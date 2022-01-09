rate-limiter-flexible counts and limits number of actions by key and protects from DDoS and brute force attacks at any scale.
It works with Redis, process Memory, Cluster or PM2, Memcached, MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL and allows to control requests rate in single process or distributed environment.
Atomic increments. All operations in memory or distributed environment use atomic increments against race conditions.
Traffic bursts. Replace Token Bucket with BurstyRateLimiter
Fast. Average request takes
0.7ms in Cluster and
2.5ms in Distributed application. See benchmarks.
Flexible. Combine limiters, block key for some duration, delay actions, manage failover with insurance options, configure smart key blocking in memory and many others.
Ready for growth. It provides unified API for all limiters. Whenever your application grows, it is ready. Prepare your limiters in minutes.
Friendly. No matter which node package you prefer:
redis or
ioredis,
sequelize/
typeorm or
knex,
memcached, native driver or
mongoose. It works with all of them.
In memory blocks. Avoid extra requests to store with inmemoryBlockOnConsumed.
Deno compatible See this example
It uses fixed window as it is much faster than rolling window. See comparative benchmarks with other libraries here
npm i --save rate-limiter-flexible
yarn add rate-limiter-flexible
const opts = {
points: 6, // 6 points
duration: 1, // Per second
};
const rateLimiter = new RateLimiterMemory(opts);
rateLimiter.consume(remoteAddress, 2) // consume 2 points
.then((rateLimiterRes) => {
// 2 points consumed
})
.catch((rateLimiterRes) => {
// Not enough points to consume
});
Both Promise resolve and reject return object of
RateLimiterRes class if there is no any error.
Object attributes:
RateLimiterRes = {
msBeforeNext: 250, // Number of milliseconds before next action can be done
remainingPoints: 0, // Number of remaining points in current duration
consumedPoints: 5, // Number of consumed points in current duration
isFirstInDuration: false, // action is first in current duration
}
You may want to set next HTTP headers to response:
const headers = {
"Retry-After": rateLimiterRes.msBeforeNext / 1000,
"X-RateLimit-Limit": opts.points,
"X-RateLimit-Remaining": rateLimiterRes.remainingPoints,
"X-RateLimit-Reset": new Date(Date.now() + rateLimiterRes.msBeforeNext)
}
get,
set,
block,
delete,
penalty and
reward methods
Some copy/paste examples on Wiki:
See releases for detailed changelog.
points
Default: 4
Maximum number of points can be consumed over duration
duration
Default: 1
Number of seconds before consumed points are reset.
Never reset points, if
duration is set to 0.
storeClient
Required for store limiters
Have to be
redis,
ioredis,
memcached,
mongodb,
pg,
mysql2,
mysql or any other related pool or connection.
knex, if you use it.
Smooth out traffic picks:
Specific:
Read detailed description on Wiki.
RateLimiterRes or
null.
secDuration seconds.
Average latency during test pure NodeJS endpoint in cluster of 4 workers with everything set up on one server.
1000 concurrent clients with maximum 2000 requests per sec during 30 seconds.
1. Memory 0.34 ms
2. Cluster 0.69 ms
3. Redis 2.45 ms
4. Memcached 3.89 ms
5. Mongo 4.75 ms
500 concurrent clients with maximum 1000 req per sec during 30 seconds
6. PostgreSQL 7.48 ms (with connection pool max 100)
7. MySQL 14.59 ms (with connection pool 100)
Note, you can speed up limiters with inmemoryBlockOnConsumed option.
Appreciated, feel free!
Make sure you've launched
npm run eslint before creating PR, all errors have to be fixed.
You can try to run
npm run eslint-fix to fix some issues.
Any new limiter with storage have to be extended from
RateLimiterStoreAbstract.
It has to implement 4 methods:
_getRateLimiterRes parses raw data from store to
RateLimiterRes object.
_upsert must be atomic. it inserts or updates value by key and returns raw data. it must support
forceExpire mode
to overwrite key expiration time.
_get returns raw data by key or
null if there is no key.
_delete deletes all key related data and returns
true on deleted,
false if key is not found.
All other methods depends on store. See
RateLimiterRedis or
RateLimiterPostgres for example.
Note: all changes should be covered by tests.