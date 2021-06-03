Raspi Board provides pin mapping functionality for the various Raspberry Pi models. This module is meant to be run on a physical Raspberry Pi only, and maps pins for the specific board it is being run on.
If you have a bug report, feature request, or wish to contribute code, please be sure to check out the Raspi IO Contributing Guide.
Detailed instructions for getting a Raspberry Pi ready for NodeBots, including how to install Node.js, can be found in the wiki
Install with npm:
npm install raspi-board
Note: this project is written in TypeScript and includes type definitions in the package.json file. This means that if you want to use it from TypeScript, you don't need to install a separate @types module.
const board = require('raspi-board');
// Prints 14
console.log(board.getPinNumber('SCLK0'));
The pins on the Raspberry Pi are a little complicated. There are multiple headers on some Raspberry Pis with extra pins, and the pin numbers are not consistent between Raspberry Pi board versions.
To help make it easier, you can specify pins in three ways. The first is to specify the pin by function, e.g.
'GPIO18'. The second way is to specify by pin number, which is specified in the form "P[header]-[pin]", e.g.
'P1-7'. The final way is specify the Wiring Pi virtual pin number, e.g.
7. If you specify a number instead of a string, it is assumed to be a Wiring Pi number.
Be sure to read the full list of pins on the supported models of the Raspberry Pi.
|Constant
|Description
|VERSION_1_MODEL_A
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model A. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_1_MODEL_B_REV_1
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model B Rev 1. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_1_MODEL_B_REV_2
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model B Rev 1. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_1_MODEL_A_PLUS
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model A+. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_1_MODEL_B_PLUS
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 1 Model B+. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_1_MODEL_ZERO
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi Zero. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_1_MODEL_ZERO_W
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi Zero W. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_2_MODEL_B
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 2 Model B. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_3_MODEL_B
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_3_MODEL_B_PLUS
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_3_MODEL_A_PLUS
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_4_MODEL_B
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_400
|Constant representing the Raspberry Pi 400. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|VERSION_UNKNOWN
|Constant representing an unknown or unsupported version of the Raspberry Pi. Returned from
getBoardRevision()
|module
|An easily consumable object for indirectly passing this module around. Intended specifically for use by Core IO (details coming soon)
getBoardRevision()
Gets the board revision.
Arguments: None.
Returns: A constant representing the board version, one of
getPins()
Gets a list of all pins for the device it's running on.
Arguments: None.
Returns: An array of pin entry objects structured such that the array index is the Wiring Pi pin number, each with the following structure:
getPinNumber(pin)
Normalizes a pin name to a Wiring Pi pin number. This method accounts for the differences between board revisions by checking which Raspberry Pi the code is running on.
Arguments:
Returns: A number representing the Wiring Pi pin number, or null if an invalid pin name was passed in.
getGpioNumber(pin)
Normalizes a pin name to a GPIO pin number, e.g.
Arguments:
Returns: A number representing the GPIO pin number, or null if an invalid pin name was passed in.
License
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Bryan Hughes bryan@nebri.us
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.