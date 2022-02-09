openbase logo
rap

rapidoc

by Mrinmoy
9.1.3

RapiDoc - Custom-Element for OpenAPI Spec

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

867

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

76

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

MrinDoc logo

RapiDoc

Custom Element for Open-API spec viewing

Features

  • Supports Swagger 2.0, OpenAPI 3.x.x
  • Works with any framework or with no framework
  • Allows making API calls
  • Better Usability,
    • all Models and Examples are expanded by default, eliminates the need to click and reveal.
    • Request fields are pre-populated with sample data
    • Takes only one click to make an API call
    • Request and response can be placed side-by-side for easy comparison
  • Branding and Personalization features makes it easy to follow any style guide
    • Comes with 2 Themes (Dark and Light)
    • Replace default logo with yours
    • Typography, allows changing fonts
    • Allows changing text-color, button-color, header-color and color of other UI elements
  • Plenty of customization options
    • Add external contents at the top and bottom of the document, you may add images, link, text, forms etc
    • Allows disabling API calling feature
    • Hide the header, so the user can't load any other OpenAPI Spec
    • Hide Authentication and provide your own pre-generated api-key
    • Embed it inside another HTML document
    • Use it inside another framework (react, vue, angular, lit-element)
    • Use JavaScript to change its attributes, and it will react to those changes
    • Style the element with standard css (change padding, position, border, margin )
  • Lightweight and fast
  • Load local json spec from the disk
  • Supported on Chrome, FireFox and Safari. (Not yet tested on Edge)

Documentation

Check out the usage and demos

Examples

Examples and Test cases

Build Process

# Clone / Download the project then
npm install

# build will generate rapidoc-min.js, this is the only file you will need.
# use it in the script tag of your html <script type="text/javascript" src="rapidoc-min.js"></script></body>
npm run build 

# for developement use yarn serve (this will start an webserver at port 8080, then navigate to localhost:8080) 
npm run serve

Contribution

