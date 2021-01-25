openbase logo
raw-loader

by webpack-contrib
4.0.2 (see all)

A loader for webpack that allows importing files as a String

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9M

GitHub Stars

816

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm node deps tests coverage chat size

raw-loader

DEPREACTED for v5: please consider migrating to asset modules.

A loader for webpack that allows importing files as a String.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install raw-loader:

$ npm install raw-loader --save-dev

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

file.js

import txt from './file.txt';

webpack.config.js

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.txt$/i,
        use: 'raw-loader',
      },
    ],
  },
};

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
esModule{Boolean}trueUses ES modules syntax

esModule

Type: Boolean Default: true

By default, raw-loader generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax. There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.

You can enable a CommonJS module syntax using:

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.txt$/i,
        use: [
          {
            loader: 'raw-loader',
            options: {
              esModule: false,
            },
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
  },
};

Examples

Inline

import txt from 'raw-loader!./file.txt';

Beware, if you already define loader(s) for extension(s) in webpack.config.js you should use:

import css from '!!raw-loader!./file.txt'; // Adding `!!` to a request will disable all loaders specified in the configuration

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT

