authSource : string -- db name against which authenticate use. If not set db name from uri will be taken.

expireTimeMs: integer -- time period, in milliseconds, after which record will be reset (deleted). Defaults to 60 * 1000 . Notice that current implementation uses on mongodb ttl indexes - background task that removes expired documents runs every 60 seconds. As a result, documents may remain in a collection during the period between the expiration of the document and the running of the background task. See mongodb ttl indexes doc for more information.