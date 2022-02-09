RapiDoc
Custom Element for Open-API spec viewing
Features
- Supports Swagger 2.0, OpenAPI 3.x.x
- Works with any framework or with no framework
- Allows making API calls
- Better Usability,
- all Models and Examples are expanded by default, eliminates the need to click and reveal.
- Request fields are pre-populated with sample data
- Takes only one click to make an API call
- Request and response can be placed side-by-side for easy comparison
- Branding and Personalization features makes it easy to follow any style guide
- Comes with 2 Themes (Dark and Light)
- Replace default logo with yours
- Typography, allows changing fonts
- Allows changing text-color, button-color, header-color and color of other UI elements
- Plenty of customization options
- Add external contents at the top and bottom of the document, you may add images, link, text, forms etc
- Allows disabling API calling feature
- Hide the header, so the user can't load any other OpenAPI Spec
- Hide Authentication and provide your own pre-generated api-key
- Embed it inside another HTML document
- Use it inside another framework (react, vue, angular, lit-element)
- Use JavaScript to change its attributes, and it will react to those changes
- Style the element with standard css (change padding, position, border, margin )
- Lightweight and fast
- Load local json spec from the disk
- Supported on Chrome, FireFox and Safari. (Not yet tested on Edge)
Documentation
Check out the usage and demos
Examples
Examples and Test cases
Build Process
npm install
npm run build
npm run serve
Contribution