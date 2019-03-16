A dependency-free, responsive and touch-enabled vanilla javascript range slider to make
<input type="range"> elements prettier and more configurable.
Rangeable is still in active development and therefore the API is in constant flux until
v1.0.0. Check back regularly for any changes and make sure you have the latest version installed.
npm install rangeable --save
Grab the files from one of the CDNs and include them in your page:
https://unpkg.com/rangeable@latest/dist/rangeable.min.css
https://unpkg.com/rangeable@latest/dist/rangeable.min.js
You can replace
latest with the required release number if needed.
Create a new instance:
const rangeable = new Rangeable(input, {
type: "single",
tooltips: "always",
min: 0,
max: 100,
step: 1,
value: 50,
vertical: false,
controls: undefined,
onInit: function() {
// do something when the instance has loaded
},
onStart: function() {
// do something on mousedown/touchstart
},
onChange: function() {
// do something when the value changes
},
onEnd: function() {
// do something on mouseup/touchend
}
});
You can pass either a reference to the input or a CSS3 selector string:
const myRangeInput = document.getElementById('myRangeInput');
const rangeable = new Rangeable(myRangeInput);
// or
const rangeable = new Rangeable('#myRangeInput');
Copyright © 2018 Karl Saunders | BSD & MIT license