Rate limiter for Node.js backed by Redis.
NOTE: Promise version available at async-ratelimiter.
v3.4.1 - #55 by @barwin - Remove splice operation.
v3.3.1 - #51 - Remove tidy option as it's always true.
v3.3.0 - #47 by @penghap - Add tidy option to clean old records upon saving new records. Drop support in node 4.
v3.2.0 - #44 by @xdmnl - Return accurate reset time for each limited call.
v3.1.0 - #40 by @ronjouch - Add reset milliseconds to the result object.
v3.0.2 - #33 by @promag - Use sorted set to limit with moving window.
v2.2.0 - #30 by @kp96 - Race condition when using
async.times.
v2.1.3 - #22 by @coderhaoxin - Dev dependencies versions bump.
v2.1.2 - #17 by @waleedsamy - Add Travis CI support.
v2.1.1 - #13 by @kwizzn - Fixes out-of-sync TTLs after running decr().
v2.1.0 - #12 by @luin - Adding support for ioredis.
v2.0.1 - #9 by @ruimarinho - Update redis commands to use array notation.
v2.0.0 - API CHANGE - Change
remaining to include current call instead of decreasing it. Decreasing caused an off-by-one problem and caller could not distinguish between last legit call and a rejected call.
$ npm install ratelimiter
Example Connect middleware implementation limiting against a
user._id:
var id = req.user._id;
var limit = new Limiter({ id: id, db: db });
limit.get(function(err, limit){
if (err) return next(err);
res.set('X-RateLimit-Limit', limit.total);
res.set('X-RateLimit-Remaining', limit.remaining - 1);
res.set('X-RateLimit-Reset', limit.reset);
// all good
debug('remaining %s/%s %s', limit.remaining - 1, limit.total, id);
if (limit.remaining) return next();
// not good
var delta = (limit.reset * 1000) - Date.now() | 0;
var after = limit.reset - (Date.now() / 1000) | 0;
res.set('Retry-After', after);
res.send(429, 'Rate limit exceeded, retry in ' + ms(delta, { long: true }));
});
total -
max value
remaining - number of calls left in current
duration without decreasing current
get
reset - time since epoch in seconds at which the rate limiting period will end (or already ended)
resetMs - time since epoch in milliseconds at which the rate limiting period will end (or already ended)
id - the identifier to limit against (typically a user id)
db - redis connection instance
max - max requests within
duration [2500]
duration - of limit in milliseconds [3600000]
MIT