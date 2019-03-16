Rangeable

A dependency-free, responsive and touch-enabled vanilla javascript range slider to make <input type="range"> elements prettier and more configurable.

No dependencies

No dependencies 3kb gzipped

3kb gzipped Touch enabled

Touch enabled Responsive

Responsive Single or double range layouts.

Single or double range layouts. Horizontal and vertical orientations.

Horizontal and vertical orientations. Fully stylable to fit your app.

Rangeable is still in active development and therefore the API is in constant flux until v1.0.0 . Check back regularly for any changes and make sure you have the latest version installed.

Install

npm

npm install rangeable

Browser

Grab the files from one of the CDNs and include them in your page:

You can replace latest with the required release number if needed.

Default

Create a new instance:

const rangeable = new Rangeable(input, { type : "single" , tooltips : "always" , min : 0 , max : 100 , step : 1 , value : 50 , vertical : false , controls : undefined , onInit : function ( ) { }, onStart : function ( ) { }, onChange : function ( ) { }, onEnd : function ( ) { } });

You can pass either a reference to the input or a CSS3 selector string:

const myRangeInput = document .getElementById( 'myRangeInput' ); const rangeable = new Rangeable(myRangeInput); const rangeable = new Rangeable( '#myRangeInput' );

Options

Public Methods

Copyright © 2018 Karl Saunders | BSD & MIT license