rapnc

by thx
0.1.0 (see all)

Web接口管理工具，开源免费，接口自动化，MOCK数据自动生成，自动化测试，企业级管理。阿里妈妈MUX团队出品！阿里巴巴都在用！1000+公司的选择！RAP2已发布请移步至https://github.com/thx/rap2-delos

Overview

Categories

Readme

RAP

阿里妈妈 THX 团队新项目 GoGoCode：https://github.com/thx/gogocode 给批量修改项目代码减轻痛苦！

该项目已暂停维护，请移步至RAP2

This project is deprecated, please move to RAP2

What is RAP?

RAP is a web tool that allows web applcation developers to rapidly define and document web APIs that are used in typical RESTful-API based web applications. RAP can also be used to generate API mock data and run API services to enable front-end developers in writing and testing their front-end code that makes consumpiont of the predefined web API loaded with mock data, hence reducing the dependency from the backend development work. Meanwhile, backend developers can implement their backend code according to the defintion of API on their own pace to meet the quality and timeline requirements. With RAP, you can really do more with less.

RAP通过GUI工具帮助WEB工程师更高效的管理接口文档，同时通过分析接口结构自动生成Mock数据、校验真实接口的正确性，使接口文档成为开发流程中的强依赖。有了结构化的API数据，RAP可以做的更多，而我们可以避免更多重复劳动。

Why we use RAP?

  • Enterprise-level application: 350+ corporations including Alibaba Group have adopted RAP to manage their important API Docs and development effort!
  • Fast and responsive technical support with continuous update. Go to issues list to find out how active the community is!
  • Free and open source: freedom is in your hand!

为什么我们信赖RAP？

  • 企业级应用，包括阿里集团在内得350多个企业都在使用RAP管理重要的接口文档。
  • 快速高效的技术支持，持续的更新，去Issues看一看就知道有多热闹。
  • 免费、开源，一切尽在掌握中！

如何使用RAP

  1. 直接访问由作者维护的rapapi.org
  2. 自己部署一个RAP服务器，参考最新Release部分

快速上手 quick guide

分支说明

  • master: 最新代码会在master，所以master是最新的，但是不保证稳定。且有一些公司自用的东西，所以提交记录可以参考，但不能直接使用master分支。
  • release：是相对稳定的最新代码分支，也是RAP对外打包的分支
  • 其它分支：根据开发需要，大的版本会以版本号为分支名，打一些临时分支。

最新Release

Architecture

  • Frontend: Velocity + jQuery + qUnit
  • Backend: Hibernate5 + Spring4 + Struts2
  • Data Store: MySQL5 + Redis3
  • Deployment: Tomcat + Docker
  • CI: Travis

订阅RAP更新?

为了在有新Release、发现重大安全漏洞时能够及时的通知到各位管理员，请关注 订阅帖

About

@version     v0.14.3
@author      @nuysoft @zhangmeng712 @bosn @wangjeaf
@director    @limu @xinglie
@update      Sep. 8th 2016
@dependency  MockJS(@nuysoft)
@license     GPL

Contact

@问题反馈   https://github.com/thx/RAP/issues (推荐)
@旺旺群聊   582755829 (找到小伙伴)
@作者微博   http://weibo.com/bosn (求粉:3  )

Contributors List 贡献者

belerweb, xinglie, nunnly, x03570227, jokefaker, etc.

Contributors Details

赞助商

其它链接

RAP的客户

  • 阿里巴巴集团
  • 蚂蚁金服
  • Boss直聘
  • 苏州白鸽云信息技术有限公司
  • 厦门优优汇联信息科技有限公司
  • 杭州匠人网络科技有限公司
  • 深圳润民科技有限公司
  • 南京爱动信息技术有限公司
  • 智能云科信息科技有限公司

您也在使用RAP?请 在这里 更新您的公司.

