ravendb

by ravendb
5.2.0 (see all)

RavenDB node.js client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

RavenDB Client for Node.js

NPM

build status Known Vulnerabilities

Installation

npm install --save ravendb

Releases and Changelog - click here

Documentation

Please find the official documentation on RavenDB Documentation page.

Getting started

  1. Require DocumentStore class from package
const { DocumentStore } = require('ravendb');

or (using ES6 / Typescript imports)

import { DocumentStore } from 'ravendb';
  1. Initialize document store (you should have one DocumentStore instance per application)
const store = new DocumentStore('http://live-test.ravendb.net', 'databaseName');
store.initialize();
  1. Open a session
const session = store.openSession();
  1. Call saveChanges() once you're done:
session
 .load('users/1-A')
 .then((user) => {
   user.password = PBKDF2('new password');
 })
 .then(() => session.saveChanges())
 .then(() => {
    // data is persisted
    // you can proceed e.g. finish web request
  });

Supported asynchronous call types

  1. async / await 
const session = store.openSession();
let user = await session.load('users/1-A');
user.password = PBKDF2('new password');
await session.saveChanges();
  1. Promises
session.load('Users/1-A')
    .then((user) => {
        user.password = PBKDF2('new password');
    })
    .then(() => session.saveChanges())
    .then(() => {
        // here session is complete
    });

CRUD example

Storing documents

let product = {
    title: 'iPhone X',
    price: 999.99,
    currency: 'USD',
    storage: 64,
    manufacturer: 'Apple',
    in_stock: true,
    last_update: new Date('2017-10-01T00:00:00')
};

await session.store(product, 'products/');
console.log(product.id); // Products/1-A
await session.saveChanges();

Loading documents

const product = await session.load('products/1-A');
console.log(product.title);    // iPhone X
console.log(product.id);       // Products/1-A

Loading documents with includes

const session = store.openSession();
// users/1
// {
//      "name": "John",
//      "kids": ["users/2", "users/3"]
// }
const user1 = await session
    .include("kids")
    .load("users/1");
// Document users/1 is going to be pulled along 
// with docs referenced in "kids" field within a single request

const user2 = await session.load("users/2"); // this won't call server again
assert.ok(user1);
assert.ok(user2);
assert.equal(session.advanced.numberOfRequests, 1);

Updating documents

let product = await session.load('products/1-A');
product.in_stock = false;
product.last_update = new Date();
await session.saveChanges();
// ...
product = await session.load('products/1-A');
console.log(product.in_stock);      // false
console.log(product.last_update);   // 2018-06-05T13:52:31.633Z

Deleting documents

  1. Using entity
let product = await session.load('products/1-A');
await session.delete(product);
await session.saveChanges();

product = await session.load('products/1-A');
console.log(product); // undefined
  1. Using document ID
await session.delete('products/1-A');

Querying documents

  1. Use query() session method:

By collection:

const query = session.query({ collection: 'products' });

By index name:

const query = session.query({ indexName: 'productsByCategory' });

By index:

const query = session.query(Product, Product_ByName);

Using entity type:

import { User } from "./models";
const query = session.query(User);
  1. Build up the query - apply conditions, set ordering etc. Query supports chaining calls:
query
  .waitForNonStaleResults()
  .usingDefaultOperator('AND')  
  .whereEquals('manufacturer', 'Apple')
  .whereEquals('in_stock', true)
  .whereBetween('last_update', new Date('2017-10-01T00:00:00'), new Date())
  .orderBy('price');
  1. Finally, you may get query results:
const results = await query.all();
// ...
const firstOne = await query.first(); // gets first result
// ...
const single = await query.single();  // gets single result

DocumentQuery methods overview

selectFields() - projections using a single field


// RQL
// from users select name
const userNames = await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .selectFields("name")
    .all(); 
// John,Stefanie,Thomas

selectFields() - projections using multiple fields

// RQL
// from users select name, age
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .selectFields([ "name", "age" ])
    .all();
// [ { name: 'John', age: 30, id: 'users/1-A' },
//   { name: 'Stefanie', age: 25, id: 'users/2-A' },
//   { name: 'Thomas', age: 25, id: 'users/3-A' } ]

distinct()

// RQL
// from users select distinct age
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .selectFields("age")
    .distinct()
    .all(); // [ 25, 30 ]

whereEquals() / whereNotEquals()

// RQL
// from users where age = 30 
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .whereEquals("age", 30)
    .all();  
// [ User {
//    name: 'John',
//    age: 30,
//    kids: [...],
//    registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z } ]

whereIn()

// RQL
// from users where name in ("John", "Thomas")
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .whereIn("name", ["John", "Thomas"])
    .all();  
// [ User {
//     name: 'John',
//     age: 30,
//     registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//     kids: [...],
//     id: 'users/1-A' },
//   User {
//     name: 'Thomas',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2016-04-24T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/3-A' } ]

whereStartsWith() / whereEndsWith()

// RQL
// from users where startsWith(name, 'J')
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .whereStartsWith("name", "J")
    .all();  
// [ User {
//    name: 'John',
//    age: 30,
//    kids: [...],
//    registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z } ]

whereBetween()

// RQL
// from users where registeredAt between '2016-01-01' and '2017-01-01'
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .whereBetween("registeredAt", new Date(2016, 0, 1), new Date(2017, 0, 1))
    .all();  
// [ User {
//     name: 'Thomas',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2016-04-24T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/3-A' } ]

whereGreaterThan() / whereGreaterThanOrEqual() / whereLessThan() / whereLessThanOrEqual()

// RQL
// from users where age > 29
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .whereGreaterThan("age", 29);
    .all();  
// [ User {
//   name: 'John',
//   age: 30,
//   registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//   kids: [...],
//   id: 'users/1-A' } ]

whereExists()

Checks if the field exists.

// RQL
// from users where exists("age")
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .whereExists("kids");
    .all();  
// [ User {
//   name: 'John',
//   age: 30,
//   registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//   kids: [...],
//   id: 'users/1-A' } ]

containsAny() / containsAll()

// RQL
// from users where kids in ('Mara')
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .containsAll("kids", ["Mara", "Dmitri"]);
    .all();  
// [ User {
//   name: 'John',
//   age: 30,
//   registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//   kids: ["Dmitri", "Mara"]
//   id: 'users/1-A' } ]

Performs full-text search.

// RQL
// from users where search(kids, 'Mara')
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .search("kids", "Mara Dmitri");
    .all();  
// [ User {
//   name: 'John',
//   age: 30,
//   registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//   kids: ["Dmitri", "Mara"]
//   id: 'users/1-A' } ]

openSubclause() / closeSubclause()

// RQL
// from users where exists(kids) or (age = $p0 and name != $p1)
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .whereExists("kids")
    .orElse()
    .openSubclause()
        .whereEquals("age", 25)
        .whereNotEquals("name", "Thomas")
    .closeSubclause();
    .all();  
// [ User {
//     name: 'John',
//     age: 30,
//     registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//     kids: ["Dmitri", "Mara"]
//     id: 'users/1-A' },
//   User {
//     name: 'Stefanie',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2015-07-29T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/2-A' } ]

not()

// RQL
// from users where age != 25
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .not()
    .whereEquals("age", 25)
    .all();  
// [ User {
//   name: 'John',
//   age: 30,
//   registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//   kids: ["Dmitri", "Mara"]
//   id: 'users/1-A' } ]

andAlso() / orElse()

// RQL
// from users where age != 25
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .whereExists("kids")
    .orElse()
    .whereLessThan("age", 30)
    .all();  
//  [ User {
//     name: 'John',
//     age: 30,
//     registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//     kids: [ 'Dmitri', 'Mara' ],
//     id: 'users/1-A' },
//   User {
//     name: 'Thomas',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2016-04-24T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/3-A' },
//   User {
//     name: 'Stefanie',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2015-07-29T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/2-A' } ]

usingDefaultOperator()

Sets default operator (which will be used if no andAlso() / orElse() was called. Just after query instantiation, OR is used as default operator. Default operator can be changed only adding any conditions.

orderBy() / randomOrdering()

// RQL
// from users order by age
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .orderBy("age") // .randomOrdering()
    .all();
// [ User {
//     name: 'Stefanie',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2015-07-29T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/2-A' },
//   User {
//     name: 'Thomas',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2016-04-24T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/3-A' },
//   User {
//     name: 'John',
//     age: 30,
//     registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//     kids: [ 'Dmitri', 'Mara' ],
//     id: 'users/1-A' } ]

take()

Limits the number of result entries to count.

// RQL
// from users order by age
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .orderBy("age") 
    .take(2)
    .all();
// [ User {
//     name: 'Stefanie',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2015-07-29T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/2-A' },
//   User {
//     name: 'Thomas',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2016-04-24T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/3-A' } ]

skip()

Skips first count results.

// RQL
// from users order by age
await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .orderBy("age") 
    .take(1)
    .skip(1)
    .all();
// [ User {
//     name: 'Thomas',
//     age: 25,
//     registeredAt: 2016-04-24T22:00:00.000Z,
//     id: 'users/3-A' } ]

Getting query statistics

To obtain query statistics use statistics() method.

let stats: QueryStatistics;
const results = await session.query({ collection: "users" })
    .whereGreaterThan("age", 29)
    .statistics(s => stats = s)
    .all();
// QueryStatistics {
//   isStale: false,
//   durationInMs: 744,
//   totalResults: 1,
//   skippedResults: 0,
//   timestamp: 2018-09-24T05:34:15.260Z,
//   indexName: 'Auto/users/Byage',
//   indexTimestamp: 2018-09-24T05:34:15.260Z,
//   lastQueryTime: 2018-09-24T05:34:15.260Z,
//   resultEtag: 8426908718162809000 }

all() / first() / single() / count()

all() - returns all results

first() - first result

single() - first result, throws error if there's more entries

count() - returns the count of the results (not affected by take())

Attachments

Store attachments

const doc = new User({ name: "John" });

// track entity
await session.store(doc);

// get read stream or buffer to store
const fileStream = fs.createReadStream("../photo.png"));

// store attachment using entity
session.advanced.attachments.store(doc, "photo.png", fileStream, "image/png");

// OR using document ID
session.advanced.attachments.store(doc.id, "photo.png", fileStream, "image/png");

await session.saveChanges();

Get attachments

const attachment = await session.advanced.attachments.get(documentId, "photo.png")
// attachment.details contains information about the attachment:
//     { 
//       name: 'photo.png',
//       documentId: 'users/1-A',
//       contentType: 'image/png',
//       hash: 'MvUEcrFHSVDts5ZQv2bQ3r9RwtynqnyJzIbNYzu1ZXk=',
//       changeVector: '"A:3-K5TR36dafUC98AItzIa6ow"',
//       size: 4579 
//     }

// attachment.data is a Readable https://nodejs.org/api/stream.html#stream_class_stream_readable
attachment.data
    .pipe(fs.createWriteStream("photo.png"))
    .on("finish", () => next());

Check if attachment exists

await session.advanced.attachments.exists(doc.id, "photo.png"));
// true

await session.advanced.attachments.exists(doc.id, "not_there.avi"));
// false

Get attachment names

// use a loaded entity to determine attachments' names
await session.advanced.attachments.getNames(doc);
// [ { name: 'photo.png',
//     hash: 'MvUEcrFHSVDts5ZQv2bQ3r9RwtynqnyJzIbNYzu1ZXk=',
//     contentType: 'image/png',
//     size: 4579 } ]

TimeSeries

Store time series

// create document with time series
const session = store.openSession();
await session.store({ name: "John" }, "users/1");
const tsf = session.timeSeriesFor("users/1", "heartbeat");
tsf.append(new Date(), 120);
await session.saveChanges();

Get time series for document

// load time series by document by given name
const session = store.openSession();
const tsf = session.timeSeriesFor("users/1", "heartbeat");
const heartbeats = await tsf.get();

Bulk Insert

// create bulk insert instance using DocumentStore instance
const bulkInsert = store.bulkInsert();

// insert your documents
for (const name of ["Anna", "Maria", "Miguel", "Emanuel", "Dayanara", "Aleida"]) {
    const user = new User({ name });
    await bulkInsert.store(user);
}
// User { name: 'Anna', id: 'users/1-A' }
// User { name: 'Maria', id: 'users/2-A' }
// User { name: 'Miguel', id: 'users/3-A' }
// User { name: 'Emanuel', id: 'users/4-A' }
// User { name: 'Dayanara', id: 'users/5-A' }
// User { name: 'Aleida', id: 'users/6-A' }

// flush data and finish
await bulkInsert.finish();

Changes API

Listen for database changes e.g. document changes.

const changes = store.changes();
const docsChanges = changes.forAllDocuments();

docsChanges.on("data", change => {
// { type: 'Put',
//   id: 'users/1-A',
//   collectionName: 'Users',
//   changeVector: 'A:2-QCawZTDbuEa4HUBORhsWYA' }
});

docsChanges.on("error", err => {
    // handle errors
})

{
    const session = store.openSession();
    await session.store(new User({ name: "Starlord" }));
    await session.saveChanges();
}

// ...
// dispose changes instance once you're done
changes.dispose();

Streaming

Stream documents with ID prefix

const userStream = await session.advanced.stream("users/");
// stream() method returns a Readable 

userStream.on("data", user => {
    // User { name: 'Anna', id: 'users/1-A' }
});
userStream.on("error", err => {
    // handle errors
})

Stream query results

// create a query
const query = session.query({ collection: "users" }).whereGreaterThan("age", 29);

let stats;
// stream() returns a Readable 
// get query stats passing a stats callback to stream() method
const queryStream = await session.advanced.stream(query, _ => stats = _);

queryStream.on("data", user => {
    // User { name: 'Anna', id: 'users/1-A' }
});

// get stats using an event listener
queryStream.once("stats", stats => {
// { resultEtag: 7464021133404493000,
//   isStale: false,
//   indexName: 'Auto/users/Byage',
//   totalResults: 1,
//   indexTimestamp: 2018-10-01T09:04:07.145Z }
});

queryStream.on("error", err => {
    // handle errors
});

Revisions

NOTE: Please make sure revisions are enabled before trying one of the below.

const session = store.openSession();
const user = {
    name: "Marcin",
    age: 30,
    pet: "users/4"
};

await session.store(user, "users/1");
await session.saveChanges();

// modify the document to create a new revision
user.name = "Roman";
user.age = 40;
await session.saveChanges();

// get revisions
const revisions = await session.advanced.revisions.getFor("users/1");
// [ { name: 'Roman',
//     age: 40,
//     pet: 'users/4',
//     '@metadata': [Object],
//     id: 'users/1' },
//   { name: 'Marcin',
//     age: 30,
//     pet: 'users/4',
//     '@metadata': [Object],
//     id: 'users/1' } ]

Suggestions

// users collection
// [ User {
//     name: 'John',
//     age: 30,
//     registeredAt: 2017-11-10T23:00:00.000Z,
//     kids: [Array],
//     id: 'users/1-A' },

// and a static index like:
class UsersIndex extends AbstractJavaScriptIndexCreationTask {
    constructor() {
        super();
        this.map(User, doc => {
            return {
                name: doc.name
            }
        });
        this.suggestion("name");
    }
}

// ...

const session = store.openSession();
const suggestionQueryResult = await session.query(User, UsersIndex)
    .suggestUsing(x => x.byField("name", "Jon"))
    .execute();
// { name: { name: 'name', suggestions: [ 'john' ] } }

Advanced patching

session.advanced.increment("users/1", "age", 1);
// increments *age* field by 1

session.advanced.patch("users/1", "underAge", false);
// sets *underAge* field to *false*

await session.saveChanges();

Subscriptions

// create a subscription
const subscriptionName = await store.subscriptions.create({
    query: "from users where age >= 30"
});

// get subscription worker for your subscription
const subscription = store.subscriptions.getSubscriptionWorker({ subscriptionName });

subscription.on("error", err => {
    // handle errors
});

subscription.on("batch", (batch, callback) => {
    try {
        // do batch processing on batch.items
        // batch.items:
        // [ Item {
        //     changeVector: 'A:2-r6nkF5nZtUKhcPEk6/LL+Q',
        //     id: 'users/1-A',
        //     rawResult:
        //      { name: 'John',
        //        age: 30,
        //        registeredAt: '2017-11-11T00:00:00.0000000',
        //        kids: [Array],
        //        '@metadata': [Object],
        //        id: 'users/1-A' },
        //     rawMetadata:
        //      { '@collection': 'Users',
        //        '@nested-object-types': [Object],
        //        'Raven-Node-Type': 'User',
        //        '@change-vector': 'A:2-r6nkF5nZtUKhcPEk6/LL+Q',
        //        '@id': 'users/1-A',
        //        '@last-modified': '2018-10-18T11:15:51.4882011Z' },
        //     exceptionMessage: undefined } ]
        // ...

        // call the callback, once you're done
        callback();
    } catch(err) {
        // if processing fails for a particular batch
        // pass the error to the callback
        callback(err);
    }
});

Using object literals for entities

In order to comfortably use object literals as entities set the function getting collection name based on the content of the object - store.conventions.findCollectionNameForObjectLiteral(). 

const store = new DocumentStore(urls, database);
store.conventions.findCollectionNameForObjectLiteral = entity => entity["collection"];
// ...
store.initialize();

This needs to be done before an initialize() call on DocumentStore instance. If you fail to do so, your entites will land up in @empty collection having an UUID for an ID. E.g.

Using classes for entities

  1. Define your model as class. Attributes should be just public properties:
export class Product {
  constructor(
    id = null,
    title = '',
    price = 0,
    currency = 'USD',
    storage = 0,
    manufacturer = '',
    in_stock = false,
    last_update = null
  ) {
    Object.assign(this, {
      title,
      price,
      currency,
      storage,
      manufacturer,
      in_stock,
      last_update: last_update || new Date()
    });
  }
}
  1. To store a document pass its instance to store(). Collection name will be detected automatically using entity's class name.
import { Product } from "./models";

let product = new Product(
  null, 'iPhone X', 999.99, 'USD', 64, 'Apple', true, new Date('2017-10-01T00:00:00'));

product = await session.store(product);
console.log(product instanceof Product);         // true
console.log(product.id.includes('products/'));   // true
await session.saveChanges();
  1. When loading document, you can use session.load(). Pass class constructor as a second argument:
let product = await session.load('products/1-A', Product);
console.log(product instanceof Product);    // true
console.log(product.id);                    // Products/1-A

NOTE: To limit passing class constructors around, register the type in document store's conventions like so:

import { Product } from "./models";
const store = new DocumentStore(url, dbName);
store.conventions.registerEntityType(Product);

// ...

let product = await session.load('products/1-A');
console.log(product instanceof Product);    // true
console.log(product.id);                    // Products/1-A
  1. When querying documents, you pass class constructor as documentType option of session.query({ ... }):
let products = await session.query({
  collection: 'products',
  documentType: Product // you can drop this if type has been registered in conventions using store.conventions.registerEntityType()
}).all();

products.forEach((product) => {
  console.log(product instanceof Product); // true
  console.log(product.id.includes('Products/')); // true
});

Usage with TypeScript

TypeScript typings are embedded into the package (see types property in package.json). 


// file models/product.ts

export class Product {
  constructor(
    public id: string = null,
    public title: string = '',
    public price: number = 0,
    public currency: string = 'USD',
    public storage: number = 0,
    public manufacturer: string = '',
    public in_stock: boolean = false,
    public last_update: Date = null
  ) {}
}

// file app.ts
import {Product} from "models/product";
import {DocumentStore, IDocumentStore, IDocumentSession, IDocumentQuery, DocumentConstructor, QueryOperators} from 'ravendb';

const store: IDocumentStore = new DocumentStore('url', 'database name');
store.conventions.registerEntityType(Product);
let session: IDocumentSession;

store.initialize();

(async (): Promise<void> => {
  let product = new Product(
    null, 'iPhone X', 999.99, 'USD', 64, 'Apple', true, new Date('2017-10-01T00:00:00')
  );

  await session.store<Product>(product);
  await session.saveChanges();
  console.log(product instanceof Product); // true
  console.log(product.id.includes('products/')); // true

  product = await session.load<Product>('products/1-A');
  console.log(product instanceof Product); // true
  console.log(product.id); // products/1-A

  let products: Product[] = await session
    .query<Product>({ collection: 'Products' })
    .waitForNonStaleResults()
    .whereEquals('manufacturer', 'Apple')
    .whereEquals('in_stock', true)
    .whereBetween('last_update', new Date('2017-10-01T00:00:00'), new Date())
    .whereGreaterThanOrEqual('storage', 64)
    .all();

  products.forEach((product: Product): void => {
    console.log(product instanceof Product); // true
    console.log(product.id.includes('products/')); // true
  });
})();

Working with secured server

  1. Fill auth options object. Pass contents of the pem/pfx certificate, specify its type and (optionally) a passphrase:
const {DocumentStore, Certificate} = require('ravendb');

const certificate = `
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...
-----END CERTIFICATE-----
-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----
...
-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----
`;

let authOptions = {
  certificate,
  type: "pem",
  password: "my passphrase" // optional  
};

PFX certificates content should be passed as Buffer object:

const {DocumentStore} = require('ravendb');
const fs = require('fs');

const certificate = './cert.pfx';

let authOptions = {
  certificate: fs.readFileSync(certificate),
  type: "pfx",
  password: 'my passphrase' // optional  
};
  1. Pass auth options as third argument to DocumentStore constructor:
let store = new DocumentStore('url', 'databaseName', authOptions);
store.initialize();

Building

npm install
npm run build

Running tests

# To run the suite one needs to set the following environment variables:
# 
# - the location of RavenDB server binary:
# RAVENDB_TEST_SERVER_PATH="C:\\work\\test\\Server\\Raven.Server.exe" 
#
# - certificate path for tests requiring secure server
# RAVENDB_TEST_SERVER_CERTIFICATE_PATH="C:\\work\\test\\cluster.server.certificate.pfx"
#
# - certificate hostname 
# RAVENDB_TEST_SERVER_HOSTNAME="a.nodejstest.development.run"
#
npm test

