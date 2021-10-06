cancelButton
false
|Creates a cancel button to cancel the rating.
cancelClass
'raty-cancel'
|Name of cancel's class.
cancelHint
'Cancel this rating!'
|The cancel's button hint.
cancelOff
'cancel-off.png'
|Icon used on active cancel.
cancelOn
'cancel-on.png'
|Icon used inactive cancel.
cancelPlace
'left'
|Cancel's button position.
click
undefined
|Callback executed on rating click.
half
false
|Enables half star selection.
halfShow
true
|Enables half star display.
hints
['bad', 'poor', 'regular', 'good', 'gorgeous']
|Hints used on each star.
iconRange
undefined
|Object list with position and icon on and off to do a mixed icons
iconRangeSame
false
|All icons prior to selection will be the same as the selection.
mouseout
undefined
|Callback executed on mouseout.
mouseover
undefined
|Callback executed on mouseover.
noRatedMsg
'Not rated yet!'
|Hint for non rated elements when it's readOnly.
number
5
|The number of stars that will be presented.
numberMax
20
|Max number of stars star the option number will create.
path
undefined
|A global path where the icon will be found.
precision
false
|Enables the selection of a precise score.
readOnly
false
|Turns the rating read-only.
round
{ down: .25, full: .6, up: .76 }
|Includes value attributes to do the score rounding math.
score
undefined
|Initial rating.
scoreName
'score'
|Name of the hidden field that holds the score value.
single
false
|Enables single star selection.
space
true
|Puts space between the icons.
starHalf
'star-half.png'
|The name of the half star image.
starOff
'star-off.png'
|Name of the star image off.
starOn
'star-on.png'
|Name of the star image on.
target
undefined
|Element selector where the score will be displayed.
targetFormat
'{score}'
|Template to interpolate the score in.
targetKeep
false
|If the last rating value will be kept on mouseout.
targetScore
undefined
|Score field target avoiding hidden field creation
targetText
''
|Default text in a target.
targetType
'hint'
|Choose if target will receive a hint or the score number
starType
'img'
|Element used to represent a star.