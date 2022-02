Rangy

A cross-browser JavaScript range and selection library.

The current version is version 1.3.0.

The latest source code and releases are on GitHub.

Bower

There is now an official Rangy package for Bower with Rangy 1.2 and 1.3 versions, called rangy .

AMD

Rangy 1.3 has AMD support.

NPM

There is an official Rangy module on NPM called rangy .

Documentation

Documentation is in the GitHub wiki.