RavenDB Client for Node.js

Installation

npm install --save ravendb

Releases and Changelog - click here

Documentation

Please find the official documentation on RavenDB Documentation page.

Getting started

Require DocumentStore class from package

const { DocumentStore } = require ( 'ravendb' );

or (using ES6 / Typescript imports)

import { DocumentStore } from 'ravendb' ;

Initialize document store (you should have one DocumentStore instance per application)

const store = new DocumentStore( 'http://live-test.ravendb.net' , 'databaseName' ); store.initialize();

Open a session

const session = store.openSession();

Call saveChanges() once you're done:

session .load( 'users/1-A' ) .then( ( user ) => { user.password = PBKDF2( 'new password' ); }) .then( () => session.saveChanges()) .then( () => { });

Supported asynchronous call types

async / await

const session = store.openSession(); let user = await session.load( 'users/1-A' ); user.password = PBKDF2( 'new password' ); await session.saveChanges();

Promises

session.load( 'Users/1-A' ) .then( ( user ) => { user.password = PBKDF2( 'new password' ); }) .then( () => session.saveChanges()) .then( () => { });

CRUD example

Storing documents

let product = { title : 'iPhone X' , price : 999.99 , currency : 'USD' , storage : 64 , manufacturer : 'Apple' , in_stock : true , last_update : new Date ( '2017-10-01T00:00:00' ) }; await session.store(product, 'products/' ); console .log(product.id); await session.saveChanges();

Loading documents

const product = await session.load( 'products/1-A' ); console .log(product.title); console .log(product.id);

Loading documents with includes

const session = store.openSession(); const user1 = await session .include( "kids" ) .load( "users/1" ); const user2 = await session.load( "users/2" ); assert.ok(user1); assert.ok(user2); assert.equal(session.advanced.numberOfRequests, 1 );

Updating documents

let product = await session.load( 'products/1-A' ); product.in_stock = false ; product.last_update = new Date (); await session.saveChanges(); product = await session.load( 'products/1-A' ); console .log(product.in_stock); console .log(product.last_update);

Deleting documents

Using entity

let product = await session.load( 'products/1-A' ); await session.delete(product); await session.saveChanges(); product = await session.load( 'products/1-A' ); console .log(product);

Using document ID

await session.delete( 'products/1-A' );

Querying documents

Use query() session method:

By collection:

const query = session.query({ collection : 'products' });

By index name:

const query = session.query({ indexName : 'productsByCategory' });

By index:

const query = session.query(Product, Product_ByName);

Using entity type:

import { User } from "./models" ; const query = session.query(User);

Build up the query - apply conditions, set ordering etc. Query supports chaining calls:

query .waitForNonStaleResults() .usingDefaultOperator( 'AND' ) .whereEquals( 'manufacturer' , 'Apple' ) .whereEquals( 'in_stock' , true ) .whereBetween( 'last_update' , new Date ( '2017-10-01T00:00:00' ), new Date ()) .orderBy( 'price' );

Finally, you may get query results:

const results = await query.all(); const firstOne = await query.first(); const single = await query.single();

DocumentQuery methods overview

selectFields() - projections using a single field

const userNames = await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .selectFields( "name" ) .all();

selectFields() - projections using multiple fields

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .selectFields([ "name" , "age" ]) .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .selectFields( "age" ) .distinct() .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .whereEquals( "age" , 30 ) .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .whereIn( "name" , [ "John" , "Thomas" ]) .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .whereStartsWith( "name" , "J" ) .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .whereBetween( "registeredAt" , new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 1 ), new Date ( 2017 , 0 , 1 )) .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .whereGreaterThan( "age" , 29 ); .all();

Checks if the field exists.

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .whereExists( "kids" ); .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .containsAll( "kids" , [ "Mara" , "Dmitri" ]); .all();

Performs full-text search.

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .search( "kids" , "Mara Dmitri" ); .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .whereExists( "kids" ) .orElse() .openSubclause() .whereEquals( "age" , 25 ) .whereNotEquals( "name" , "Thomas" ) .closeSubclause(); .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .not() .whereEquals( "age" , 25 ) .all();

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .whereExists( "kids" ) .orElse() .whereLessThan( "age" , 30 ) .all();

Sets default operator (which will be used if no andAlso() / orElse() was called. Just after query instantiation, OR is used as default operator. Default operator can be changed only adding any conditions.

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .orderBy( "age" ) .all();

Limits the number of result entries to count .

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .orderBy( "age" ) .take( 2 ) .all();

Skips first count results.

await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .orderBy( "age" ) .take( 1 ) .skip( 1 ) .all();

Getting query statistics

To obtain query statistics use statistics() method.

let stats: QueryStatistics; const results = await session.query({ collection : "users" }) .whereGreaterThan( "age" , 29 ) .statistics( s => stats = s) .all();

all() - returns all results

first() - first result

single() - first result, throws error if there's more entries

count() - returns the count of the results (not affected by take() )

Attachments

Store attachments

const doc = new User({ name : "John" }); await session.store(doc); const fileStream = fs.createReadStream( "../photo.png" )); session.advanced.attachments.store(doc, "photo.png" , fileStream, "image/png" ); session.advanced.attachments.store(doc.id, "photo.png" , fileStream, "image/png" ); await session.saveChanges();

Get attachments

const attachment = await session.advanced.attachments.get(documentId, "photo.png" ) attachment.data .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "photo.png" )) .on( "finish" , () => next());

Check if attachment exists

await session.advanced.attachments.exists(doc.id, "photo.png" )); await session.advanced.attachments.exists(doc.id, "not_there.avi" ));

Get attachment names

await session.advanced.attachments.getNames(doc);

TimeSeries

Store time series

const session = store.openSession(); await session.store({ name : "John" }, "users/1" ); const tsf = session.timeSeriesFor( "users/1" , "heartbeat" ); tsf.append( new Date (), 120 ); await session.saveChanges();

Get time series for document

const session = store.openSession(); const tsf = session.timeSeriesFor( "users/1" , "heartbeat" ); const heartbeats = await tsf.get();

Bulk Insert

const bulkInsert = store.bulkInsert(); for ( const name of [ "Anna" , "Maria" , "Miguel" , "Emanuel" , "Dayanara" , "Aleida" ]) { const user = new User({ name }); await bulkInsert.store(user); } await bulkInsert.finish();

Changes API

Listen for database changes e.g. document changes.

const changes = store.changes(); const docsChanges = changes.forAllDocuments(); docsChanges.on( "data" , change => { }); docsChanges.on( "error" , err => { }) { const session = store.openSession(); await session.store( new User({ name : "Starlord" })); await session.saveChanges(); } changes.dispose();

Streaming

Stream documents with ID prefix

const userStream = await session.advanced.stream( "users/" ); userStream.on( "data" , user => { }); userStream.on( "error" , err => { })

Stream query results

const query = session.query({ collection : "users" }).whereGreaterThan( "age" , 29 ); let stats; const queryStream = await session.advanced.stream(query, _ => stats = _); queryStream.on( "data" , user => { }); queryStream.once( "stats" , stats => { }); queryStream.on( "error" , err => { });

Revisions

NOTE: Please make sure revisions are enabled before trying one of the below.

const session = store.openSession(); const user = { name : "Marcin" , age : 30 , pet : "users/4" }; await session.store(user, "users/1" ); await session.saveChanges(); user.name = "Roman" ; user.age = 40 ; await session.saveChanges(); const revisions = await session.advanced.revisions.getFor( "users/1" );

Suggestions

class UsersIndex extends AbstractJavaScriptIndexCreationTask { constructor () { super (); this .map(User, doc => { return { name : doc.name } }); this .suggestion( "name" ); } } const session = store.openSession(); const suggestionQueryResult = await session.query(User, UsersIndex) .suggestUsing( x => x.byField( "name" , "Jon" )) .execute();

Advanced patching

session.advanced.increment( "users/1" , "age" , 1 ); session.advanced.patch( "users/1" , "underAge" , false ); await session.saveChanges();

Subscriptions

const subscriptionName = await store.subscriptions.create({ query : "from users where age >= 30" }); const subscription = store.subscriptions.getSubscriptionWorker({ subscriptionName }); subscription.on( "error" , err => { }); subscription.on( "batch" , (batch, callback) => { try { callback(); } catch (err) { callback(err); } });

Using object literals for entities

In order to comfortably use object literals as entities set the function getting collection name based on the content of the object - store.conventions.findCollectionNameForObjectLiteral() .

const store = new DocumentStore(urls, database); store.conventions.findCollectionNameForObjectLiteral = entity => entity[ "collection" ]; store.initialize();

This needs to be done before an initialize() call on DocumentStore instance. If you fail to do so, your entites will land up in @empty collection having an UUID for an ID. E.g.

Using classes for entities

Define your model as class. Attributes should be just public properties:

export class Product { constructor ( id = null, title = '', price = 0, currency = 'USD', storage = 0, manufacturer = '', in_stock = false, last_update = null ) { Object .assign( this , { title, price, currency, storage, manufacturer, in_stock, last_update : last_update || new Date () }); } }

To store a document pass its instance to store() . Collection name will be detected automatically using entity's class name.

import { Product } from "./models" ; let product = new Product( null , 'iPhone X' , 999.99 , 'USD' , 64 , 'Apple' , true , new Date ( '2017-10-01T00:00:00' )); product = await session.store(product); console .log(product instanceof Product); console .log(product.id.includes( 'products/' )); await session.saveChanges();

When loading document, you can use session.load() . Pass class constructor as a second argument:

let product = await session.load( 'products/1-A' , Product); console .log(product instanceof Product); console .log(product.id);

NOTE: To limit passing class constructors around, register the type in document store's conventions like so:

import { Product } from "./models" ; const store = new DocumentStore(url, dbName); store.conventions.registerEntityType(Product); let product = await session.load( 'products/1-A' ); console .log(product instanceof Product); console .log(product.id);

When querying documents, you pass class constructor as documentType option of session.query({ ... }) :

let products = await session.query({ collection : 'products' , documentType : Product }).all(); products.forEach( ( product ) => { console .log(product instanceof Product); console .log(product.id.includes( 'Products/' )); });

Usage with TypeScript

TypeScript typings are embedded into the package (see types property in package.json ).

export class Product { constructor ( public id: string = null , public title: string = '', public price: number = 0, public currency: string = 'USD', public storage: number = 0, public manufacturer: string = '', public in_stock: boolean = false , public last_update: Date = null ) {} } import {Product} from "models/product" ; import {DocumentStore, IDocumentStore, IDocumentSession, IDocumentQuery, DocumentConstructor, QueryOperators} from 'ravendb' ; const store: IDocumentStore = new DocumentStore( 'url' , 'database name' ); store.conventions.registerEntityType(Product); let session: IDocumentSession; store.initialize(); ( async (): Promise < void > => { let product = new Product( null , 'iPhone X' , 999.99 , 'USD' , 64 , 'Apple' , true , new Date ( '2017-10-01T00:00:00' ) ); await session.store<Product>(product); await session.saveChanges(); console .log(product instanceof Product); console .log(product.id.includes( 'products/' )); product = await session.load<Product>( 'products/1-A' ); console .log(product instanceof Product); console .log(product.id); let products: Product[] = await session .query<Product>({ collection: 'Products' }) .waitForNonStaleResults() .whereEquals( 'manufacturer' , 'Apple' ) .whereEquals( 'in_stock' , true ) .whereBetween( 'last_update' , new Date ( '2017-10-01T00:00:00' ), new Date ()) .whereGreaterThanOrEqual( 'storage' , 64 ) .all(); products.forEach((product: Product): void => { console .log(product instanceof Product); console .log(product.id.includes( 'products/' )); }); })();

Working with secured server

Fill auth options object. Pass contents of the pem/pfx certificate, specify its type and (optionally) a passphrase:

const {DocumentStore, Certificate} = require ( 'ravendb' ); const certificate = ` -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- -----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY----- ... -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY----- ` ; let authOptions = { certificate, type : "pem" , password : "my passphrase" };

PFX certificates content should be passed as Buffer object:

const {DocumentStore} = require ( 'ravendb' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const certificate = './cert.pfx' ; let authOptions = { certificate : fs.readFileSync(certificate), type : "pfx" , password : 'my passphrase' };

Pass auth options as third argument to DocumentStore constructor:

let store = new DocumentStore( 'url' , 'databaseName' , authOptions); store.initialize();

Building

npm install npm run build

Running tests