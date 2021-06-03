Property Description getPins Alias of the getPins method getPinNumber Alias of the getPinNumber method getGpioNumber Alias of the getGpioNumber method getBoardRevision() Gets the board revision. Arguments: None. Returns: A constant representing the board version, one of VERSION_1_MODEL_A , VERSION_1_MODEL_B_REV_1 , VERSION_1_MODEL_B_REV_2 , VERSION_1_MODEL_B_PLUS , VERSION_1_MODEL_A_PLUS , VERSION_1_MODEL_ZERO , VERSION_1_MODEL_ZERO_W , VERSION_2_MODEL_B , VERSION_3_MODEL_B , VERSION_3_MODEL_B_PLUS , VERSION_3_MODEL_A_PLUS , VERSION_4_MODEL_B , VERSION_UNKNOWN getPins() Gets a list of all pins for the device it's running on. Arguments: None. Returns: An array of pin entry objects structured such that the array index is the Wiring Pi pin number, each with the following structure: Property Type Description pins Array An array of all the pin names for pin, e.g. ['GPIO21', 'SCLK1', 'P1-40'] peripherals Array An array of all the peripherals supported on the pin, and may contain any combination of 'gpio' , 'pwm' , 'i2c' , 'uart' , or 'spi' gpio number The GPIO number for the pin, e.g. `4` for `GPIO4`. This method works regardless of pinMode getPinNumber(pin) Normalizes a pin name to a Wiring Pi pin number. This method accounts for the differences between board revisions by checking which Raspberry Pi the code is running on. Arguments: Argument Type Description pin String | Number The pin name/number to normalize. If a number is passed in, it is assumed to be the Wiring Pi pin number Returns: A number representing the Wiring Pi pin number, or null if an invalid pin name was passed in. getGpioNumber(pin) Normalizes a pin name to a GPIO pin number, e.g. TXD0 / GPIO14 returns 14 . This method accounts for the differences between board revisions by checking which Raspberry Pi the code is running on. Arguments: Argument Type Description pin String | Number The pin name/number to normalize. If a number is passed in, it is assumed to be the Wiring Pi pin number Returns: A number representing the GPIO pin number, or null if an invalid pin name was passed in. License The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Bryan Hughes bryan@nebri.us Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.