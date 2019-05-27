We recommend you use Rasa X instead.
This is a tool to edit your training examples for rasa NLU Use the online version or install with npm
$ npm i -g rasa-nlu-trainer (you'll need nodejs and npm for this)
$ rasa-nlu-trainer in your working directory
this will open the editor in your browser
--source -s path to the training file (by default it will be searched recursively in the current directory)
--port -p the web app will run here (randomly selected by default)
$ npm install
$ npm start
$ npm run build
$ npm link
from here, the
$ rasa-nlu-trainer command will start the development version
run
$ npm run build again to update the build
run
$ npm unlink && npm i -g rasa-nlu-trainer to use the npm version again
This project was bootstrapped with Create React App.