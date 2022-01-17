openbase logo
rav

raviger

by Tim Kye
3.0.0

React routing with hooks

Readme

raviger

React Navigator. A React hook-based router that updates on all url changes. Heavily inspired by hookrouter.

Zero dependencies. Tiny footprint.

Installation

npm i raviger

Docs

Complete documentation is available here on GitHub Pages

Quick Start

import { useRoutes, Link, useQueryParams } from 'raviger'

const routes = {
  '/': () => <Home />,
  '/about': () => <About />,
  '/users/:userId': ({ userId }) => <User id={userId} />
}

export default function App() {
  let route = useRoutes(routes)
  return (
    <div>
      <div>
        <Link href="/">Home</Link>
        <Link href="/about">About</Link>
        <Link href="/users/1">Tom</Link>
        <Link href="/users/2">Jane</Link>
      </div>
      {route}
    </div>
  )
}

Query Strings

import { useQueryParams } from 'raviger'

function UserList ({ users }) {
  const [{ startsWith }, setQuery] = useQueryParams()

  return (
    <div>
    <label>
      Filter by Name
      <input value={startsWith || ''} onChange={(e) => setQuery({ startsWith: e.target.value})} />
    </label>
    {users.filter(u => !startsWith || u.name.startsWith(startsWith).map(user => (
      <p key={user.name}>{user.name}</p>
    )))}
    </div>
  )
}

The preferred method for navigation is the <Link> component, which uses all the same properties as the standard <a> element, and requires href. Internally <Link> uses history.pushState to ensure navigation without a page refresh. If you need to perform programmatic navigation raviger exports a navigate function.

Some routing libraries only trigger React component updates if navigation was triggered using specific methods, such as a specific instance of history. raviger listens for all popstate events and checks for changes. You can even have two isolated React instances on a page and URL changes will properly trigger raviger hooks.

