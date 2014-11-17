┏( ˆ◡ˆ)┛ ┗(ˆ◡ˆ )┓ RaveJS rocks! ┏( ˆ◡ˆ)┛ ┗(ˆ◡ˆ )┓
Note: RaveJS is still under development. You can run your apps in dev mode, but you cannot build your application for production, yet. Please give it a try, though, and let us know what you think. Or check out the open issues, if you'd like to contribute.
Rave eliminates configuration, machinery, and complexity. Stop configuring and tweaking module loaders, file watchers, minifiers, and transpilers just to get to a runnable app. Instead, go from zero to "hello world" in less than 30 seconds. In the next 30 seconds, use npm or Bower to install your favorite frameworks and libraries. Start coding instantly without configuring anything.
With the help of Rave Extensions:
Again, with zero configuration in most cases.
Rave incorporates an ES6-style loader that auto-detects module format, allowing you to intermix packages authored in AMD, node, and (soon) ES6 formats. It also easily loads JSON, CSS, JSX, text, or virtually any other format just by installing a Rave Extension.
Rave auto-detects your project's packages regardless of whether you installed them via Bower or npm. There's no need to configure a loader or create an application manifest file.
In progress: rave also intelligently and effortlessly builds your app according to your preferences by inspecting the gulp or grunt plugins you've installed.
In progress: Rave provides a smart command-line tool that you can
optionally use to simplify tasks and reduce common errors. Rave CLI doesn't
replace the tools you already love, such as
bower or
npm,
gulp or
grunt. Rave CLI just makes them much easier to use in a rave app.
No. If you can do
npm install or
bower install and if you can add
a single script element to an HTML page, you can master Rave! If that's
too much work, clone a Rave Starter for a head start.
Rave is the absolute easiest way to get started with modules. Author AMD, CommonJS, or (soon) ES6 modules without futzing with transpilers, file watchers, or complex build scripts.
Jump straight to the Getting started section of the Developing apps with rave guide.
Check the docs/ folder for more information.
Rave uses the metadata you're already aggregating when you use JavaScript package managers such as npm and Bower. This moves the configuration burden from you, the application developer, to package authors.
Package authors already create metadata when they publish their packages to npm and Bower. Rave uses the metadata in package.json and bower.json to auto-configure an ES6 Loader (or Loader shim) so there's no messy AMD config or browserify build process. (Soon) Rave will use metadata to automate the build/deploy and testing processes, too.
Rave Extensions allow third parties to provide new capabilities
to Rave or to your application. Install the extensions you desire easily
through npm (
npm install --save <name-of-rave-extension>) or Bower
(
bower install --save <name-of-rave-extension>).
Rave Extensions do many things:
Rave extensions are easy to create and easy to find on npm and Bower by searching for "rave-extension".
RaveJS is one of the many stand-alone components of cujoJS, the JavaScript Architectural Toolkit.