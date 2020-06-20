Visit the library website for more information:
http://raphaeljs.com https://dmitrybaranovskiy.github.io/raphael/
You need to have NPM installed to build the library.
git clone https://github.com/DmitryBaranovskiy/raphael.git
yarn install --frozen-lockfile
yarn build-all
To run tests you need to run
npx bower install open
dev/test/index.html in your browser, there's no automated way right now.
All files are UMD compliant.
You can use:
raphael.min.js (includes
eve and it's minified)
raphael.js (includes
eve and it's not minified)
raphael.no-deps.js (doesn't include
eve it's not minified)
raphael.no-deps.min.js (doesn't include
eve it's minified)
Check Raphael-boilerplate to see examples of loading.
Raphael can be loaded in a script tag or with AMD:
define([ "path/to/raphael" ], function( Raphael ) {
console.log( Raphael );
});
Versions will be released as we gather and test new PRs. As there are a lot of browsers being supported it might take a while to accept a PR, we will use the feedback from other users too.
You can use the
raphaelTest.html to try things, you need to start a server in the root dir to start testing things there.
Something like running
python -m SimpleHTTPServer in the
raphael directory and hitting
http://localhost:8000/dev/raphaelTest.html with the browser. You should run
npm run start before this can work.
