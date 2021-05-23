rater

A highly customizable rating widget that supports images, utf8 glyphs and other html elements!

Simple usage

Depends on jQuery

var options = { max_value : 10 , step_size : 0.5 , initial_value : 0 , selected_symbol_type : 'utf8_star' , cursor : 'default' , readonly : false , change_once : false , ajax_method : 'POST' , url : 'http://localhost/test.php' , additional_data : {} } $( ".rating" ).rate(options);

The data-rate-value attribute is optional. The value will fallback to the initial value in the settings and to 0 if not provided.

< div class = "rating" data-rate-value = 6 > </ div >

Useful methods

$( ".rating" ).rate( "getValue" ); $( ".rating" ).rate( "setValue" ); $( ".rating" ).rate( "increment" ); $( ".rating" ).rate( "decrement" ); $( ".rating" ).rate( "getElement" , layer_name, element_index); $( ".rating" ).rate( "getLayers" ); $( ".rating" ).rate( "setFace" , value, face); $( ".rating" ).rate( "removeFace" , value); $( ".rate2" ).rate( "setAdditionalData" , { id : 42 }); $( ".rate2" ).rate( "getAdditionalData" );

Useful events

$( ".rating" ).on( "change" , function ( ev, data ) { console .log(data.from, data.to); }); $( ".rate2" ).on( "updateSuccess" , function ( ev, data ) { console .log( "This is a custom success event" ); }); $( ".rate2" ).on( "updateError" , function ( ev, jxhr, msg, err ) { console .log( "This is a custom error event" ); });

Deleting