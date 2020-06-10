Node.js parse argument options make ease.

Why it's awesome

Rasper transforms command arguments into an easy-to-use formatted object. Flags will be converted into key-value. If there is define flag without value the result will be assumed to be true. Boolean-looking arguments always will be returned as booleans. Numeric-looking arguments always will be returned as numbers. _ contains all arguments that didn't have an flag associated.

Getting Started

Install with npm

npm install rasper

Install with Yarn

$ yarn add rasper

Run with npx (without installing)

npx rasper

Usage

// cli.js const argv = require('rasper') console.dir(argv) // console $ pwa-installer dist/**/*.html -f 3 -n -o 4 foo bar baz --manifest --config=pwa.config.js 2 4 -f=99 { _: [ 'dist/**/*.html' , 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , 2 , 4 ], n: true , o: 4 , manifest: true , config: 'pwa.config.js' , f: 99 }

Note: If you don't provide an argument process.argv.slice(1) is defined by default.

Contributing

Want to contribute? Follow these recommendations.

License

Designed with ♥ by CJ Patoilo. Licensed under the MIT License.