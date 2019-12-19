.

Deprecated

Sentry now recommends using their new SDK @sentry/browser rather than Raven. Check out redux-sentry-middleware for an API compatible fork of this library that supports the new SDK!

Raven Middleware for Redux

Note: Requires Raven >= 3.9.0. Raven 3.14.0 has a bug which this library triggers

Logs the type of each dispatched action to Raven as "breadcrumbs" and attaches your last action and current Redux state as additional context.

Inspired by redux-raven-middleware but with a slightly different approach.

Installation

npm install --save raven-for-redux

Usage

Browser

import Raven from "raven-js" ; import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from "redux" ; import createRavenMiddleware from "raven-for-redux" ; import { reducer } from "./my_reducer" ; Raven.config( "<YOUR_DSN>" ).install(); export default createStore( reducer, applyMiddleware( createRavenMiddleware(Raven, { }) ) );

For a working example, see the example directory.

TypeScript

raven-for-redux has TypeScript bindings available through DefinitelyTyped. Please note the import style below, as it differs from the JavaScript example and is required for these typings.

import * as Raven from "raven-js" ; import * as createRavenMiddleware from "raven-for-redux" ; import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from "redux" ;

Improvements

This library makes, what I think are, a few improvements over redux-raven-middlware :

Raven is injected rather than being setup inside the middleware. This allows for more advanced configuration of Raven, as well as cases where Raven has already been initialized. For example, if you include Raven as its own <script> tag. Adds your state and last action as context to all errors, not just reducer exceptions. Allows filtering action breadcrumbs before sending to Sentry Allows you to define a user context mapping from the state

Arguments

Raven (Raven Object): A configured and "installed" Raven object.

(Raven Object): A configured and "installed" Raven object. [ options ] (Object): See below for detailed documentation.

Options

While the default configuration should work for most use cases, Raven for Redux can be configured by providing an options object with any of the following optional keys.

breadcrumbMessageFromAction (Function)

Default: action => action.type

breadcrumbMessageFromAction allows you to specify a transform function which is passed the action object and returns a string that will be used as the message of the breadcrumb.

By default breadcrumbMessageFromAction returns action.type .

Finally, be careful not to mutate your action within this function.

See the Sentry Breadcrumb documentation.

breadcrumbDataFromAction (Function)

Default: action => undefined

Raven allows you to attach additional context information to each breadcrumb in the form of a data object. breadcrumbDataFromAction allows you to specify a transform function which is passed the action object and returns a data object. Which will be logged to Sentry along with the breadcrumb.

Ideally we could log the entire content of each action. If we could, we could perfectly replay the user's entire session to see what went wrong.

However, the default implementation of this function returns undefined , which means no data is attached. This is because there are a few gotchas:

The data object must be "flat". In other words, each value of the object must be a string. The values may not be arrays or other objects.

Sentry limits the total size of your error report. If you send too much data, the error will not be recorded. If you are going to attach data to your breadcrumbs, be sure you understand the way it will affect the total size of your report.

Finally, be careful not to mutate your action within this function.

See the Sentry Breadcrumb documentation.

actionTransformer (Function)

Default: action => action

In some cases your actions may be extremely large, or contain sensitive data. In those cases, you may want to transform your action before sending it to Sentry. This function allows you to do so. It is passed the last dispatched action object, and should return a serializable value.

Be careful not to mutate your action within this function.

If you have specified a dataCallback when you configured Raven, note that actionTransformer will be applied before your specified dataCallback .

stateTransformer (Function)

Default: state => state

In some cases your state may be extremely large, or contain sensitive data. In those cases, you may want to transform your state before sending it to Sentry. This function allows you to do so. It is passed the current state object, and should return a serializable value.

Be careful not to mutate your state within this function.

If you have specified a dataCallback when you configured Raven, note that stateTransformer will be applied before your specified dataCallback .

breadcrumbCategory (String)

Default: "redux-action"

Each breadcrumb is assigned a category. By default all action breadcrumbs are given the category "redux-action" . If you would prefer a different category name, specify it here.

filterBreadcrumbActions (Function)

Default: action => true

If your app has certain actions that you do not want to send to Sentry, pass a filter function in this option. If the filter returns a truthy value, the action will be added as a breadcrumb, otherwise the action will be ignored. Note: even when the action has been filtered out, it may still be sent to Sentry as part of the extra data, if it was the last action before an error.

This option was introduced in version 1.1.1.

getUserContext (Optional Function)

Signature: state => userContext

Raven allows you to associcate a user context with each error report. getUserContext allows you to define a mapping from your Redux state to the user context. When getUserContext is specified, the result of getUserContext will be used to derive the user context before sending an error report. Be careful not to mutate your state within this function.

If you have specified a dataCallback when you configured Raven, note that getUserContext will be applied before your specified dataCallback . When a getUserContext function is given, it will override any previously set user context.

This option was introduced in version 1.2.0.

Signature: state => tags

Raven allows you to associate tags with each report. getTags allows you to define a mapping from your Redux state to an object of tags (key → value). Be careful not to mutate your state within this function.

This option was introduced in version 1.3.1.

Changelog

Add breadcrumbMessageFromAction method. (#98)

Add getTags option. (#69)

The Raven "extras" that we add are merged with existing extras rather than replacing them. (#59)

Add getUserContext option. (#49)

Add filterBreadcrumbActions option. (#39)

No changes. Just bringing the project out of beta.

Refactor: Use implicit binding to track the state/last action. (1def9a7)

Return the next middleware's (or the actual dispatch function's) return value. (#11)