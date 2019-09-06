Rationale is inspired by RamdaJS. It is a collection of helper utility functions that are absent in the OCaml/ReasonML standard library.
Note that not all of Ramda was ported over, as many of Ramda's utilities are making up for deficits in Javascript, which Reason doesn't have. Furthermore, many of the functions that operate on objects, simply don't make sense in Reason.
Run
npm install --save rationale and add
rationale to
bs-dependencies in
bsconfig.json.
In the OCaml/ReasonML standard library, many of the common List operations throw exceptions if there's a problem. Rationale's utilities do not throw exceptions, and instead return
options.
Rationale includes monadic and functor operations ala Haskell for the
option and
Belt.Result types.
open Rationale.Option.Infix;
open Rationale.Function;
RList.init(a)
>>= ((x) => RList.last(a) <$> f <$> flip(RList.append, x))
<$> RList.concat(b)
|> Option.default(xs);
The main idea of the IO monad is to isolate our effects as much possible. Some languages like Haskell don't even allow the user to manually start an effect, which is not the case for Reason, but with a little bit of self-discipline we can handle side effects in a monadic fashion as well.
KIO is a monadic structure with the type signature:
io('a, 'env) = IO(Lazy.t('env => 'a))
which makes it posible to store some effect with its config environment. ( dependency injection )
We can use
return or
lift methods to wrap our unsafe mutations.
The difference is that with
return we throw away the environment, while with
lift we are using it.
As you can see in our example we used
return to wrap
Js.log
let log = (x: string) =>
KIO.return({
Js.log(x)
});
In the following
saveFile example we use lift which makes it possible to use an injected
env config
( the injection happens when we call
KIO.runIO )
let saveFile = str => KIO.lift(env => {
Node.Fs.writeFileSync(env.target, str, `ascii);
});
To run our effects we need to call: KIO.runIO(main, env); Ideally in your program this method will be called once on the bottom of your index file. Example:
exception ReadError(string);
type envT = {
path: string,
dir: string,
target: string
};
let env = {path: "./input.txt", dir: "/", target: "./out.txt"};
let readFile = KIO.lift(env => {
try (Node.Fs.readFileSync(env.path, `ascii)) {
| ReadError(msg) => raise @@ ReadError("File read failed: " ++ msg)
};
});
let saveFile = str => KIO.lift(env => {
Node.Fs.writeFileSync(env.target, str, `ascii);
});
let log = (x: string) =>
KIO.return({
Js.log(x)
});
let parseFile = input => {
let l = Js.String.split("\n", input);
Array.map(x => x ++ "100", l);
}
let joinArray = (xs: array(string)) => Js.Array.join(xs)
let main = KIO.(
readFile
<$> parseFile
<$> joinArray
>>= saveFile
)
KIO.runIO(main, env);
Rationale has
compose and
pipe functions, as well as supporting infix operators:
<|| and
||> respectively.
Rationale also allows for fluid lens composition via infix operators:
-<< and
>>-.
Lens.view(aLens >>- bLens >>- optional(0), { a: { b: Some(3) } });
Like in Ramda, functions always keep their data at the end making piping and composing a breeze:
list
|> take(9)
|> drop(3)
|> splitAt(4);
Returning
option('a) from functions is generally preferred to throwing an exception.
It protects you from runtime errors, and forces you to deal with potential errors at
compile time. However, if you're not used to doing it, things can get a little
confusing.
Pattern matching for errors all the time would be extremely cumbersome. Fortunately, we provide a host of useful methods to working with optional returns. Hopefully, this doc will show you that you don't need to use excessive pattern matching to work with optional returns.
The most straight forward way to get out of an
option is by calling
default.
Option.default(0, Some(1)); /* 1 */
Option.default(0, None); /* 0 */
Calling
default will definitely get you out of the
option, but what if you want
to do some things to it first? What if you need other funtions that also return
option?
the Option module includes monadic operations for
option, so you can take a railway oriented
approach to working with them.
First, let's check if the last item of a list is equal to a certain value:
let lastEquals = (a, xs) => Option.fmap(Util.eq(a), RList.last(xs)) |> Option.default(false);
lastEquals(3, [1,2,3]); /* true */
lastEquals(3, [4,5,6]); /* false */
lastEquals(3, []); /* false */
/* Or, with infix operators */
open Option.Infix;
let lastEquals = (a, xs) => RList.last(xs) <$> Util.eq(a) |> Option.default(false);
Here we used
fmap and its infix variation
<$> to apply a function to the value inside the option.
Note that,
Util.eq returns a
bool not an
option. So what if the next function also returns an
option? Well you'd get nested options, which doesn't really help anyone. So, instead, we would
use
bind.
Now let's replace the last item of one list with the last item of another. Note that both
last and
init return
option:
let swapLast = (xs, ys) =>
Option.(bind(RList.last(xs), ((x) => fmap(RList.append(x), RList.init(ys)))) |> default(ys));
swapLast([1,2,3], [4,5,6]); /* [4,5,3] */
swapLast([], [4,5,6]); /* [4,5,6] */
/* Or, with infix operators */
open Option.Infix;
let swapLast = (xs, ys) =>
RList.last(xs) >>= ((x) => RList.init(ys) <$> RList.append(x)) |> Option.default(ys);
Here we used
bind and its infix variation
>>= to apply a function that also returned an
option.
Let's try checking if the last elements of two lists are equal. We could accomplish this using
bind,
but that can be a little awkward.
let lastEqual = (xs, ys) =>
Option.(apply(apply(Some(Util.eq), RList.last(xs), RList.last(ys))) |> default(false));
lastEqual([1,2,3], [4,5,3]); /* true */
lastEqual([1,2,3], [4,5,6]); /* false */
lastEqual([], [4,5,6]); /* false */
lastEqual([1,2,3], []); /* false */
/* Or, with infix operators */
open Option.Infix;
let lastEqual = (xs, ys) =>
Some(Util.eq) <*> RList.last(xs) <*> RList.last(ys) |> Option.default(false);
With alternative you can implement simple but powerful fallback mechanism your ADT-s;
Example:
open Option;
let someData = some("Hello");
let guard = fun
| true => pure()
| _ => empty();
let startWith: (string, string) => option(unit) = (str, char) => guard(Js.String.startsWith(char, str))
let dataWithFallback =
someData
>>= val_ => startWith(val_, "T")
>>= (_ => {Js.log(val_); some(Js.String.toUpperCase(val_))})
<|> some("Not started with T")
Take the following example in Javascript:
let x = a || b || c || d;
We can't translate that directly to Reason, because there is no
null or
undefined in Reason.
The closest approximation would be
option, in which we can string together
Some and
None
to get the first one that is
Some.
There is a helper function called
firstSome and its infix variation
|? that do exactly this.
/* a, b, and c are all options, but d is not */
let x = a |? b |? c |> default(d);
>>=: Monadic Bind
<$>: Functor Fmap
<*>: Applicative Apply
<||: Point-free Function Compose
||>: Point-free Function Pipe
-<<: Lens Compose
>>-: Lens Pipe
|?: Optional Or