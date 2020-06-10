Node.js parse argument options make ease.
Rasper transforms command arguments into an easy-to-use formatted object. Flags will be converted into key-value. If there is define flag without value the result will be assumed to be true. Boolean-looking arguments always will be returned as booleans. Numeric-looking arguments always will be returned as numbers.
_ contains all arguments that didn't have an flag associated.
Install with npm
$ npm install rasper
Install with Yarn
$ yarn add rasper
Run with npx (without installing)
$ npx rasper
// cli.js
const argv = require('rasper')
console.dir(argv)
// console
$ pwa-installer dist/**/*.html -f 3 -n -o 4 foo bar baz --manifest --config=pwa.config.js 2 4 -f=99
{
_: [ 'dist/**/*.html', 'foo', 'bar', 'baz', 2, 4 ],
n: true,
o: 4,
manifest: true,
config: 'pwa.config.js',
f: 99
}
Note: If you don't provide an argument
process.argv.slice(1) is defined by default.
Want to contribute? Follow these recommendations.
Designed with ♥ by CJ Patoilo. Licensed under the MIT License.