ras

rasper

by Carlos Patoilo
0.2.10 (see all)

Node.js parse argument options make ease.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Rasper - Node.js parse argument options make ease.

Node.js parse argument options make ease.

Travis Status AppVeyor Status Codacy Status Dependencies Status Version Status Download Status Gitter Chat

Why it's awesome

Rasper transforms command arguments into an easy-to-use formatted object. Flags will be converted into key-value. If there is define flag without value the result will be assumed to be true. Boolean-looking arguments always will be returned as booleans. Numeric-looking arguments always will be returned as numbers. _ contains all arguments that didn't have an flag associated.

Getting Started

Install with npm

$ npm install rasper

Install with Yarn

$ yarn add rasper

Run with npx (without installing)

$ npx rasper

Usage

// cli.js
const argv = require('rasper')
console.dir(argv)

// console
$ pwa-installer dist/**/*.html -f 3 -n -o 4 foo bar baz --manifest --config=pwa.config.js 2 4 -f=99
{
  _: [ 'dist/**/*.html', 'foo', 'bar', 'baz', 2, 4 ],
  n: true,
  o: 4,
  manifest: true,
  config: 'pwa.config.js',
  f: 99
}

Note: If you don't provide an argument process.argv.slice(1) is defined by default.

Contributing

Want to contribute? Follow these recommendations.

License

Designed with ♥ by CJ Patoilo. Licensed under the MIT License.

