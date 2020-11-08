Rater Js

rater-js is a star rating widget for the browser.

Main features:

Unlimited number of stars.

Svg as background image makes it look good in any size.

Custom css. Use your own image as star.

RTL support.

Touch support.

Try Rater JS Demo →

Installation

npm install rater-js --save

Usage

rater-js can be used with amd, commonjs or without any module loader using global scope.

In your html create an element that acts as the placeholder for the widget.

< div id = "rater" > </ div >

Global scope

Directly reference the js from the module

< script src = "node-modules/rater-js/index.js" > </ script >

The widget will be available globally as "raterJs" on the window object.

Just require the module.

var rater = require ( "rater-js" );

Lastly we can use the widget like this:

var myRater = rater({ element : document .querySelector( "#rater" ), rateCallback : function rateCallback ( rating, done ) { myDataService.rate(rate).then( function ( avgRating ) { myRater.setRating(avgRating); myRater.disable(); done(); }, function ( error ) { done(); }); }});

Css will be injected at runtime, but you can override the css to get the look you want.

// change the whole image used as the star . Make sure to set starSize in options if not 16 px . // first image is for the ' off ' mode .star-rating { background : url ( "myStar_off.svg" ) ; } // add style for ' on ' mode .star-rating .star-value { background : url ( "myStar_on.svg" ) ; }

Configuration

Property Description element HtmlElement. Required. rateCallback Function. Triggered when star i clicked. max Number. Number of stars to show. showToolTip true/false. If set to true, show tooltip when hover the stars. starSize Number. Width and height of the star image. disableText Text to show when disabled. ratingText Text to show when hover over stars. Text {rating} {maxRating}. isBusyText Displayed while user is rating but done not called yet. readOnly true/false. If set to true, will disable the rater. step Number. Set a precision between 0 and 1 for the rating. reverse true/false. If set to true, the ratings will be reversed.