Custom element for Open-API to PDF generation
Check out the usage and examples
We recommend
yarn over
npm as we use yarn resolutions to keep the bundle size smaller. As of this writing this feature is not supported in npm natively
# Clone / Download the project then
yarn install
# build will generate rapidoc-min.js, this is the only file you will need.
# use it in the script tag of your html <script type="text/javascript" src="rapidoc-min.js"></script></body>
yarn build
# for developement use yarn serve (this will start an webserver at port 8080, then navigate to localhost:8080)
yarn serve
# alternative to yarn serve: (this will start an webserver at port 8080 listening to all adapters)
yarn serve-everyone