rasa-nlu-trainer

by RasaHQ
0.2.7 (see all)

DEPRECATED: We recommend using Rasa X https://rasa.com/docs/rasa-x/ for managing NLU data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

deprecated: rasa-nlu-trainer

We recommend you use Rasa X instead.

This is a tool to edit your training examples for rasa NLU Use the online version or install with npm

installation

$ npm i -g rasa-nlu-trainer (you'll need nodejs and npm for this)

launch

$ rasa-nlu-trainer in your working directory

this will open the editor in your browser

options

  • --source -s path to the training file (by default it will be searched recursively in the current directory)
  • --port -p the web app will run here (randomly selected by default)

development

  • git clone this repo
  • $ npm install
  • $ npm start

using the development build locally

  • $ npm run build
  • $ npm link

from here, the $ rasa-nlu-trainer command will start the development version

run $ npm run build again to update the build

run $ npm unlink && npm i -g rasa-nlu-trainer to use the npm version again

This project was bootstrapped with Create React App.

