rb

raspi-board

by Bryan Hughes
7.4.0 (see all)

Machine-digestible pin information for the Raspberry Pi

Documentation
Downloads/wk

148

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Raspi Board

Raspi Board provides pin mapping functionality for the various Raspberry Pi models. This module is meant to be run on a physical Raspberry Pi only, and maps pins for the specific board it is being run on.

If you have a bug report, feature request, or wish to contribute code, please be sure to check out the Raspi IO Contributing Guide.

System Requirements

  • Raspberry Pi Model B Rev 1 or newer (sorry Model A users), except compute modules.
  • Raspbian Jessie or newer
  • Node 6.0.0 or newer

Detailed instructions for getting a Raspberry Pi ready for NodeBots, including how to install Node.js, can be found in the wiki

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install raspi-board

Note: this project is written in TypeScript and includes type definitions in the package.json file. This means that if you want to use it from TypeScript, you don't need to install a separate @types module.

Example

const board = require('raspi-board');

// Prints 14
console.log(board.getPinNumber('SCLK0'));

Pin Naming

The pins on the Raspberry Pi are a little complicated. There are multiple headers on some Raspberry Pis with extra pins, and the pin numbers are not consistent between Raspberry Pi board versions.

To help make it easier, you can specify pins in three ways. The first is to specify the pin by function, e.g. 'GPIO18'. The second way is to specify by pin number, which is specified in the form "P[header]-[pin]", e.g. 'P1-7'. The final way is specify the Wiring Pi virtual pin number, e.g. 7. If you specify a number instead of a string, it is assumed to be a Wiring Pi number.

Be sure to read the full list of pins on the supported models of the Raspberry Pi.

API

Module Constants

Constant Description
VERSION_1_MODEL_A Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model A. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_1_MODEL_B_REV_1 Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model B Rev 1. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_1_MODEL_B_REV_2 Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model B Rev 1. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_1_MODEL_A_PLUS Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model A+. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_1_MODEL_B_PLUS Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model B+. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_1_MODEL_ZERO Constant representing the Raspberry Pi Zero. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_1_MODEL_ZERO_W Constant representing the Raspberry Pi Zero W. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_2_MODEL_B Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 2 Model B. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_3_MODEL_B Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_3_MODEL_B_PLUS Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_3_MODEL_A_PLUS Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_4_MODEL_B Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_400 Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 400. Returned from getBoardRevision()
VERSION_UNKNOWN Constant representing an unknown or unsupported version of the Raspberry Pi. Returned from getBoardRevision()
module An easily consumable object for indirectly passing this module around. Intended specifically for use by Core IO (details coming soon)
Property Description
getPins Alias of the getPins method
getPinNumber Alias of the getPinNumber method
getGpioNumber Alias of the getGpioNumber method

getBoardRevision()

Gets the board revision.

Arguments: None.

Returns: A constant representing the board version, one of VERSION_1_MODEL_A, VERSION_1_MODEL_B_REV_1, VERSION_1_MODEL_B_REV_2, VERSION_1_MODEL_B_PLUS, VERSION_1_MODEL_A_PLUS, VERSION_1_MODEL_ZERO, VERSION_1_MODEL_ZERO_W, VERSION_2_MODEL_B, VERSION_3_MODEL_B, VERSION_3_MODEL_B_PLUS, VERSION_3_MODEL_A_PLUS, VERSION_4_MODEL_B, VERSION_UNKNOWN

getPins()

Gets a list of all pins for the device it's running on.

Arguments: None.

Returns: An array of pin entry objects structured such that the array index is the Wiring Pi pin number, each with the following structure:

Property Type Description
pins Array An array of all the pin names for pin, e.g. ['GPIO21', 'SCLK1', 'P1-40']
peripherals Array An array of all the peripherals supported on the pin, and may contain any combination of 'gpio', 'pwm', 'i2c', 'uart', or 'spi'
gpio number The GPIO number for the pin, e.g. `4` for `GPIO4`. This method works regardless of pinMode

getPinNumber(pin)

Normalizes a pin name to a Wiring Pi pin number. This method accounts for the differences between board revisions by checking which Raspberry Pi the code is running on.

Arguments:

Argument Type Description
pin String | Number The pin name/number to normalize. If a number is passed in, it is assumed to be the Wiring Pi pin number

Returns: A number representing the Wiring Pi pin number, or null if an invalid pin name was passed in.

getGpioNumber(pin)

Normalizes a pin name to a GPIO pin number, e.g. TXD0/GPIO14 returns 14. This method accounts for the differences between board revisions by checking which Raspberry Pi the code is running on.

Arguments:

Argument Type Description
pin String | Number The pin name/number to normalize. If a number is passed in, it is assumed to be the Wiring Pi pin number

Returns: A number representing the GPIO pin number, or null if an invalid pin name was passed in.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Bryan Hughes bryan@nebri.us

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

