RapiPDF

Custom element for Open-API to PDF generation

Features

Supports Swagger 2.0 and OpenAPI 3.0

Generate PDF using Web-Component

Works with any framework or with no framework

Plenty of customizing options, including selection of brand colors

Supported on Chrome, FireFox and Safari. (Not yet tested on Edge)

Documentation

Check out the usage and examples

Build Process

We recommend yarn over npm as we use yarn resolutions to keep the bundle size smaller. As of this writing this feature is not supported in npm natively