ran

rangefix

by Ed S
0.2.9 (see all)

Workaround for browser bugs in Range.prototype.getClientRects and Range.prototype.getBoundingClientRect.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

814

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Workaround for browser bugs in Range.prototype.getClientRects and Range.prototype.getBoundingClientRect.

In particular:

  • Chrome <= 54: Selections spanning multiple nodes return rectangles for all the parents of the endContainer. See https://code.google.com/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=324437.
  • Chrome 55: Images get no rectangle when they are wrapped in a node and you select across them.
  • Safari: Similar to the Chrome <= 54 bug, but only triggered near the edge of a block node, or programmatically near an inline node.
  • Firefox: Similar to the Chrome <= 54 bug, but only triggered near the edge of a inline node
  • IE <= 10: Rectangles are incorrectly scaled when using the browser's zoom feature.
  • Chrome: Selection across a space which spans two lines results in a bounding rectangle which doesn't cover all the individual rectangles.
  • Firefox: Selections across a space which spans two lines, and text on the next line results in a bounding rectangle which doesn't cover all the individual rectangles.

There are no known issues in Chrome >= 56, Edge and IE >= 11. In these browsers the library will fall through to native behaviour.

Install

$ npm install rangefix

Usage

CommonJS

var RangeFix = require( 'rangefix' );

AMD

define( [ 'rangefix' ], function ( Rangefix ) {
    // ...
} );

Browser global

<script src="path/to/rangefix.js"></script>

API

Replace instances of Range.prototype.getClientRects/getBoundingClientRect with RangeFix.getClientRects/getBoundingClientRect:

var range = document.getSelection().getRangeAt( 0 );

// Before
var rects = range.getClientRects();
var boundingRect = range.getBoundingClientRect();

// After
var rects = RangeFix.getClientRects( range );
var boundingRect = RangeFix.getBoundingClientRect( range );

Demo

http://edg2s.github.io/rangefix/

