call through to a number of
functions provided by the operating system, i.e.
htonl().
This module also exports a function to generate protocol checksums.
The
createChecksum() function creates and returns a 16 bit one's complement
of the one's complement sum for all the data specified in one or more
Node.js
Buffer objects. This is useful for creating checksums for
protocols such as IP, TCP, UDP and ICMP.
The
bufferOrObject parameter can be one of two types. The first is a
Node.js
Buffer object. In this case a checksum is calculated from
all the data it contains. The
bufferOrObject parameter can also be an
object which must contain the following attributes:
buffer - A Node.js
Buffer object which contains data which
to generate a checksum for
offset - Skip this number of bytes from the beginning of
buffer
length - Only generate a checksum for this number of bytes in
buffer
from
offset
The second parameter type provides control over how much of the data in a
Node.js
Buffer object a checksum should be generated for.
When more than one parameter is passed a single checksum is calculated as if the data in in all parameters were in a single buffer. This is useful for when calulating checksums for TCP and UDP for example - where a psuedo header must be created and used for checksum calculation.
In this case two buffers can be passed, the first containing the psuedo header and the second containing the real TCP packet, and the offset and length parameters used to specify the bounds of the TCP packet payload.
The following example generates a checksum for a TCP packet and its psuedo header:
var sum = raw.createChecksum (pseudo_header, {buffer: tcp_packet,
offset: 20, length: tcp_packet.length - 20});
Both buffers will be treated as one, i.e. as if the data at offset
20 in
tcp_packet had followed all data in
pseudo_header - as if they were one
buffer.
The
writeChecksum() function writes a checksum created by the
raw.createChecksum() function to the Node.js
Buffer object
buffer at offsets
offset and
offset + 1.
The following example generates and writes a checksum at offset
2 in a
Node.js
Buffer object:
raw.writeChecksum (buffer, 2, raw.createChecksum (buffer));
The
htonl() function converts a 32 bit unsigned integer from host byte
order to network byte order and returns the result. This function is simply
a stub through to the operating systems
htonl() function.
The
htons() function converts a 16 bit unsigned integer from host byte
order to network byte order and returns the result. This function is simply
a stub through to the operating systems
htons() function.
The
ntohl() function converts a 32 bit unsigned integer from network byte
order to host byte order and returns the result. This function is simply
a stub through to the operating systems
ntohl() function.
The
ntohs() function converts a 16 bit unsigned integer from network byte
order to host byte order and returns the result. This function is simply
a stub through to the operating systems
ntohs() function.
The
createSocket() function instantiates and returns an instance of the
Socket class:
// Default options
var options = {
addressFamily: raw.AddressFamily.IPv4,
protocol: raw.Protocol.None,
bufferSize: 4096,
generateChecksums: false,
checksumOffset: 0
};
var socket = raw.createSocket (options);
The optional
options parameter is an object, and can contain the following
items:
addressFamily - Either the constant
raw.AddressFamily.IPv4 or the
constant
raw.AddressFamily.IPv6, defaults to the constant
raw.AddressFamily.IPv4
protocol - Either one of the constants defined in the
raw.Protocol
object or the protocol number to use for the socket, defaults to the
consant
raw.Protocol.None
bufferSize - Size, in bytes, of the sockets internal receive buffer,
defaults to 4096
generateChecksums - Either
true or
false to enable or disable the
automatic checksum generation feature, defaults to
false
checksumOffset - When
generateChecksums is
true specifies how many
bytes to index into the send buffer to write automatically generated
checksums, defaults to
0
An exception will be thrown if the underlying raw socket could not be created.
The error will be an instance of the
Error class.
The
protocol parameter, or its default value of the constant
raw.Protocol.None, will be specified in the protocol field of each IP
header.
The
close event is emitted by the socket when the underlying raw socket
is closed.
No arguments are passed to the callback.
The following example prints a message to the console when the socket is closed:
socket.on ("close", function () {
console.log ("socket closed");
});
The
error event is emitted by the socket when an error occurs sending or
receiving data.
The following arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
error - An instance of the
Error class, the exposed
message attribute
will contain a detailed error message.
The following example prints a message to the console when an error occurs, after which the socket is closed:
socket.on ("error", function (error) {
console.log (error.toString ());
socket.close ();
});
The
message event is emitted by the socket when data has been received.
The following arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
buffer - A Node.js
Buffer object containing the data
received, the buffer will be sized to fit the data received, that is the
length attribute of buffer will specify how many bytes were received
address - For IPv4 raw sockets the dotted quad formatted source IP
address of the message, e.g
192.168.1.254, for IPv6 raw sockets the
compressed formatted source IP address of the message, e.g.
fe80::a00:27ff:fe2a:3427
The following example prints received messages in hexadecimal to the console:
socket.on ("message", function (buffer, address) {
console.log ("received " + buffer.length + " bytes from " + address
+ ": " + buffer.toString ("hex"));
});
The
generateChecksums() method is used to specify whether automatic checksum
generation should be performed by the socket.
The
generate parameter is either
true or
false to enable or disable the
feature. The optional
offset parameter specifies how many bytes to index
into the send buffer when writing the generated checksum to the send buffer.
The following example enables automatic checksum generation at offset 2 resulting in checksums being written to byte 3 and 4 of the send buffer (offsets start from 0, meaning byte 1):
socket.generateChecksums (true, 2);
The
getOption() method gets a socket option using the operating systems
getsockopt() function.
The
level parameter is one of the constants defined in the
raw.SocketLevel
object. The
option parameter is one of the constants defined in the
raw.SocketOption object. The
buffer parameter is a Node.js
Buffer object where the socket option value will be written. The
length
parameter specifies the size of the
buffer parameter.
If an error occurs an exception will be thrown, the exception will be an
instance of the
Error class.
The number of bytes written into the
buffer parameter is returned, and can
differ from the amount of space available.
The following example retrieves the current value of
IP_TTL socket option:
var level = raw.SocketLevel.IPPROTO_IP;
var option = raw.SocketOption.IP_TTL;
# IP_TTL is a signed integer on some platforms so a 4 byte buffer is used
var buffer = new Buffer (4);
var written = socket.getOption (level, option, buffer, buffer.length);
console.log (buffer.toString ("hex"), 0, written);
The
send() method sends data to a remote host.
The
buffer parameter is a Node.js
Buffer object containing the
data to be sent. The
length parameter specifies how many bytes from
buffer, beginning at offset
offset, to send. For IPv4 raw sockets the
address parameter contains the dotted quad formatted IP address of the
remote host to send the data to, e.g
192.168.1.254, for IPv6 raw sockets the
address parameter contains the compressed formatted IP address of the remote
host to send the data to, e.g.
fe80::a00:27ff:fe2a:3427. If provided the
optional
beforeCallback function is called right before the data is actually
sent using the underlying raw socket, giving users the opportunity to perform
pre-send actions such as setting a socket option, e.g. the IP header TTL. No
arguments are passed to the
beforeCallback function. The
afterCallback
function is called once the data has been sent. The following arguments will
be passed to the
afterCallback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class, or
null if no error occurred
bytes - Number of bytes sent
The following example sends a ICMP ping message to a remote host, before the request is actually sent the IP header TTL is modified, and modified again after the data has been sent:
// ICMP echo (ping) request, checksum should be ok
var buffer = new Buffer ([
0x08, 0x00, 0x43, 0x52, 0x00, 0x01, 0x0a, 0x09,
0x61, 0x62, 0x63, 0x64, 0x65, 0x66, 0x67, 0x68,
0x69, 0x6a, 0x6b, 0x6c, 0x6d, 0x6e, 0x6f, 0x70,
0x71, 0x72, 0x73, 0x74, 0x75, 0x76, 0x77, 0x61,
0x62, 0x63, 0x64, 0x65, 0x66, 0x67, 0x68, 0x69]);
var socketLevel = raw.SocketLevel.IPPROTO_IP
var socketOption = raw.SocketOption.IP_TTL;
function beforeSend () {
socket.setOption (socketLevel, socketOption, 1);
}
function afterSend (error, bytes) {
if (error)
console.log (error.toString ());
else
console.log ("sent " + bytes + " bytes");
socket.setOption (socketLevel, socketOption, 1);
}
socket.send (buffer, 0, buffer.length, target, beforeSend, afterSend);
The
setOption() method sets a socket option using the operating systems
setsockopt() function.
The
level parameter is one of the constants defined in the
raw.SocketLevel
object. The
option parameter is one of the constants defined in the
raw.SocketOption object. The
buffer parameter is a Node.js
Buffer object where the socket option value is specified. The
length
parameter specifies how much space the option value occupies in the
buffer
parameter.
If an error occurs an exception will be thrown, the exception will be an
instance of the
Error class.
The following example sets the value of
IP_TTL socket option to
1:
var level = raw.SocketLevel.IPPROTO_IP;
var option = raw.SocketOption.IP_TTL;
# IP_TTL is a signed integer on some platforms so a 4 byte buffer is used,
# x86 computers use little-endian format so specify bytes reverse order
var buffer = new Buffer ([0x01, 0x00, 0x00, 0x00]);
socket.setOption (level, option, buffer, buffer.length);
To avoid dealing with endianess the
setOption() method supports a three
argument form which can be used for socket options requiring a 32bit unsigned
integer value (for example the
IP_TTL socket option used in the previous
example). Its signature is as follows:
socket.setOption (level, option, value)
The previous example can be re-written to use this form:
var level = raw.SocketLevel.IPPROTO_IP;
var option = raw.SocketOption.IP_TTL;
socket.setOption (level, option, 1);
Example programs are included under the modules
example directory.
