Codsen

A turbo-monorepo of 119 npm packages 📦📦📦

📚 Documentation

Please visit codsen.com for an overview and full documentation of all packages.

🛠️ Tech stack

yarn — with workspaces

— with workspaces lerna — for version bumping and changelogs

— for version bumping and changelogs turborepo — to run tasks

— to run tasks uvu + c8 — unit test runner and coverage

+ — unit test runner and coverage typescript — for all source code

— for all source code esbuild — to build *.ts into ESM and IIFE

— to build into ESM and IIFE rollup + rollup-plugin-dts — to generate *.d.ts

🐛 Issue Tracker

For bugs, feature requests and so on, use the Issue Tracker.

💼 Licence

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2010-2022 Roy Revelt and other contributors