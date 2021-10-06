cancelButton false Creates a cancel button to cancel the rating.

cancelClass 'raty-cancel' Name of cancel's class.

cancelHint 'Cancel this rating!' The cancel's button hint.

cancelOff 'cancel-off.png' Icon used on active cancel.

cancelOn 'cancel-on.png' Icon used inactive cancel.

cancelPlace 'left' Cancel's button position.

click undefined Callback executed on rating click.

half false Enables half star selection.

halfShow true Enables half star display.

hints ['bad', 'poor', 'regular', 'good', 'gorgeous'] Hints used on each star.

iconRange undefined Object list with position and icon on and off to do a mixed icons

iconRangeSame false All icons prior to selection will be the same as the selection.

mouseout undefined Callback executed on mouseout.

mouseover undefined Callback executed on mouseover.

noRatedMsg 'Not rated yet!' Hint for non rated elements when it's readOnly.

number 5 The number of stars that will be presented.

numberMax 20 Max number of stars star the option number will create.

path undefined A global path where the icon will be found.

precision false Enables the selection of a precise score.

readOnly false Turns the rating read-only.

round { down: .25, full: .6, up: .76 } Includes value attributes to do the score rounding math.

score undefined Initial rating.

scoreName 'score' Name of the hidden field that holds the score value.

single false Enables single star selection.

space true Puts space between the icons.

starHalf 'star-half.png' The name of the half star image.

starOff 'star-off.png' Name of the star image off.

starOn 'star-on.png' Name of the star image on.

target undefined Element selector where the score will be displayed.

targetFormat '{score}' Template to interpolate the score in.

targetKeep false If the last rating value will be kept on mouseout.

targetScore undefined Score field target avoiding hidden field creation

targetText '' Default text in a target.

targetType 'hint' Choose if target will receive a hint or the score number