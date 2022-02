rateYo

A simple and flexible, vanilla js star rating Plugin,

it uses SVG to render rating, so no images required.

just create a div, throw some styles, initialize and thats it!.

Hover to change the rating and Click to set.

Documentation: http://prrashi.github.io/rateYo/

Installation: npm i rateyo

Browser Support: Supported by all modern browsers from IE11

Packages