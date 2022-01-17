raviger

React Navigator. A React hook-based router that updates on all url changes. Heavily inspired by hookrouter.

Zero dependencies. Tiny footprint.

Installation

npm i raviger

Docs

Complete documentation is available here on GitHub Pages

Quick Start

import { useRoutes, Link, useQueryParams } from 'raviger' const routes = { '/' : () => <Home />, '/about': () => <About />, '/users/:userId': ({ userId }) => <User id={userId} /> } export default function App() { let route = useRoutes(routes) return ( <div> <div> <Link href="/">Home</Link> <Link href="/about">About</Link> <Link href="/users/1">Tom</Link> <Link href="/users/2">Jane</Link> </div> {route} </div> ) }

Query Strings

import { useQueryParams } from 'raviger' function UserList ( { users } ) { const [{ startsWith }, setQuery] = useQueryParams() return ( < div > < label > Filter by Name < input value = {startsWith || ''} onChange = {(e) => setQuery({ startsWith: e.target.value})} /> </ label > {users.filter(u => !startsWith || u.name.startsWith(startsWith).map(user => ( < p key = {user.name} > {user.name} </ p > )))} </ div > ) }

Navigation

The preferred method for navigation is the <Link> component, which uses all the same properties as the standard <a> element, and requires href . Internally <Link> uses history.pushState to ensure navigation without a page refresh. If you need to perform programmatic navigation raviger exports a navigate function.