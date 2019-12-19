Sentry now recommends using their new SDK
@sentry/browser rather than Raven. Check out redux-sentry-middleware for an API compatible fork of this library that supports the new SDK!
Note: Requires Raven >= 3.9.0. Raven 3.14.0 has a bug which this library triggers
Logs the type of each dispatched action to Raven as "breadcrumbs" and attaches your last action and current Redux state as additional context.
Inspired by redux-raven-middleware but with a slightly different approach.
npm install --save raven-for-redux
// store.js
import Raven from "raven-js"; // Or, you might already have this as `window.Raven`.
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from "redux";
import createRavenMiddleware from "raven-for-redux";
import { reducer } from "./my_reducer";
Raven.config("<YOUR_DSN>").install();
export default createStore(
reducer,
applyMiddleware(
// Middlewares, like `redux-thunk` that intercept or emit actions should
// precede `raven-for-redux`.
createRavenMiddleware(Raven, {
// Optionally pass some options here.
})
)
);
For a working example, see the example directory.
raven-for-redux has TypeScript bindings available through DefinitelyTyped. Please note the import style below, as it differs from the JavaScript example and is required for these typings.
import * as Raven from "raven-js";
import * as createRavenMiddleware from "raven-for-redux";
import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from "redux";
//... (same as JavaScript example, but now with proper typings)
This library makes, what I think are, a few improvements over
redux-raven-middlware:
<script> tag.
createRavenMiddleware(Raven, [options])
Raven (Raven Object): A configured and "installed"
Raven object.
options] (Object): See below for detailed documentation.
While the default configuration should work for most use cases, Raven for Redux can be configured by providing an options object with any of the following optional keys.
breadcrumbMessageFromAction (Function)
Default:
action => action.type
breadcrumbMessageFromAction allows you to specify a transform function which is passed the
action object and returns a
string that will be used as the message of the breadcrumb.
By default
breadcrumbMessageFromAction returns
action.type.
Finally, be careful not to mutate your
action within this function.
See the Sentry Breadcrumb documentation.
breadcrumbDataFromAction (Function)
Default:
action => undefined
Raven allows you to attach additional context information to each breadcrumb
in the form of a
data object.
breadcrumbDataFromAction allows you to specify
a transform function which is passed the
action object and returns a
data
object. Which will be logged to Sentry along with the breadcrumb.
Ideally we could log the entire content of each action. If we could, we could perfectly replay the user's entire session to see what went wrong.
However, the default implementation of this function returns
undefined, which means
no data is attached. This is because there are a few gotchas:
Finally, be careful not to mutate your
action within this function.
See the Sentry Breadcrumb documentation.
actionTransformer (Function)
Default:
action => action
In some cases your actions may be extremely large, or contain sensitive data.
In those cases, you may want to transform your action before sending it to
Sentry. This function allows you to do so. It is passed the last dispatched
action object, and should return a serializable value.
Be careful not to mutate your
action within this function.
If you have specified a
dataCallback when you configured Raven, note that
actionTransformer will be applied before your specified
dataCallback.
stateTransformer (Function)
Default:
state => state
In some cases your state may be extremely large, or contain sensitive data. In those cases, you may want to transform your state before sending it to Sentry. This function allows you to do so. It is passed the current state object, and should return a serializable value.
Be careful not to mutate your
state within this function.
If you have specified a
dataCallback when you configured Raven, note that
stateTransformer will be applied before your specified
dataCallback.
breadcrumbCategory (String)
Default:
"redux-action"
Each breadcrumb is assigned a category. By default all action breadcrumbs are
given the category
"redux-action". If you would prefer a different category
name, specify it here.
filterBreadcrumbActions (Function)
Default:
action => true
If your app has certain actions that you do not want to send to Sentry, pass a filter function in this option. If the filter returns a truthy value, the action will be added as a breadcrumb, otherwise the action will be ignored. Note: even when the action has been filtered out, it may still be sent to Sentry as part of the extra data, if it was the last action before an error.
This option was introduced in version 1.1.1.
getUserContext (Optional Function)
Signature:
state => userContext
Raven allows you to associcate a user context with each error report.
getUserContext allows you to define a mapping from your Redux
state to
the user context. When
getUserContext is specified, the result of
getUserContext will be used to derive the user context before sending an
error report. Be careful not to mutate your
state within this function.
If you have specified a
dataCallback when you configured Raven, note that
getUserContext will be applied before your specified
dataCallback.
When a
getUserContext function is given, it will override any previously
set user context.
This option was introduced in version 1.2.0.
getTags (Optional Function)
Signature:
state => tags
Raven allows you to associate tags with each report.
getTags allows you to define a mapping from your Redux
state to
an object of tags (key → value). Be careful not to mutate your
state
within this function.
This option was introduced in version 1.3.1.
breadcrumbMessageFromAction method. (#98)
getTags option. (#69)
getUserContext option. (#49)
filterBreadcrumbActions option. (#39)
dispatch function's) return value. (#11)
actionTransformer and
stateTransformer are only run when reporting an error, rather than on every action. (#8)