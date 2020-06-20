Raphaël: Cross-browser vector graphics the easy way

Visit the library website for more information: http://raphaeljs.com https://dmitrybaranovskiy.github.io/raphael/

Quickstart guide

You need to have NPM installed to build the library.

git clone https://github.com/DmitryBaranovskiy/raphael.git

yarn install --frozen-lockfile

yarn build-all

To run tests you need to run npx bower install open dev/test/index.html in your browser, there's no automated way right now.

Dependencies

Distributable

All files are UMD compliant.

You can use:

raphael.min.js (includes eve and it's minified)

(includes and it's minified) raphael.js (includes eve and it's not minified)

(includes and it's not minified) raphael.no-deps.js (doesn't include eve it's not minified)

(doesn't include it's not minified) raphael.no-deps.min.js (doesn't include eve it's minified)

Where to start

Check Raphael-boilerplate to see examples of loading.

Raphael can be loaded in a script tag or with AMD:

define([ "path/to/raphael" ], function ( Raphael ) { console .log( Raphael ); });

Development

Versions will be released as we gather and test new PRs. As there are a lot of browsers being supported it might take a while to accept a PR, we will use the feedback from other users too.

You can use the raphaelTest.html to try things, you need to start a server in the root dir to start testing things there. Something like running python -m SimpleHTTPServer in the raphael directory and hitting http://localhost:8000/dev/raphaelTest.html with the browser. You should run npm run start before this can work.

Collaborators

Related Projects

Books

Copyright and license

Copyright © 2008-2013 Dmitry Baranovskiy ( http://dmitrybaranovskiy.github.io/raphael/ )

Copyright © 2008-2013 Sencha Labs ( http://sencha.com )