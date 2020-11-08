rater-js is a star rating widget for the browser.
npm install rater-js --save
rater-js can be used with amd, commonjs or without any module loader using global scope.
In your html create an element that acts as the placeholder for the widget.
<div id="rater"></div>
Directly reference the js from the module
<!--Add js before end body tag-->
<script src="node-modules/rater-js/index.js"></script>
The widget will be available globally as "raterJs" on the window object.
Just require the module.
var rater = require("rater-js");
Lastly we can use the widget like this:
var myRater = rater({element: document.querySelector("#rater"), rateCallback: function rateCallback(rating, done) {
//make async call to server however you want
//in this example we have a 'service' that rate and returns the average rating
myDataService.rate(rate).then(function(avgRating) {
//update the avarage rating with the one we get from the server
myRater.setRating(avgRating);
//we could disable the rater to prevent another rating
//if we dont want the user to be able to change their mind
myRater.disable();
//dont forget to call done
done();
}, function(error) {
//handle the error
//dont forget to call done
done();
});
}});
Css will be injected at runtime, but you can override the css to get the look you want.
//change the whole image used as the star. Make sure to set starSize in options if not 16px.
//first image is for the 'off' mode
.star-rating {
background: url("myStar_off.svg") !important;
}
//add style for 'on' mode
.star-rating .star-value{
background: url("myStar_on.svg") !important;
}
|Property
|Description
|element
|HtmlElement. Required.
|rateCallback
|Function. Triggered when star i clicked.
|max
|Number. Number of stars to show.
|showToolTip
|true/false. If set to true, show tooltip when hover the stars.
|starSize
|Number. Width and height of the star image.
|disableText
|Text to show when disabled.
|ratingText
|Text to show when hover over stars. Text {rating} {maxRating}.
|isBusyText
|Displayed while user is rating but done not called yet.
|readOnly
|true/false. If set to true, will disable the rater.
|step
|Number. Set a precision between 0 and 1 for the rating.
|reverse
|true/false. If set to true, the ratings will be reversed.
disable(): //Disable the widget
enable(): //Enable the widget
setRating(rating:number): //Set the rating
getRating(): //Get the average rating
dispose(); //Removes event handlers
clear(); //Clears the rating
element; //Get the element used by rater js