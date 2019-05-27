We recommend you use Rasa X instead.

This is a tool to edit your training examples for rasa NLU Use the online version or install with npm

installation

$ npm i -g rasa-nlu-trainer (you'll need nodejs and npm for this)

launch

$ rasa-nlu-trainer in your working directory

this will open the editor in your browser

options

--source -s path to the training file (by default it will be searched recursively in the current directory)

--port -p the web app will run here (randomly selected by default)

development

git clone this repo

$ npm install

$ npm start

using the development build locally

$ npm run build

$ npm link

from here, the $ rasa-nlu-trainer command will start the development version

run $ npm run build again to update the build

run $ npm unlink && npm i -g rasa-nlu-trainer to use the npm version again

This project was bootstrapped with Create React App.