Workaround for browser bugs in Range.prototype.getClientRects and Range.prototype.getBoundingClientRect.
In particular:
- Chrome <= 54: Selections spanning multiple nodes return rectangles for all the parents of the endContainer. See https://code.google.com/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=324437.
- Chrome 55: Images get no rectangle when they are wrapped in a node and you select across them.
- Safari: Similar to the Chrome <= 54 bug, but only triggered near the edge of a block node, or programmatically near an inline node.
- Firefox: Similar to the Chrome <= 54 bug, but only triggered near the edge of a inline node
- IE <= 10: Rectangles are incorrectly scaled when using the browser's zoom feature.
- Chrome: Selection across a space which spans two lines results in a bounding rectangle which doesn't cover all the individual rectangles.
- Firefox: Selections across a space which spans two lines, and text on the next line results in a bounding rectangle which doesn't cover all the individual rectangles.
There are no known issues in Chrome >= 56, Edge and IE >= 11. In these browsers the library will fall through to native behaviour.
Install
$ npm install rangefix
Usage
CommonJS
var RangeFix = require( 'rangefix' );
AMD
define( [ 'rangefix' ], function ( Rangefix ) {
} );
Browser global
<script src="path/to/rangefix.js"></script>
API
Replace instances of
Range.prototype.getClientRects/
getBoundingClientRect with
RangeFix.getClientRects/
getBoundingClientRect:
var range = document.getSelection().getRangeAt( 0 );
var rects = range.getClientRects();
var boundingRect = range.getBoundingClientRect();
var rects = RangeFix.getClientRects( range );
var boundingRect = RangeFix.getBoundingClientRect( range );
Demo
http://edg2s.github.io/rangefix/