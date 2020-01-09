Raspi Serial is part of the Raspi.js suite that provides access to UART ports, either the built-in port or a USB add-on port.
Detailed instructions for getting a Raspberry Pi ready for NodeBots, including how to install Node.js, can be found in the wiki
First, be sure that you have installed raspi.
Install with npm:
npm install raspi-serial
Note: this project is written in TypeScript and includes type definitions in the package.json file. This means that if you want to use it from TypeScript, you don't need to install a separate @types module.
If you are not running a Raspberry Pi without WiFi:
All older versions of the Raspberry Pi enable a TTY console over serial, meaning that you can use the
screen command on *NIX computers to log in to the Raspberry Pi over serial. This can get in the way of using the serial port for robotics, however. To disable TTY over serial, do the following:
sudo raspi-config to start the Raspberry Pi configuration utility
5 Interface Options
P6 Serial Options
No when asked
Would you like a login shell to be accessible over serial?
Yes when asked
Would you like the serial port hardware to be enabled?
OK
Finish and select
Yes to reboot when prompted
WARNING: If you are running a Raspberry Pi with WiFi:
The Bluetooth module on these Raspberry Pis is controlled using the serial port, meaning it cannot be used directly while also using Bluetooth. Using this module with the default serial port will disable bluetooth!
For an in-depth discussion on why and how to work around it, read https://raspberrypi.stackexchange.com/questions/45570/how-do-i-make-serial-work-on-the-raspberry-pi3.
In TypeScript/ES6:
import { init } from 'raspi';
import { Serial } from 'raspi-serial';
init(() => {
var serial = new Serial();
serial.open(() => {
serial.on('data', (data) => {
process.stdout.write(data);
});
serial.write('Hello from raspi-serial');
});
});
In JavaScript:
const raspi = require('raspi');
const Serial = require('raspi-serial').Serial;
raspi.init(() => {
var serial = new Serial();
serial.open(() => {
serial.on('data', (data) => {
process.stdout.write(data);
});
serial.write('Hello from raspi-serial');
});
});
|Constant
|Description
|DEFAULT_PORT
|The port ID of the default serial port, equals `"/dev/ttyAMA0"`
|PARITY_NONE
|Use no parity, one of five possible values for the
parity property in the constructor options
|PARITY_EVEN
|Use even parity, one of five possible values for the
parity property in the constructor options
|PARITY_ODD
|Use odd parity, one of five possible values for the
parity property in the constructor options
|PARITY_MARK
|Use mark parity, one of five possible values for the
parity property in the constructor options
|PARITY_SPACE
|Use space parity, one of five possible values for the
parity property in the constructor options
|module
|An easily consumable object for indirectly passing this module around. Intended specifically for use by Core IO (details coming soon)
|Function
Instantiates a new Serial instance with the given options, defaulting to the built-in UART port. Check the wiring information wiki for more information.
Note: the port is not automatically opened.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|options (optional)
|Object
|The configuration options.
|
The serial port tied to this instance
Type: String
The baud rate tied to this instance
Type: Number
The number of data bits tied to this instance
Type: Number
The number of stop bits tied to this instance
Type: Number
The parity tied to this instance
Type: One of
PARITY_NONE,
PARITY_EVEN,
PARITY_ODD,
PARITY_MARK, or
PARITY_SPACE
Open the port.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|cb (optional)
|Function
|The callback to call once opening is complete
|No arguments
Returns: None
Close the port.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|cb (optional)
|Function
|The callback to call once closing is complete
|
Returns: None
Write the given data to the serial port.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|data
|Buffer | String
|The data to write to the port
|cb (optional)
|Function
|The callback to call once writing is complete
|No arguments
Returns: None
Flushes the serial port.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|cb (optional)
|Function
|The callback to call once writing is complete
|
Returns: None
Fired whenever data is received on the serial port.
Callback Arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|data
|Buffer
|The data read from the serial port.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Bryan Hughes bryan@nebri.us
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.