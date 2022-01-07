Workaround for browser bugs in Range.prototype.getClientRects and Range.prototype.getBoundingClientRect.

In particular:

Chrome <= 54: Selections spanning multiple nodes return rectangles for all the parents of the endContainer. See https://code.google.com/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=324437.

Chrome 55: Images get no rectangle when they are wrapped in a node and you select across them.

Safari: Similar to the Chrome <= 54 bug, but only triggered near the edge of a block node, or programmatically near an inline node.

Firefox: Similar to the Chrome <= 54 bug, but only triggered near the edge of a inline node

IE <= 10: Rectangles are incorrectly scaled when using the browser's zoom feature.

Chrome: Selection across a space which spans two lines results in a bounding rectangle which doesn't cover all the individual rectangles.

Firefox: Selections across a space which spans two lines, and text on the next line results in a bounding rectangle which doesn't cover all the individual rectangles.

There are no known issues in Chrome >= 56, Edge and IE >= 11. In these browsers the library will fall through to native behaviour.

Install

$ npm install rangefix

Usage

CommonJS

var RangeFix = require ( 'rangefix' );

AMD

define( [ 'rangefix' ], function ( Rangefix ) { } );

Browser global

< script src = "path/to/rangefix.js" > </ script >

API

Replace instances of Range.prototype.getClientRects / getBoundingClientRect with RangeFix.getClientRects / getBoundingClientRect :

var range = document .getSelection().getRangeAt( 0 ); var rects = range.getClientRects(); var boundingRect = range.getBoundingClientRect(); var rects = RangeFix.getClientRects( range ); var boundingRect = RangeFix.getBoundingClientRect( range );

Demo

http://edg2s.github.io/rangefix/